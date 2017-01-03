'Money, The Unauthorised Biography', By Felix Martin, Supports Full Reserve Banking.

Click to enlarge

Having spent about ten years, a lot of time and money pushing the case for full reserve, I'm pleased to see the above book, which was the Financial Times' economics book of the year in 2013, also supports the idea.

However, arguing the case for full reserve is not the central objective of the book: As the title implies, the book is a history of money, and it goes right back to the beginning. i.e., it covers ancient Mesopotamia, ancient China, Greece, Rome, etc. It then moves on to Europe in the Middle Ages and on up to the present day.

It's only near the end that the author, having considered the numerous problems associated with money, concludes that the best system is full reserve - quoting in particular (far as I remember) Milton Friedman, Irving Fisher and Lawrence Kotlikoff.

The book is brilliant: It combines readability with scholarship. For example, there are about 200 items in the bibliography/references section. The book (at about 120,000 words) is also (at a guess) a bit longer than the average book.

Ancient Rome's credit crunch.

If you want a taste of the author's style before buying, here is a short passage describing Rome's credit crunch.