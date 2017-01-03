What Happens In China Does Not Stay In China

Whether you realized it or not, Beijing has quietly introduced new capital controls.

Here are two charts that demonstrate how acute the problem has become.

Perhaps not surprisingly, I've got China on my mind and less surprising still, I'm going to talk a bit about the continued pressure on Chinese money markets. This has been something of an obsession lately and justifiably so (I think). The situation, as they say, is "fluid", which means that believe it or not, some important things have happened since I last broached the subject on Monday.

I'm not going to rehash the whole backstory here. If you need to review the narrative, you can read the piece linked above or any of the other dozen or so posts I've penned here and elsewhere over the past month.

Having said that, I'll just dive right in. Here's the key overnight headline from Bloomberg:

Three-month CNH Hibor +89bps to 10.02%; one-day rate jumps 4.95ppts to 17.76%, highest since Sept.

As always, don't worry so much about your level of familiarity with offshore yuan funding rates. Rather, think about the concept. Here are some charts that may help:

Click to enlarge

Click to enlarge

(Charts: Bloomberg)

Put simply, money markets are freezing up. That's bad. This is the market's plumbing we're talking about. As I put it on Monday, if the pipes freeze (as they have in China) the consequences are far-reaching.

It's critical that you consider this in the context of Beijing's ongoing effort to devalue the yuan (NYSEARCA:CYB). The central bank has succeeded in shifting some market participants' focus to the trade-weighted basket introduced in December of 2015 and tweaked late last month. What's important to understand is that because of the RMB's dollar peg, keeping the yuan stable against the basket means guiding USD/CNY ever higher in an environment characterized by a structurally strong dollar (more here).

But this one-way move takes a psychological toll. That is, the more people come to expect a weaker yuan, the more capital will flow out of the country. Capital flight rattles global markets and destabilizes the RMB further, in a self-fulfilling, negative feedback loop.

If you needed another reason to believe that the RMB will continue to weaken, Goldman is happy to oblige. Here's an interesting take out Tuesday morning (with my highlights):

Markets have ratcheted up expectations for RMB depreciation. We had argued since the summer that the market was too complacent on the RMB, since a strong Dollar environment would require China to fix $/CNY higher to keep the currency stable in trade-weighted terms, increasing the risk of capital flight. Since the US election, markets have raised expectations for RMB depreciation substantially (Exhibit 3), with the pace of depreciation on some tenors (on an annualized basis) now exceeding what was seen a year ago (Exhibit 4), at the height of market fears over China. We see the balance of payments outlook turning more negative, given that higher oil prices are likely to weigh on the current account surplus in a setting where capital outflows continue at a rapid pace. Unlike a year ago, when falling oil prices constituted a positive terms-of-trade shock for China, something we thought was underappreciated in the market at the time, the reverse is true today. Click to enlarge

So in addition to reinforcing my point about the consequences of maintaining the illusion of FX stability (via the TWI basket) in a strong dollar environment, Goldman is also saying that rising oil prices may prove to be a headwind - especially if capital outflows pick up.

Of course China is taking further steps to minimize the amount of capital moving the wrong way out of the country including new rules that require financial institutions to report all domestic and overseas cash transactions of CNY50,000 yuan or more (versus CNY200,000 previously) and a requirement that banks report any overseas transfers by individuals in excess of $10,000.

Politburo mouthpiece Xinhua defended the new measures this week, insisting that they do not constitute capital controls. I'm skeptical. The more I hear, the more it looks like Beijing is getting desperate to stanch the bleeding...

Click to enlarge

No matter what China tries, most observers are incredulous regarding the PBoC's ability to keep things under control. Here's what Credit Suisse had to say on Tuesday (my highlights):

This measure is a clear reaction to the recent weakness of the RMB and the government's concern on capital outflows. In particular, the worry is that there will be a rush to buy FX in the early months of 2017 when people try to utilise their US$50,000 quota for 2017 before the RMB weakens further or additional tightening measures are announced like a cut in individual quotas. Indeed, the current measure is only a relative measure, as the level of individual quota has not been removed. Therefore, if the RMB continues to weaken, whether this measure will be really effective in containing capital outflow remains doubtful. In this case, one should not be surprised if more capital account control measures follow. We believe that if the government needs to prioritize the three policy objectives below-capital account liberalisation/Rmb internationalisation, the level of Rmb exchange rate and macro financial stability (in which FX reserves form an important component-China will place macro financial stability to be the highest priority, followed by stability of the RMB exchange rate, with capital account liberalisation/RMB internationalisation being the lowest.

You can bet that none of the above will go over well with the IMF.

So that's where things stand and as you can clearly see, the situation gets more convoluted with each passing day. In fact, I'm willing to bet that by the time this goes to print, something else will have gone wrong.

Trade accordingly and remember: if the 16 months since the RMB devaluation have taught us anything, it's that what happens in China definitely does not stay in China.

