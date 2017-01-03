E&P 'Bottom Of The Barrel Club' Special Holiday Edition: From 'Ho Ho Ho' To 'Oh Oh No!'

No halls were decked, and the holidays were neither merry or bright for equity investors in Stone Energy (NYSE:SGY), Memorial Production Partners (NASDAQ:MEMP) or Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) this season. These companies, all members of the Bottom of the Barrel Club, agreed to enter Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings to implement comprehensive debt restructurings. This "special edition" of the BOTB Club series will focus just on these companies.

While the need for restructuring of any of these companies will not come as a shock to readers of my previous BOTB Club articles, the close proximity of the filings offers a fairly unique opportunity to evaluate each company in turn. Obviously, they should represent the current valuation method and structure currently favored by creditors, if not shareholders, and can serve as blueprints for restructurings of other companies yet to come.

Stone Energy

Bankruptcy Plan

Although Stone filed for bankruptcy on Dec. 14, 2016, negotiations with its creditors had been ongoing for the better part of a year. The structural framework of the plan is as follows:

Note holders will receive their pro rata share of (1) $100 million in cash, (2) $225 million in new 7.5% second lien notes due 2022, and (3) 95% of the common stock in Stone post-bankruptcy.

Existing shareholders will receive their pro rata share of 5% of the new common stock and warrants for up to 15% of the new equity based on reaching certain benchmarks.

Vendor and other unsecured creditors (other than note holders) will be paid in full in the ordinary course of business;

Bank creditors will not be impaired, and will participate in the new credit agreement for Stone upon exit from bankruptcy

A management incentive plan may issue up to 10% of the new common stock (which would dilute all stakeholders' positions).

In response to the continued weakness in oil and gas price weakness, Stone's banks had reduced its borrowing base in April, 2016 from $500 million to $300 million. At the time, Stone had $475 million in bank obligations outstanding, resulting in a $175 million deficiency, which it subsequently repaid. However, with its borrowing base at the maximum, and faced with a $300 million note maturity in April, 2017 (with banks and note holders still owed another $1.1 billion), Stone had to seek other means for providing liquidity and/or restructuring.

Therefore, prior to the bankruptcy filing, Stone agreed to sell its Appalachian properties in Pennsylvania and West Virginia (86,000 net acres) to Tug Hill, Inc., an affiliate of private equity firm Quantum Energy Partners, for $350 million. The $100 million in cash payable to note holders would come out of those proceeds, with the $250 million balance being used primarily to repay bank debt.

Stone had already received approval from note holders holding approximately 80% of its Senior Notes and Senior Convertible Notes when it announced its restructuring agreement. After a brief dispute with certain shareholders, the filing was approved on the modified terms above, which settled that dispute. Since bankruptcy court approvals only need one impaired class to consent, and since Stone had obtained more than 50% in number and 66% in value of its note holders, the Plan is virtually certain to be approved.

Stone anticipates that its Plan will be approved within 90 days. In the meantime, shares continue to trade on the NYSE under symbol "SGY."

Financials/Valuation

The Plan shows the results of negotiations, whereas the financial statements reflect why negotiations were needed in the first place. At September 30, assets of $1.2 billion were dwarfed by $1.76 billion in debt, leading to a negative shareholders' equity of approximately - ($520) million, a level that rendered Stone insolvent on a balance sheet basis.

"OK," readers might say, "but maybe their properties were worth more than was reflected on the balance sheet." At year-end 2015 Stone had an SEC10 value (or standardized measure) of $604 million and total proved reserves of 342 TCFE, or $1.77/MCFE. It also had $404 million in unproved properties on its books for unevaluated leases, which would typically be thought of to be of a high-risk nature in the Gulf of Mexico.

Proved reserves are an important component of any E&P's net asset value. However, the classification of reserves within the "proved" category is also key. In Stone's case 93 TCFE, or 27%, were classified as PUD, and those reserves were estimated to require an additional $679 million in future development costs … which Stone would likely have been unable to pay for given current circumstances.

As a result, when Lazard, Stone's financial advisor, estimated Stone's Enterprise Value (debt + equity), it came up with a range of $658-808 million, well below what even the financial statements might have indicated. Debt remaining will be $371 million post-bankruptcy, leaving $284-437 million in imputed equity value.

At $8/share, the rounded closing price on 12/27, Stone's equity market cap was approximately $45 million (5.6 million shares X $8). Using that figure (5% of Stone equity post-bankruptcy) would yield an equity market cap of $900 million, and debt of $371 million would result in an Enterprise Value of $1.27 billion -- 50%-100% higher than the EV estimated by Lazard.

Using the stock price of a small float company that will only own 5% of the reorganized company to estimate the total enterprise value carries great risk, as the remaining 95% owners will more likely determine where the stock will trade. In the debt markets, Stone debt trades at roughly $60 (or 60% of face), but that includes $37.50 that will be received by note holders in cash and second lien notes; therefore, the equity component of the debt is $22.50, which for a 95% stake in Stone would equate to a total equity market cap of approximately $250 mm [($1,075 million x 22.5%) / 95%].

This would put total Enterprise Value at $625 million, still higher than Lazard's estimate but fully 33% less than the value implied by the current stock price. In theory, the 2 values estimated by the debt market and the equity market should converge. Converging at the current stock price of $8 yields the $1.27 billion enterprise value calculated above, while converging at the current debt price (as adjusted) would yield an equivalent equity price of roughly $2.25/share [($250 million x 5%) / 5.6 million shares]. We'll see what the market decides (but I am betting on the debt market being the more accurate).

"OK then," investors then ask, "maybe cash flows and other metrics will justify a higher trading multiple of EBITDAX." The table below from the September 30 10-Q shows not only the balance sheet and reserve data referred to above, but also production, price and cost components for Stone.

Cash flow in the 3Q was anemic at $35 million, or $140 million on an annualized basis. Great, above "breakeven," right? Wrong! If SGY had no debt, such a number might be cause for celebration, but with >$1 billion in debt, $140 million is insufficient to replace production and pay off debt.

How, do we know that? Well, the first clue is that offshore properties are notoriously short-lived due to complex geology and (usually) more limited reservoirs. In SGY's case current quarterly production was roughly 22 BCFE (88 BCFE/year) vs. '15 year-end proved developed reserves of 249 BCFE, giving what is referred to as a "reserve life" of only 3X -- or 4X based on total proved reserves of 342 BCFE.

The other clues come from analyzing Stone's operating metrics both on price and on costs. SGY's production is over 40% natural gas and NGLs, which receive much less revenue/BOE (or MMCFE) because of the variance between oil BOE (at $42/BOE) and natural gas BOE (at roughly $10/BOE based on 6 MCF/BOE). On an overall basis in 3Q, with oil prices at $43/BOE on NYMEX, SGY's price/MMCFE was roughly $4, or $24/BOE.

Cash costs during the quarter were almost $3/MMCFE, including interest. Taking into account DD&A as a representative figure of SGY's historical finding costs, total costs were over $5/MMCFE.

At this point, many readers might point out that DD&A is non-cash. Wrong, at least for these analyses. Going forward, even with historical finding costs, SGY would be at a negative all-in cash flow after future drilling CAPEX and, more importantly, SGY has in reality not paid its past CAPEX -- as it remaining debt load of $4/MMCFE. Even eliminating most of the debt load by converting it to equity (thereby saving interest), SGY will be hard-pressed to keep up with both production declines and debt payments, at least without significant price increases.

Click to enlarge

Stone's 8-K announcing the restructuring, including the Restructuring Support Agreement (Exh. 10.1), the current Plan of Reorganization (Exh. 99.1) and Financial Projections (Exh. 99.3) can be accessed here.

Bonanza Creek

Bankruptcy Plan

Investors in Bonanza Creek received their not so glad tidings on December 23, just hours before Memorial made their announcement and a full 2 days prior to Santa's arrival. The framework of their Plan is as follows:

Note holders will receive 95.5% of reorganized BCEI, in exchange for $850 million in Notes. In addition, the right to participate in a $200 million rights offering will be offered to all note holders, backstopped in full by certain note holders.

Existing shareholders will be entitled to 4.5% of new equity, subject to dilution from the rights offering and management incentive plan. In addition, they will receive 3-year warrants to purchase up to an additional 7.5% of the new equity.

A management incentive plan may issue up to 10% of the new common stock (which would dilute all stakeholders' positions).

Bonanza Creek's crude oil purchase and sale agreement with NGL will be restructured to provide more favorable terms.

The bank credit agreement will be renegotiated on terms to be determined All other obligations will be paid in full in the ordinary course of business.

Like Stone, Bonanza Creek had seen its borrowing base cut in May, 2016 from $475 million to $200 million, largely reflecting the impact of reduced prices on the company's Wattenberg Field assets. That amount was subsequently reduced to $150 million in November, leaving BCEI with a deficiency of $65 million. Also like Stone, BCEI attempted to sell assets, but a planned $200 million sale of its midstream assets fell through.

Complicating Bonanza Creek's situation were two purchase and sale agreements to deliver fixed quantities of crude oil, entered into to support the efforts of the purchaser to build a pipeline/gathering system to deliver BCEI production. Because of lower product prices, BCEI had ceased drilling new wells whose production was necessary to meet contracted volumes, to the point where BCEI expected deficiency payments of $45 million on one contract and $165 million on the other, over the remaining 5-plus-year terms. These obligations, because they could be satisfied with future volumes, were not reflected as debt on BCEI's balance sheet but still constituted significant (off-balance sheet) obligations of the company.

Bonanza Creek expects to file for bankruptcy no later than January 5, 2017, and expects to emerge from bankruptcy during the first quarter. It expects its stock to continue to be listed on the NYSE during bankruptcy proceedings.

Financials/Valuation

As of Sept. 30, Bonanza Creek had total assets of $1.2 billion against total liabilities of $1.1 billion, leaving shareholders' equity of around $84 million. With 50 million shares outstanding, book value was approximately $1.68/share. So, with a positive book value, how will Bonanza Creek show it is entitled to file bankruptcy?

One huge factor is that their Successful Efforts accounting method overstated the value of their proved properties. As I have explained in numerous articles, SE accounting essentially values properties at original cost less depletion, while Full Cost accounting requires companies to essentially mark their properties to market based on a discounted cash flow basis.

As of Dec. 31, 2015, the most recent SEC10 (standardized measure) was $328 million for 100 MMBOE of reserves, including 50 MMBOE (50%) PUD reserves requiring another $700 million in CAPEX to develop. Its property book value as of the same time was $675 million, meaning that its shareholders' equity could be overstated by $300 million using SEC10 values as a FC company would, and that would render BCEI insolvent on a valuation basis.

A major valuation question left open for now relates to the valuation and potential renegotiation of the two crude oil purchase and sale agreements. Depending on the terms, these could have a significant impact of valuation of the company.

Since Bonanza Creek has not filed bankruptcy yet, there is no financial advisor estimate of value. Those are included in the Disclosure Statement for all bankrupt companies.

Using Bonanza Creek's market value of roughly $75/75% for its $800 million in debt yields an equity value for the debt's 95.5% share of $600 million, and the debt holders would receive roughly 1.1 billion shares. The total equity market cap would be $628 million. On that basis, BCEI's current common shares should be worth roughly $0.55/share; on Dec. 27 they closed at $1.04.

Looking at the current equity market price of $1.04, that would give an equity market cap of over $1 billion, subject to additional share dilution from the planned $200 million rights offering. So, at the moment there appears to be a disparity of almost $400 million between the debt and equity valuations in bankruptcy, with the debt market achieving a lower cost/share than the equity market. This is likely due to the low price of BCEI shares, viewed as an option on recovery, and on trader views that the ultimate price is irrelevant as long as they can trade for a profit in the meantime.

Bonanza Creek's cash flow excluding hedges (a more accurate gauge of ongoing cash flow) comes out at roughly $60 million/yr. In the 3Q, average prices of $4.26/MMCFE were virtually consumed by $4.10/MMCFE in cash costs. With $2.38/MMCFE in DD&A (as representative of future finding costs) or with debt remaining of $1.70/MMCFE, total cash outlays >$6/MMCFE show that great improvement in prices and great cost reductions, BCEI's situation had become dire. Adding in the minimum volume commitments left its position untenable and illustrates why a rights offering was necessary to create liquidity for a potential recovery (at least for bond holders) going forward.

Click to enlarge

Bonanza Creek's 8-K for its restructuring, including Restructuring Support and Backstop Commitments (Exh. 10.1 and 10.2) and Plan Disclosure Statement, Presentations and projections (Exh. 99.1 through 99.7) can be accessed here.

Memorial Productin Partners

Bankruptcy Plan

Some Memorial investors may have felt like they were run over by reindeer when MEMP filed for bankruptcy on Dec. 23, but it should have come as no shock to readers of my BOTB Club articles. The framework of their Plan, which may seem to be the most disadvantageous to readers of the 3 Plans outlined here, at least until I explain why, is set out below:

Note holders owning $1.1 billion in unsecured notes will exchange those notes for 98% of MEMP's equity post-bankruptcy.

Existing unitholders will receive 2% or reorganized MEMP's equity, plus 5-year warrants to acquire an additional 8% of the equity at a price equal to the face amount of the notes plus accrued interest.The transactions contemplated in bankruptcy will be intended to minimize the impact of CODI (cancellation of debt income) to unitholders.

All other creditors will be paid in full in the ordinary course of business.

A management incentive plan may issue up to 10% of the new common stock (which would dilute all stakeholders' positions).

Like Stone and Bonanza Creek, Memorial saw its borrowing base reduced in April, 2016, from $1.18 billion to $925 million. In October, 2016, the borrowing base was reduced to $740 million, and in connection with the liquidation of certain hedges prior to its announcement, to $540 million.

Memorial plans to file for bankruptcy in the coming weeks. It expects to emerge as a corporation following approval of its Plan.

Financials/Valuation

As of Sept. 30, Memorial had total assets of $2.47 billion and total liabilities of $2.05 billion, leaving $420.5 million as the balance of shareholders' equity. So, of the 3 companies who announced restructurings, MEMP had the largest shareholders' equity balance and is receiving the smallest % of the equity in the reorganized entity. How does that happen?

Well, a primary factor (again) is the fact that MEMP used SE accounting. Its properties were valued on its books at $1.79 billion, while the SEC10 value at 12/31/15 was only $590 million, or $1.2 billion less than the reported book value. Adjusting shareholders' equity by that amount, as FC companies must do, would have left shareholders' equity close to -$800 million and rendered MEMP insolvent.

Within MEMP's reserves were 1,267 BCFE, of which 470 BCFE (or 37%) were classified as PUD and would require $800 million to develop. That development cost, which amounts to $1.70/BCFE, reduces what a buyer might pay for those reserves, both as a result of CAPEX required and because of risk in undeveloped reserves. The CAPEX required was not within Memorial's future based on its status with bank lenders and no additional liquidity.

Memorial had been fortunate enough to hedge its production to protect its bank line, but unfortunately those hedges did not provide enough protection for its borrowing base. Hedges of $455 million against an outstanding bank balance at 9/30 of $720 million might have seemed sufficient to some, but given the fact that banks only lend against PDP reserves + hedge value on a ratio that should not exceed 60%, the banks stepped in and forced MEMP to repay $200 million of their line by liquidating hedges, and the Plan contemplates additional hedge liquidations/paydowns to bring MEMP within a lowered borrowing base of $460 million or so upon exit.

Another factor, not specifically addressed but undoubtedly a significant contributing factor, is that limited partners in MEMP had already received over $450 million in distributions, money that in retrospect could be argued to have been better reserved for the creditors whose funds were effectively distributed. With no distributions those funds would have been available to creditors, as they are with corporations who do not pay dividends. Hedge proceeds in particular were put in place to protect bank debt, then distributed instead to unit holders.

Since MEMP has not filed for bankruptcy yet, there is no financial advisor enterprise valuation. With $1.1 billion in debt trading at roughly a $45 price (or 45%), the debt market is valuing creditors' equity cap at roughly $500 million for its 98% ownership post-reorganization. That values current equity owners' shares at roughly $10 million, or $0.12/share based on 83 million shares outstanding. Creditors would receive 4.07 billion shares out of the total of 4.15 billion to be outstanding -- before an obvious reverse split. Normally such splits are intended to bring share prices at least above $5 and preferably above $10, so a reverse split of somewhere between 1:50 and 1:100 should be anticipated.

The current equity market valuation at $0.19/share yields a market cap for existing shares of $16 million, or 60% above the debt market's valuation. The current unit holders, moreover, may be on the hook for some portion of the $1.1 billion in CODI (cancellation of debt income) that will arise in bankruptcy, which equates to roughly $14/unit. While MEMP's press release indicated it would seek to "minimize" that impact on unit holders, they did not indicate how that would occur or what portion might still flow through to unit holders. Debt holders are not subject to CODI.

The tables for Memorial show how the hedge income distorts ongoing cash flow, with negative cash flow excluding them (hedges are liquidated for bank payments). Eliminating interest payments was therefore critical. Based on MEMP's product mix, revenues/MCFE were $3.72 against cash costs of $4.26 -- or >$6/MCFE including DD&A. Remaining debt is $1.42/MCFE, further illustrating the cash crunch in a company that is almost 40% PUD with over $800 million in future CAPEX merely to develop existing reserves. MEMP has a longer reserve life, based on roughly 10X total proved developed reserves and 15X based on total proved reserves. The interest savings on debt converted, as the only cash flow going forward at near-current prices, may be sufficient to replace production but not to grow reserves.

Click to enlarge

Memorial's 8-K for the restructuring, including Plan Support Agreement (Exh. 10.1) and Presentation Materials (Exh. 99.1) can be accessed here.

Conclusions/Observations

Obviously, every company has different assets and different debt/capital structures. However, there are several fairly random general observations I would make and/or conclusions I would draw from these filings (building on previous filings from other companies as well):

1. Debt. Banks are essentially the "gate-keepers" for company debt, in that they must account ultimately not only for their own credit facility, but also unsecured and other junior debt with maturities that may impact a company's bank debt if alternative financing cannot be arranged. Banks cannot wait to act until a looming maturity causes harm to their position, but instead need to be proactive in managing their lines of credit.

2. Bank regulations. Bank waivers and temporary suspensions of restrictive covenants granted following the 2014 collapse in oil prices roll off in earnest in 2017, and further extensions are unlikely due to the OCC (Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, a division of the US Treasury Department) guidelines and regulations that are now in place to assess the adequacy of every E&P credit.

3. Debt covenants. Similarly, covenants that are based on things like the 12 months' most recent EBITDAX are becoming tighter for many companies as earnings decline and/or previous hedging income rolls off.

4. Bankruptcy outlook. Given the prior concerns, additional bankruptcy filings in 2017-18 are highly likely, especially for companies whose debt cannot be refinanced due to the complete absence of debt/equity markets for overleveraged companies. While company statements about profitability at $X/BBL may be indicative of returns on development costs for new drilling, those companies with legacy debt may never be able to pay it off without some sort of restructuring.

5. Post-bankruptcy trading. It is important to follow the performance of E&P companies who have emerged from bankruptcy during 2016, as they may indicate to potential investors in other distressed situations whether bankruptcy helps them, and what levels of valuation are appropriate.

6. Auditors. It is critical to follow companies' year-end disclosures, including auditors' opinions. Beginning in 2017 auditors are required to conduct a more thorough review of companies' plans to remain a "going concern," and a going concern qualification in an auditors' report on year-end financials is typically an event of default in all loan documents. Likewise, it is critical to see how/whether the April/May borrowing bases are likely to be impacted not only by current prices but by future cash flow projections and debt/asset calculations.

7. E&P Valuations. E&P financial statements should never be used as a valuation tool, especially now that the variance between SE and FC accounting methods result in such wide variations. Some multiple of SEC10 or constant price case, $/BBL, Enterprise Value/EBITDAX multiple, flowing $/BBL etc. are much more reliable as replacements for the book value of properties, and undeveloped acreage must also be taken into account in this period of high valuations of such.

8. Accounting method. The first thing readers should look at in evaluating E&P companies is the accounting method used. Adjusting the book value of equity by the difference between what is booked for accounting purposes and what the company reports for its standardized measure (SEC10) helps in understanding the true financial condition of a company.

9. Cash flows. E&P companies are constantly producing their reserves, and as a result often generate what appear to be significant cash flows. However, without replacing those reserves and/or repaying debt, those cash flows are often insufficient to pay off that debt within a reasonable time, and the markets are quick to look forward rather than simply analyze current year results. That is why companies without significant looming debt maturities may still restructure if/when it becomes apparent that payment is unlikely in the future.

10. Debt agreements. A company does not exhaust its cash or cash flow before declaring bankruptcy, because by then creditors' assets have been exhausted/wasted. The nature of a contracted debt obligation is fixed and superior to equity holder's rights, and in legal terms equity has assumed all risks, including debt, before it is entitled to any return.

11. Management reluctance. Companies often wait until it is too late to salvage anything for equity holders, hoping that a price recovery will solve their problems. That is why recoveries have been <10% for current equity in almost all bankruptcy situations. Companies that seek to restructure before they absolutely have to (Approach Resources is one example) may end up with significant dilution but salvage a greater share for shareholders compared to what a bankruptcy filing would bring.

12. Debt vs. Equity. In distressed companies, the debt is often more attractive than equity on a value basis, ignoring the short term trading opportunities that equities priced as (imperfect) options might imply at any particular time. That certainly appears to be the case with these 3 companies, and certainly would have been the case going back to March, 2016 when bonds bottomed out.

13. Next Companies Likely to Restructure. Readers of my previous BOTB Club articles may already know which companies I expect are still restructuring candidates, but I the following companies might constitute a 'Top 10' list for the 2017-2018 time frame: Vanguard Natural Resources (NYSE:VNR); EXCO (NYSE:XCO); EV Energy (NASDAQ:EVEP), Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEMKT:NOG), Rex Energy (NASDAQ:REXX); Petroquest (NYSE:PQ); W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI); Comstock (NYSE:CRK) and Legacy Reserves (NASDAQ:LGCY), with Halcon Resources (NYSE:HK) as a "wild card" pick given the large amount of debt still remaining after its emergence from bankruptcy.

Hopefully this discussion presents enough information for readers to form their own conclusions about these companies or point them in the direction to do their own research and analysis. I have obtained all the information in this article from public sources, and while I believe the data and the analysis derived from them to be accurate, the opinions expressed are my own and should not be relied on as investment advice on these or any other companies.

