Xerox Is Tanking, But Wait

Crash and burn. Panic. A 27% hair cut? What is going on? Listen, when I initiated coverage on Xerox (NYSE:XRX), I concluded that the stock wasn't dead, and a year ago, I opined the name was also not "dead money." That is important to reiterate. But this once-stellar blue chip has certainly fallen from grace, big time. I then told you that the company was "not dead yet." But friends, are we approaching the death of Xerox? I mean, it has been struggling for a long time. However, today's drop comes because the spinoff and separation that I have discussed is finally complete. Today, the company successfully split into two publicly traded companies, one being Xerox, and the other being Conduent Inc. (CNDT). The massive drop in the stock is reflective of this.

Let us discuss the split and the most recent earnings which should help understand where the two companies are coming from. First, Under the terms of the separation, Xerox shareholders received one share of Conduent common stock for every five shares of Xerox common stock they held as of the close of business on Dec. 15, 2016, the record date for the distribution. I will also point out that Xerox received a cash transfer from Conduent of $1.8 billion, which it intends to use, along with cash on hand, to retire approximately $2.0 billion in debt. The newly created company, Conduent, is essentially Xerox's former business process services segment. Conduent will operate in three segments, healthcare, public sector services and commercial industries, with commercial industries making up nearly half of revenues. Now that the companies are split, let's look to see how they were performing.

The truth is that performance has been pitiful prior to this split and is the reason Xerox shares have declined months before the split. The recently reported Q3 shows that there were still declining revenues. Revenue as a whole came in at $4.21 billion, and this missed estimates by $100 million. However, this was also down 5.4% year over year, continuing a string of declining quarters. In addition, the degree of declining revenues was picking up steam. On a constant dollar basis, revenues were down 4% year over year. That is still a huge negative. Revenue from the company's "services" business was $2.4 billion, which was actually up 1% (but down 2% in constant dollars) with margins at 9.2%.

Where the weakness continues is the "document technology" business, where the newly leaner Xerox will focus. Here revenue came in at $1.6 billion, down 9% on an absolute basis or 7% in constant dollars. Margins, however, did improve thanks to cost reductions and productivity improvements. They came in down 0.8 percentage points versus last year, but up 0.5 percentage points from the sequential quarter, at 13.1%.

Where I think both new companies will benefit from the split is in their costs and expenses. Back in Q3, total costs were down 10% year over year. That is a positive. Adjusted gross margin and selling, administrative and general expenses were 31.0% and 19.6% of revenue, respectively. The bottom line? I'm very much looking forward to the new performance of each company following this separation and split-up of the company. Anyone following this name is keenly aware that Xerox desperately needed a catalyst. It was on life support compared to its once-great status. I continue to be concerned with declining revenues, and although margins widened, they have been pressured heavily this year. However, with the split, both new companies can receive the attention they deserve.

