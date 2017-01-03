Sarepta Could Easily Double From $27 To $54

We explain why SRPT's post-approval study isn't much of a threat and why there may be bidders for the entire company at this level.

The market has nerves about the company's post-approval study, but we see no cause for concern with SRPT this cheap.

By Parke Shall with Thom Lachenmann

With Sarepta (NASDAQ:SRPT) now trading under pre-FDA approval levels for its only drug Exondys 51, we believe the stock is attractively priced for an investment and we also believe that there are holes in the bearish case for the company post-approval that we want to talk about briefly.

It is just so difficult to not want to take another look at SRPT here. Shares of the drugmaker are now trading lower than they were prior to their sole drug getting FDA approval. While there was some controversy about how the drug was approved, the stock shot up to nearly $65 per share on news of the approval, and has now lost more than half of its value over the last couple of months.

SRPT data by YCharts

Make no doubt about it, an investment in Sarepta is essentially a bet on not only how well their newly approved drug is going to perform, but also about the company's ability to keep the drug on the market long enough to generate a meaningful amount of cash. The FDA required as part of their approval that the company participate in some post approval studies, and this may be what has the market spooked.

This is spooking investors, likely due to the FDA's skeptical stance on the drug despite its approval,

DMD affects around 1 in 3,600 boys due to a mutation in the gene that codes for the protein dystrophin, which is important for structural stability of muscles. Eteplirsen is the first drug to treat DMD, and was initially given a green light by Janet Woodcock, director of Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, after a split vote from the FDA's advisory committee. Despite Califf's issues with the literature supporting the drug's use in DMD, he did not overturn Woodcock's decision, and the agency approved the drug this week. In 2014, an inspection team visited the Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus, Ohio, where the research was conducted, according to the report. In the report, Ellis Unger, director of the Office of Drug Evaluation I in FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation, notes: We found the analytical procedures to be typical of an academic research center, seemingly appropriate for what was simply an exploratory phase 1/2 study, but not suitable for an adequate and well controlled study aimed to serve as the basis for a regulatory action. The procedures and controls that one would expect to see in support of a phase 3 registrational trial were not in evidence.

The means with which the company's sole drug was approved, relying more on patient testimony then on actual scientific data, has likely left some investors weak in the knees regarding the trial that the company is going to have to perform going forward.

Under the accelerated approval provisions, the FDA is requiring Sarepta Therapeutics to conduct a clinical trial to confirm the drug's clinical benefit. The required study is designed to assess whether Exondys 51 improves motor function of DMD patients with a confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene amenable to exon 51 skipping. If the trial fails to verify clinical benefit, the FDA may initiate proceedings to withdraw approval of the drug.

However, there are a couple reasons we think that SRPT is probably a good buy here, and we wanted to lay those out.

The first main worry is obviously the company's post approval clinical trial. The worry would is that the scientific data from such a trial is not going to coincide with patient testimony that was a cause for the drug's approval in the first place. Many people were short SRPT going into the approval because of the lack of scientific data showing efficacy. There were major questions raised about efficacy and the setup of studies performed, yet the FDA approved the drug anyway. Now, concerned investors are likely worried about the one final study that the FDA has directed the company to perform, but we're not even sure that the company will make it that far before becoming an acquisition target, if it isn't already.

We also know that these postapproval studies are a bit nebulous in how they are set up, designed, governed, overseen and carried out. From our understanding, there is a lot of leeway for the company to set and change various parameters about the clinical trial once, or as many times as they would like. There is no set time schedule for completing the study and obtaining the results and there is no set dollar amount that the company needs to allocate in order to ensure that the trial is of a certain quality.

People also speculate that if these trial results don't show benefit, the FDA will pull the drug. We don't think, given the nature of how this drug was approved and the FDA jobs resigned in protest, that the FDA would have the gall to pull the drug under any circumstances. They would make themselves look ridiculous and they would have to deal with the entire lot of concern parents of patients all over again. We just don't think this is a road the FDA is prepared to go down, especially under a Trump administration.

With that said, the company can start to market and sell its drug in the interim while they are preparing this trial. That is going to paint a picture of what potential future cash flows from the sale of this drug could look like. Those cash flows will probably do two things. First, they will entice investors to begin extrapolating future sales and discounting future cash flows. Second, it will look appealing to potential acquirers who will then see the post-approval study as a small hiccup to acquiring a very underpriced stock in a company that was worth more than double what it is worth now just months ago.

The case for the company being able to rope-a-dope its upcoming clinical study is strong. We believe the company knows this. We also believe the company, post-approval, now has the leverage over the FDA. In the interim, the company will start to generate real cash. This will catch the interests of investors and potential buyers of the company. We believe that at today's prices, there is likely already interest from potential acquirers who would be interested in entertaining the risks of owning the company at this point, because it is so cheap. Again, these levels are underneath levels the company was trading at prior to approval. If the company is allowed to sell their drug unabated going forward, this could very easily be a $60-$100 company. With the company priced at between 50% to 75% off of that price right now, we are convinced that we are not the only people that see a favorable risk reward in owning SRPT shares right now.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SRPT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.