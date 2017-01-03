STAG Industrial: A Good Dividend Choice For 2017

The end of the year is always a good time to reflect and look at what new trends could bring. Of course, the big news continues to be the 'unexpected' election of Donald Trump to the presidency and what changes that will bring. Naturally, there will be a lot of debate about that, but so far, it looks as if the stock market has taken this event as cyclically positive for the economy. No better evidence of this can be had than by looking at the industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:XLI).

Typically, higher expectations of industrial companies mean higher GDP growth is ahead in the business cycle. This could be for a variety of reasons relating to Mr. Trump's election.

This has led me to take a second look at industrials as a whole, which, admittedly, I've been shying away from this sector for a while as I saw global GDP growth decelerating and the West seeming to go into a long winter of anemic economic growth for varying reasons.

That paradigm might be changing, and if there is reason for optimism, then I think industrials deserve a look. That has led me to look at STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG), a real estate investment trust whose assets are large industrial complexes with single tenants, typically warehouses. While it's true that I'm certainly not the first person to write about STAG on Seeking Alpha, I do believe that it is a worthy investment for 2017 and beyond for a few reasons.

A good choice for income

STAG Industrial, Inc. owns 300 properties in 37 states and about 59 million square feet of rentable space. Many of these properties are quite large and have only one tenant. This binary risk tends to keep a lot of other real estate investors reluctant to jump in, and so these industrial properties typically go for pretty high capitalization rates, which reflect that more 'binary' risk.

STAG tries to mitigate this risk by spreading out into many tenants, across the country, and in different industries. The company's largest single tenant only accounts for 3% of revenue. I think that's a compelling business model, particularly when STAG acquires these high-quality assets from name-brand companies at capitalization rates in the high 6-7% range and sometimes even more than that, and then convert that high profitability into income for investors.

Click to enlargeWarehouse occupancy and rent growth have been increasing over the last few years. If this is cyclical, then I suspect this trend to continue. Courtesy of STAG Industrial

But even more than that, there are some good trends that I think will really benefit STAG over the intermediate and long-term future. E-commerce continues to take overall market share from retail. That is a very long-term trend, and as e-commerce becomes more prevalent, and it is, the need for warehouses and logistics center continues to grow. This is very good for STAG because it could easily drive up rent, increase occupancy ratios, or perhaps both, over the long term. In the last quarter, for example, STAG's net operating income for same stores increased a solid 3.4%. More of that is good.

If a Trump presidency means higher GDP growth than before, and that's still an 'if,' then industrial companies are going to prosper, and that will trickle down to benefit STAG's bottom line as well. As the chart above shows, the industrywide warehouse occupancy and rent growth look pretty good as it is. In fact, that chart looks like a classic 'cyclical' recovery.

Some of the biggest risks associated with STAG, at this time, involve a lot of the typical risks associated with higher-yielding REITs. Higher interest rates will make acquisitions more difficult, and it will put bonds in greater competition to dividend-yielders. This has historically driven down prices of the dividend-yielding stocks because they are seen as 'bond equivalents.'

And, to be sure, STAG's net debt to EBITDA as of the last quarter was 5.3 times. That's fairly high.

However, the mitigating factor to that is that STAG appears to be able to grow FFO on its own. Accelerating rent and rising occupancy across the industry will help in that regard. Second, I believe STAG will still be able to make decent acquisitions even if the cost of capital goes up, particularly because of the higher-than-average capitalization rates the company typically achieves when acquiring. Altogether, this will help STAG raise its dividend. In a potential environment where fixed income is falling in value, a dividend-yielding company, which can consistently raise its dividend, will have some insulation to that downside.

Valuation

I think there's a lot to like about STAG, particularly that 5.8% dividend yield, which is around 90% of funds from operations. That's a pretty high ratio, but I expect the payout ratio to improve over the next few years, as FFO growth continues to outpace dividend growth.

STAG has only been public since 2011. According to data from FAST Graphs, STAG has averaged a price to FFO of 14.0 times since 2011. Currently, shares trade at 15.1 times FFO. While the company trades slightly above its average, I still think it is attractively valued, given the circumstances and the relatively young age of STAG as a publicly-traded company. I believe STAG is worth dipping your toe into at least.

If you're interested in STAG Industrial, feel free to follow me on Seeking Alpha. I intend to follow this company going forward, and will write update articles when doing so is both material and relevant.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in STAG over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.