Neogen: Secular Tailwinds Galore, But Is The Valuation Justifiable?

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) remains one of those companies that is easy to love, but hard to buy. The company's broad spectrum of food and animal safety products (ranging from vaccines to diagnostic products to rodenticides) has been, and will continue to be, in heavy demand from food producers and processors that continue to place emphasis on protecting their brand reputations - along with complying with a flurry of governmental regulation. Unfortunately for us value seekers, the market is keenly aware of how solid this company is, and has bid up the company to expensive trading multiples… at least on a trailing basis. That perception of expensiveness needs to be framed historically; Neogen has always been expensive. That hasn't stopped the equity from appreciating in value by more than 225% over the past five years, more than triple the return of the S&P 500 over the same time frame. Are investors doing themselves a disservice by waiting for a cheaper valuation that may not ever occur?

Market Outlook

According to management, Neogen stands to profit from the convergence of two strong growth drivers: regulatory activity and shifts in consumer demand. On the regulatory front, the Food Safety Modernization Act ("FSMA") was signed into law in 2011, but like most regulatory bills, there was a staggered timeline for businesses to bring themselves into compliance. The last compliance deadlines are set to end in May of 2017, meaning all parties must be in compliance with every facet of these rules. Like most government regulations, the actual text of the bill is far from short, but the basic 40,000-foot view is that the law is meant to push producers away from being reactionary to food safety recalls, and instead more towards preventing unsafe food from getting on consumer's plates in the first place. Logical, right? At the end of the day, this is going to mean more spending on precautionary methods: more testing, more focus on cleanliness and disease prevention. Given Neogen's product lines, this is going to be a big boost to product demand.

From a consumer perspective, Neogen stands to benefit in both developed and developing countries. In developing countries, there is a shift towards more animal-based diets, much like the developed world. Neogen has a large variety of product lines geared towards animal safety; this should spur growth in investment, particularly as the rest of the developing world looks to the United States and Europe when modeling its food safety guidelines. Similarly, the developed world is also evolving. As consumers begin to demand more antibiotic-free meats, food producers have to invest in other ways to treat diseases, such as via Neogen products like cleaners, disinfectants and various rodenticides/insecticides to prevent contamination.

The Financials

For me, once I dug into the financials, the story lost some of its luster; but not on the balance sheet. Neogen is completely debt-free ($108M cash, no debt). In fact, cash-on-hand exceeds the entirety of consolidated liabilities. The growth story on the income statement, however, is not as strong. While EBIT is up 60% over the past four years (Q2 2013 vs. Q2 2017), there has been no real operating leverage expansion to speak of:

Click to enlarge

This is rather disappointing. You can pin some of the blame on the strong USD; roughly 35% of sales are international, with a large focus on agricultural exporters (Brazil, Canada, Indonesia). Most of these countries have seen plunging currency valuations, reducing FX-denominated sales and certainly impacting demand for Neogen exports. Alternatively, management has tried to temper concerns revolving this issue by stating it has made foreign acquisitions more attractive and palatable from a valuation perspective.

There are positives. Marketing, administrative, and research & development expenses have all trailed revenue growth. But the issues on the top line outweigh the positives further down the expense line.

Click to enlarge

Further, Neogen typically breaks its results out between Food Safety and Animal Safety segments, but you can also learn quite a bit from its breakdown between product sales and services revenue. Products constitute most of the revenue (85% at the end of the most recently reported quarter), but services (genome testing, laboratory work) have been growing steadily and are gaining more share. Given the relative size, volatility might be expected, but the swings in margins from services are rather unusual.

Takeaway

There aren't many companies trading at 50x fiscal 2018 estimates that are only expected to grow earnings 10-15% annually. I can't deny that Neogen continues to carve out little niche markets to itself, generating earnings in areas where larger players simply see no point in competing. I'm also sure that management can and will continue to pick up those little acquisitions where it sees value to continue to build a diversified range of products. But I can't get behind Neogen at current prices.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.