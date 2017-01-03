AppDynamics IPO: A Solid Investment In A Rebounding Tech IPO Market

After the total lack of good tech IPOs in 2016, stock market analysts are predicting a turnaround in 2017, with major companies like Snap and Airbnb (Private:AIRB) expected to go public. In addition to those companies, AppDynamics (Private:APDYN) has filed with the SEC to go public, possibly in January or February of next year. The company states that it plans to raise $100 million, but that is almost certainly a placeholder value used to calculate filing fees. AppDynamics is currently valued at $1.9 billion according to TechCrunch.

There is a lot to like about this company; even if it was filing in tougher times like 2016, and 2017 is expected to be a rebound market for tech IPOs. While AppDynamics faces tough competition and does not plan to be a profitable company for some time, it is in a promising field where it has continued to rise. Investors should be highly interested in what it has to offer, though it is impossible to be completely sure until more information comes out.

The Importance of App Management

AppDynamics helps companies manage apps. As it states in its SEC filing, "Our integrated suite of applications monitors the performance of software applications and IT infrastructures, down to the underlying code."

Managing apps is a field with a lot of potential. Society has witnessed customers move away from the computer to the mobile device, and from the website to apps. Businesses that may have been content to set up a website showing the company's presence will now want to build apps through which customers can buy their good and services. But this digital transformation poses a major challenge for businesses, which have little IT experience, and customers will not hesitate to jump to another website or app in response to the slightest mistakes.

The catch to being in such a promising field is that AppDynamics faces significant business competition with no insurance against it. It lists large legacy corporations like Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and HP (NYSE:HPQ) along with smaller software analytics companies like New Relic (NYSE:NEWR). But despite this competition, AppDynamics has seen its revenue soar over the last few years. It went from earning $43 million in the 2015 fiscal year to $110 million in the nine months ending October 31, 2016.

Will it raise enough cash?

Despite this major revenue growth, AppDynamics has not made a profit. It had a net loss of $95 million in 2016, along with a loss of $92 million in the nine months ending October 31, 2015. While its loss per share and its loss in comparison to its growing revenue has decreased, AppDynamics admits that "we had an accumulated deficit of $476.8 million as of October 31, 2016." Furthermore, they will not be making a profit for the next several years as they focus on research and development, and will be using the proceeds from this IPO to handle their debt load.

There are many tech companies like AppDynamics, which go public with a rapidly growing revenue stream but a profitability problem. The bet with AppDynamics is that its books can go in the black before the revenue growth slows down. But while this may be a concern over the long run, AppDynamics should be fine in the short to medium term. It has been able to raise over $300 million in six rounds of funding and has a solid client base with companies like IBM (NYSE:IBM).

A lot to like, but more info needed

Until AppDynamics actually figures out how much it intends to raise as well as its planned share price, it is difficult to know for certain whether it will be a worthwhile investment or not. But there is a lot to like about its market and how it has been rapidly growing over the past few years.

Perhaps the most important piece of news is that AppDynamics' announcement shows that 2017 really will be a year in which tech companies will look to go public after a slow 2016. While we already knew that some major companies like Snap and Airbnb were going to go public, it was uncertain whether that would produce a "follow the leader" effect. AppDynamics' decision indicates that will be the case, and thus serves as further evidence that investors can expect a solid 2017 from the tech IPO market.