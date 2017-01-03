Cherokee: A Solid Acquisition Doesn't Remove All The Risks

Giving credit where credit is due, I do believe Cherokee's (NASDAQ:CHKE) acquisition of Hi-Tec Sports makes a lot of sense. With Cherokee facing the end of its licensing deal with Target (NYSE:TGT), rebuilding the revenue base was a key need for the company, and I like the Hi-Tec business.

At the same time, however, the market has mostly shrugged at what certainly is a transformative acquisition:

CHKE still trades just above November lows around $9 - which were the lowest levels for the stock in about 13 years. And I think the market's initial caution makes some sense. On a pro forma basis, FY18 (Cherokee fiscal years end in January) guidance leaves the stock relatively reasonably valued. There's potential upside beyond that point if CHKE can return to its normal margin profile; there's also risk in the licensing deal for Tony Hawk at Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) and in the company's attempt to replace Target sales with a series of smaller revenue streams. Coming out of Q2, I thought CHKE was slightly overvalued at a price similar to Friday's close of $10.50. And while I like the Hi-Tec purchase, in my eyes, it simply means CHKE is trading right around my best estimate of fair value.

Hi-Tec

The Hi-Tec acquisition certainly was a creative one: Cherokee is somewhat debt-averse and didn't have any interest in moving from its legacy licensing model to actually managing operations. So it offered $96 million for Hi-Tec, and sold assets in order to get the net price down to an estimated $61.1 million (per the company's Q3 presentation) and to convert the business to a licensing model. The net price is funded through a combination of equity issuance (~$35 million) and debt ($50 million, about one-third of which was used to pay off and cancel an existing credit facility).

The deal does make some sense. Hi-Tec's hiking boots and adventure shoes provide exposure to what should be a growing category (and one without a dominant market leader). Hi-Tec is based in the Netherlands, and the addition substantially expands Cherokee's global presence. The price seems reasonable: a sub-9x EBITDA multiple on a net basis, against a 10x+ valuation for Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW), a business that isn't performing all that well at the moment. And there's even a mini-inversion aspect to the deal, which is expected to lower Cherokee's blended tax rate to the mid-20s, down from 34.1% in FY16 and 32.4% in FY15.

So from here, it looks like Cherokee made a pretty solid deal. The balance sheet isn't getting overwhelmed; the net leverage ratio should be comfortably under 2x come FY18. It's a major step toward rebounding from the loss of Target revenue for Cherokee. FY18 guidance for $49-50 million in sales and $19-20 million in EBITDA, given on the Q3 conference call, actually implies a stepup in both figures from FY15, when revenue and EBITDA were $35 million and just under $17 million, respectively. And it's actually a bit surprising that the market didn't react more positively; shares increased just 1.5% in trading the day after the announcement, and have given back most of the gains made in the following few sessions. But the problem seems to be that investors still don't entirely trust the rest of Cherokee's business - and there are some good reasons why.

The Legacy Business

The Q3 report was the first to show how significant an impact the loss of Target was; revenue overall declined almost 20% year over year. All of the $1.6 million decline, and then some, came from a $2.4 million decrease from Target (according to the 10-Q), offset by modest improvements elsewhere.

That decline should peak in Q4 (with no Target revenue to be booked) and then soften somewhat in FY18, as new licensing agreements for Cherokee come online. In fact, the FY18 guidance essentially assumes flat performance YOY for the business ex-Hi Tec - and that strikes me as potentially aggressive.

Cherokee brand revenues, ex-Target, did increase ~15% in Q3, using figures from the 10-Q - but that's just a ~$400K increase. Some of those gains came from a launch at Sears Canada, where "performance is clearly trending softer than we had hoped," as CEO Henry Stupp put it on the Q3 call. Stupp talked up global growth in the Tony Hawk brand on the call, citing "exciting results" in Canada, Latin America, the UK and Europe. But Hawk once again fell short of its contracted minimums at Kohl's, and the incremental revenue for the brand, as a whole, was just $62,000 per the 10-Q. Liz Lange revenue overall increased just $12K year over year.

There's a core problem with the company's discussion of the legacy business: there's a lot of optimism about new opportunities that don't really move the needle that much, and seemingly some complacency about very significant risk. Both Liz Lange's agreement with Target and the Hawk/Kohl's licensing deal both expire in January 2018; both seem shaky at the moment. Lange revenue fell in each of the last two years, and even with the modest Q3 increase seems set to decline again in FY17, and Target already has dumped Cherokee brand. Hawk is below the contractual minimums, which might push Kohl's to either move on or negotiate a tougher deal. Combined, those two agreements drive 10%+ of projected FY18 sales.

Meanwhile, guidance appears to assume basically flat performance in the legacy business in FY18, which itself implies that Cherokee revenues hold relatively steady, despite a normalized performance in the first half of FY17. Yet Cherokee products are going from 1,800 Target doors to 800-1,200 doors where brand recognition likely is lower, through deals with a number of partners across a number of products. There's simply not enough revenue opportunity in Mexican grocers or UK sporting goods shops to overcome below-projected results there, given that Cherokee seems to be expecting an $8-9 million contribution from Cherokee brand in FY18. And I remain skeptical about the Flip Flop Shops concept though Cherokee did announce an expansion into Australia and New Zealand. Even though I like the Hi-Tec deal, I still think there's considerable downside risk to guidance, if only because the size of the opportunities is so much smaller than the revenue in jeopardy.

Valuation

The bull case for Cherokee is that it's come out of the end of the Target deal not only cheaper, but stronger. Global distribution has expanded sharply; category penetration continues to widen into footwear and accessories. Concentration risk is minimized, obviously; there isn't another Target left to lose (an announcement that sent shares down over 38%). From a fundamental standpoint, Cherokee should have room for improvement post-FY18. CFO Jason Boling said on the Q3 call the company expected EBITDA margins to get back to the mid-40s against a 37% estimate for FY18. Synergies are still possible and transition costs and investments should still fall off.

If I were more confident in Hawk and Liz Lange, in particular, I'd probably buy that case. FY18 guidance suggests an EV/EBITDA multiple below 9x and EPS of $0.81; a just under 13x forward P/E multiple. Normalized free cash flow should be a bit better, meaning CHKE basically is pricing in zero growth. But assuming a 43% EBITDA margin on revenue of $49.5 million (the midpoint of FY18 guidance) adds another nearly $2 million in EBITDA and cash flow and ~$0.10 in EPS. From that standpoint, CHKE is trading at about 8x EBITDA and ~11x+ P/E relative to its 'true' earnings power, with possible growth to continue.

What that basically means is that if Cherokee's plan works, the stock should increase, and possibly increase rather rapidly. Should market confidence return, the high-double-digit P/E and low double-digit EBITDA multiples Cherokee used to earn may return as well; both imply a possible double by the end of the decade. ($55 million in revenue at 45% margin gets EPS over $1 and EBITDA to almost $25 million; an 18x earnings multiple and 12x EV/EBITDA both support $20+.)

But I'm not sold that the plan will work. I still believe Hawk and Lange are at risk. There's a real question as to whether the Cherokee brand has real value on its own, or whether its sales at Target came simply from being a semi-house brand for one of the world's largest retailers. There are major risks to the major revenue streams (integration and other standard acquisition concerns relative to Hi-Tec aside) and there simply aren't enough major opportunities elsewhere to offset those risks.

If Cherokee can renew Hawk and Lange, and the stock remains below $11-12, I'll probably change my tune, and I'm interested as an observer to see how Cherokee brand performs next year. Until then, however, I think the market has this about right. There's upside potential, to be sure, but Cherokee still has to navigate a lot of possible pitfalls as well.

