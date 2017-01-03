The Home Depot In The New Year

It is that time of year again, where predictions for 2017 are coming out. I recently discussed my favorite large bank, Bank of America as a top pick for financials in 2017. Today I wish to talk about my top pick in the retail setting, that is specifically, the home improvement retail setting. But it is not just a top pick in the sector, it is one of my top picks for the year. In its sector, Home Depot (NYSE:HD) continues to be my home improvement store of choice. I highlighted my opinion one year ago with a buy recommendation. Since that time, the stock is up very nicely, about 30%. Now, shares certainly are not cheap, but they are priced well within the range of expected growth for the name. The name trades at 21 times current earnings, but only trades at 18 times forward earnings. That is attractive as we will see that earnings per share growth is outpacing this multiple. Home Depot remains a strong name. Of course, it is certainly not the only player in the space and I have shopped at the competition here and there. But it is by far the strongest player in the space and even after years of gains, the data is clear that the growth is set to continue.

Why? Well as a consumer and home owner, the draw continues to be that the staff at Home Depot are very knowledgeable when it comes to customer questions, which goes a long way to building customer relationships. Combined with a knowledgeable staff, YouTube videos and the occasional advice from a contractor friend, most small and moderate jobs I can complete on my own, saving $1,000s. This same realization keeps customers flowing, in addition to those who visit these stores for home accessories and décor. All that said, the stock is only a few points off record highs, so why recommend it as a top 2017 pick?

The answer is the data. Data, data, data. The data indicates that the momentum continues to build. What do I mean? Well, all signs point to better economic indicators. Lower unemployment, declining underemployment and of course, direct home improvement related data which is very strong. Homebuilder confidence is a prime example. Although I have mentioned this in prior work, confidence continues to grow.

Just this month we learned that the December NAHB Housing Market Index rang in at 70 versus the consensus was 63, a 7 point beat. This is simply a blowout versus expectations. This means that homebuilder confidence is now at its highest levels in over a decade. And Home Depot is exactly the type of business that sees increased traffic when homebuilders are confident. Businesses that supply goods and accessories stand to do well. And when consumers buy new homes, they flock to Home Depot for add-ons, improvements, appliances, etc.

Further, Home Depot was mentioned specifically in the Moody's 2017 retail forecast this month. A snippet of the report reads:

"Home improvement stores such as Home Depot and Lowe's will benefit from the continuing robust recovery of the housing market, and the subsiding deflationary pressure on supermarkets in 2017 should result in the sub-sector outperforming the broader retail industry."

Now, shares have been rising steadily along with the market for years. Sure a broader market pullback could knock shares down. In terms of performance, I will tell you that when Home Depot reported its Q3 results and it was once again a successful quarter. In fact, it was far and away superior to the competition. The company saw strong Q3 sales of $23.15 billion. This was a 6.1% increase compared to Q3 2015.

Comparable store sales also rose. They came in +5.5% in Q3, and comparable sales for U.S. stores continue to be strong, coming in at +5.4%. Rising comparable sales and higher revenues led to better earnings. Here in this report, earnings per share were up 18.5% year over year, and the company trounced estimates on the top and bottom lines. Comp sales are a key data point in that they measure foot traffic within the stores. While pricing power plays into this formula, it is a strong indication of demand. These sales coupled with the massive earnings per share increase continues to be solid growth for a company of this size, and with the data on the company's side, it should continue into Q4 and into 2017.

Looking ahead, we have data in our favor. Sure the stock has run up, but revenue and earnings growth are matching the pace. The growth in repurchases and the dividend for income also supports a buy in this name. The company almost consistently meets or beats expectations on many metrics. The company continues to ramp up sales and earnings, and is a serial guidance raiser. Stick with this name for 2017.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.