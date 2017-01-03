Boardwalk Pipeline Partners: Forget Park Place, BUY Boardwalk

BWP is still a BUY. Not for the current 2.3% yield, but for the excellent outlook for distribution growth in 2017.

LNG demand pull should start to exert itself in earnest during 2017 and climb from there.

Yet the partnership will continue benefiting from growth projects to leverage its crown jewel: the TGT pipeline.

Boardwalk was indeed the turnaround opportunity I suggested it would be at the start of 2016.

One year ago, I wrote my first Seeking Alpha article on Boardwalk Pipeline Partners (NYSE:BWP) and suggested it was an excellent turnaround story. I said the units were a BUY and could deliver a total return of 30%. One year later, the units are up 40% and the partnership has paid out $0.30 in distributions over the first nine months of the year. But as good as 2016 was to investors, 2017 may see a continuation of the bull run based on:

New projects coming online.

LNG demand pull through the Texas Gas Transmission ("TGT) pipeline.

An excellent distribution growth opportunity.

In a reversal of historical gas flows from South-to-North, Boardwalk's Ohio-to-Louisiana Access project was achieved by connecting some new pipelines and laterals to sections of its existing Texas Gas Transmission ("TGT") pipeline. Contracted capacity on the TGT is 626,000 MMBtu/d - so this is a large scale gas pipeline supported by long-term contracts. In 2016, four new projects came online (on time and $30 million under budget, I might add) that leveraged the TGT's strategic advantage:

Click to enlarge

Source: December Presentation (available here)

These projects are all supported by long-term supply contracts and will lead to excellent yoy comparisons throughout 2017.

Meantime, Boardwalk's ability to leverage TGT to supply Gulf Coast LNG terminals with low-cost Marcellus/Utica gas will also be a tailwind going forward. Two trains at Cheniere's (NYSEMKT:LNG) Sabine Pass are now online and there are a number of trains currently under construction. They will need to be supplied with gas, and the lowest cost gas is being produced in the Marcellus/Utica shale plays.

That puts Boardwalk's TGT pipeline, along with Spectra Energy's (NYSE:SE) Texas Eastern Transmission pipeline (or "TET"), in the cat bird seats to deliver that gas to the LNG terminals on the Gulf Coast. Spectra Energy is a very attractive dividend growth stock, as opposed to Boardwalk - which is an MLP.

Meantime, natural gas for electrical power generation exceeded coal for the first time this year:

Source: EIA

So projects like BWP's South Texas Power Plant are integral to the partnership's future. That project was placed into service in September (see the graphic above) and is a lateral connect from BWP's south Texas pipeline to the power plant. The lateral has a capacity of 185,000 MMBtu/d and is underpinned by a long-term supply agreement. Indeed, Boardwalk expects demand from power & industrial plants to almost keep pace with that of LNG exports:

Click to enlarge

That said, note that late in 2014, BWP announced that it has entered into a 20-year firm agreement with shippers to transport approximately 1.4 Bcf/d of natural gas to serve the first two trains of Freeport LNG Development. This is yet another very bullish catalyst for BWP going forward - that's a lot of gas!

Distribution Growth

The outlook for distribution growth is excellent and was mentioned in a piece in Barron's this weekend for just that reason (see Where To Find Yield). And why not, look at the YTD financials through the first three quarters of 2016:

Click to enlarge

Source: Q3 EPS Report

Rising revenues and falling operating expenses are a great combination. As a result, net income per unit is up 35% through the first nine months and is more than double the distributions paid YTD. That leaves a lot of room for distribution growth in 2017 - especially considering the new projects that came online over the last few months.

Risks

Net debt to EBITDA ratio is 4.6x times based on the trailing 12 months of EBITDA. That is still high, and likely why the partnership has kept distributions steady even though distributable cash flow has jumped significantly.

That said, during the Q3 conference call, CFO Jamie Buskill reported:

During the third quarter S&P raised its issue level rating for Boardwalk Pipeline to BBB- from BB+. So we're pleased to say all of our bonds are currently rated investment grade by each of the major credit rating agencies.

That is a very positive development considering the 2014 disaster (distribution cut, unit price drop - see chart below).

BWP has some contracts that are coming up for renewal in 2018 and 2019 that are basically the 10-year contracts that BWP put in place after major expansions in 2008 and 2009. Those contracts need to be renewed. While the company is optimistic about renewing them, the question is for how long and at what rates? This is a risk because that question really boils down to the typical midstream equation of demand versus competition for supply delivery.

Upside risks include continued natural gas replacement of coal powered electrical generation (yes, despite Trump), and the strategic advantage that both Boardwalk and Spectra have with their TGT and TET pipelines, respectively, for supplying Gulf Coast LNG trains with Marcellus/Utica gas.

Summary & Conclusion

Boardwalk had a very good 2016 and exceeded my prediction for a 30% total return. While the partnership can no longer be characterized as the turnaround play it was at the beginning of 2016 (that is, the company has certainly turned the corner), it is still very attractive here. Not so much for the current 2.3% yield, but for the distribution growth outlook as big cap-ex projects are winding down and EBITDA and distributable cash flow will rise significantly.

Boardwalk is on a roll and I maintain my BUY rating on the units. Increasing revenue, net income, and distributable cash flow from new projects could lead to a 25% total return in 2017.

