Glu Mobile: A Stock Darling For 2017

There are a number of synergies that will pay off in 2017 from GLUU's Evergreen Strategy.

Quick Summary of 2016

Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) had a tumultuous 2016. GLUU started 2016 at $2.50 per share and quickly rocketed up to about $4 per share in mid-February. Shares surged roughly 30% after they announced a quarterly earnings beat and an exclusive multi-year partnership with Taylor Swift to develop and create new digital games.

The stock further ratched upwards after a successful launch of another celebrity game, Kendall & Kylie, which jumped to No. 1 among free apps in the Apple app store.

However, in May, and August, the stock dropped about 15% after management lowered their guidance after the earnings reports.

GLUU saw a slight pop of about 6% after it took control of Crowdstar and beat earnings estimates in early November.

However, when GLUU reported the specifics of their acquisitions of Crowdstar in December and the maker of 'QuizUp', the stock dropped 6.5% and 4.5% respectively.

As is evident with GLUU's 2016 performance, the stock price has been volatile and quite subject to the vagaries of news reporting. However, fundamentally, GLUU provides a compelling risk/reward opportunity at this price point. Furthermore, there are several other catalysts which make GLUU mobile a great investment opportunity in 2017.

Catalysts

1. Tax Loss Harvesting

Tax loss harvesting is the practice of selling a security that has experienced a loss. Investors that realize that loss are able to offset taxes on their gains, effectively minimizing their taxable income. There is a provision in the tax code, called a wash sale, which prevents investors from realizing those losses if they purchase the shares again within a 30 day period. Thus, investors are likely to either wait until the 30 day period passes or purchase a similar type of asset.

With GLUU currently trading at half the price that it was in February, and near a 52-week low, there are many investors that have losses on this stock. This practice of tax loss harvesting has created further downward pressure on GLUU that is unwarranted and has led to it trading below its true value.

GLUU data by YCharts

This year tax loss harvesting is even more prevalent due to the likely reduced tax rates next year. The top capital gains tax currently stands at 23.8%, but is expected to decrease to 15% under Trump's presidency. Therefore, investors that have been holding onto the stock for more than one year, and have losses, had an incentive to sell before the new year.

The reason they have an incentive to lock in the loss this year is because the value of that loss is higher (and can be carried forward for 3 years) than if they sold it at a loss after January 1st. The loss carryforward is calculated by multiplying the taxable rate by the loss.

Therefore, the value of the loss carryforward decreases by 8.8% for long term capital losses (in the top tax bracket) if it wasn't locked in during 2016. With GLUU trading significantly above the current level over the past few years (as shown in the chart below), there are presumably numerous investors with long-term capital losses that they can harvest at a higher rate this year.

GLUU data by YCharts

Likewise, with the top ordinary income rates expected to decrease from 39.6% to 33%, the value of short term losses decreases in a similar vein. Therefore, investors who have losses in 2016 had an incentive to sell the stock before the new year (especially if they had a cost basis significantly above the stock price at the end of the year, i.e., those that invested in February).

2. Value

From a value perspective, GLUU provides a compelling investing opportunity. As of September 30th GLUU held $147.52 million in cash, with no debt. Moreover they have $190.5 million in current assets and $331.98 million in total assets compared to $62.2 million in current liabilities and only $84.93 million in total liabilities. With a market capitalization just north of $250 million, GLUU provides an asymmetric risk/reward investing opportunity.

It is important to note that management has guided that they expect to end the year with $80 million in cash. (The Crowdstar acquisition accounted for $45.5 million of its cash decrease). So the cash to market capitalization safety level is not as high as it was during its last quarterly report. Nonetheless, the value of their assets compared to their minimal level of liabilities provides an inherent safety level. At this valuation, GLUU is an attractive buyout candidate.

Furthermore, comparative financial ratios indicate GLUU is undervalued as well. GLUU's price to book value ratio is merely 1.05 and price to sales ratio is just .92. Although, not an entirely apt comparison because King Digital (BATS:KING) was profitable at the time KING was acquired by Activision Blizzard, KING's price to book ratio was 5 and its price to sales ratio was 2.83.

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) provides another data point to compare GLUU to in order to understand how undervalued GLUU currently is. ZNGA, which is similarly unprofitable, trades at a significantly higher price to sales and price to book ratio as compared to GLUU. ZNGA's price to sales ratio is 3.07 and its price to book is 1.377.

GLUU PS Ratio (Annual) data by YCharts

3. Benefits from GLUU's Evergreen Strategy

GLUU's management has begun to implement a new strategy, called an Evergreen Strategy, where they are trying to both acquire and launch a number of different games and achieve synergies between the games.

Pipeline of Games

Sometime in 2017, GLUU plans on launching a Taylor Swift game, which can provide a significant positive opportunity. To date, Taylor Swift's social power reach is the highest out of any celebrity that GLUU has inked a deal with in the past, as shown in the chart below. Furthermore, GLUU has a number of other deals that they've signed, but have yet to announce.

Click to enlarge

There are a number of synergies when launching and acquiring different games to run on the same platform. For one, GLUU can cross sell its customers to get them to play on their other games and leverage their size to decrease user acquisition costs. Moreover, economies of scale will reduce their development costs for new games. Another important synergy is that GLUU will have the ability to grow its advertising partner network and have more clout to expand the ad rates on its networks.

GLUU explained the synergies, with specific numbers, when discussing the recent Crowdstar Acquisition with investors.

Crowdstar Acquisition Synergy Discussion

Management explained that they have been able to synergize acquisitions in the past and believe they can do the same with the Crowdstar acquisition.

Specifically, management thinks that it can increase ad revenues from 8% (Crowdstar actuals) to 16% (Glu's actuals) by leveraging Glu's ad newtwork and expanded use of video ads.

Additionally, management believes it can decrease the user acquisition spend from 35% of gross revenue (Crowdstar actuals) to 15-20% (Glu's actuals) by leveraging Glu's user tracking system for campaign level ROI performance.

4. Insider Buying

Although I regard fundamentals and valuation as much more important of a metric in assessing an investment opportunity, it is noteworthy to mention that two executives in the last couple of months have acquired more shares. In total, now 23.91% of the total shares outstanding are held by insiders.

Click to enlarge

There has been some insider selling, specifically during the summer, but I believe that insider buying is more indicative of management's sentiment about the value of the stock. Insiders can sell for various reasons, but they only buy a stock for one reason-- they think it is undervalued, and a prudent investment.

Furthermore, another positive for GLUU is the investment by Tencent Holdings, which now holds a stake of 28,194,690 shares. With Tencent's initial investment (21 million shares) at $6.00 per share, its cost basis is significantly above GLUU's current trading range of less than $2 per share.

This higher cost basis provides two added incentives for Tencent to make a tender offer and buyout GLUU and take them private. First of all, Tencent will be able to realize various synergies, such as GLUU not having duplicative compliance and reporting costs that are associated with being a public company.

Additionally, if Tencent does not have the capital to complete a tender offer for GLUU, they still have an incentive to buy up more shares and average the cost of their shares downward. With insiders holding a significant amount of shares coupled with short interest being pretty significant at 14 million shares shorted, an additional investment by Tencent could propel the stock higher.

GLUU Short Interest data by YCharts

Conclusion

There are a confluence of events which have led to investors falling out of favor with Glu Mobile, but I believe 2017 will provide prudent investors with outsized returns. I am a firm believer that GLUU suffered in the latter half of 2016 due to tax loss harvesting, especially when considering the anticipated reduced tax rates for 2017. Furthermore, when considering the valuation, synergy opportunities, and insider buying, GLUU appears to be a strong pick for the new year.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLUU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.