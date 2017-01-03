STACK Showdown: Newfield Exploration Vs. Continental Resources

Today, we are going to compare two of the major E&P companies who have become primary operators in Oklahoma's STACK play: Newfield Exploration (NYSE:NFX) and Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR). Both companies have weathered the commodity price down-cycle relatively well due in large part to their acreage and well performance in the STACK. But which company has the best potential moving forward?

The table below lists some relative valuation metrics of the two companies:

Newfield Exploration Vs. Continental Resources

NFX CLR Stock Price $40.50 $51.54 Market Cap $7.9 Billion $19.4 Billion Cash $478 Million $19.5 Million Debt $2.4 Billion $6.8 Billion Net Debt $1.9 Billion $6.8 Billion Net Debt-to-TTM_EBITDA <2 >4 Q3 Production 168,880 boe/d 207,840 boe/d Q3 % Liquids 61% 56% Proved Reserves 509 Million boe 1.23 Billion boe Proved Reserves/share 2.5 boe 3.3 boe Click to enlarge

Source: Google Finance, Q3 EPS reports (NFX, CLR), 2015 Annual Reports (NFX, CLR), proved reserves as of year-end 2015.

Q3 Earnings

For Q3, NFX's production was up 4.5% sequentially despite the sale of some Eagle Ford assets (~1,000 boe/d). NFX had net income of $0.24/share. However, special items negatively impacted earnings by a combined $0.21/share. Excluding those items, net income for the third quarter was $89 million, or $0.45/share, on revenues of $392 million.

Continental reported a Q3 net loss of $109.6 million or -$0.30/share. Production dropped from 219,323 boe/d in Q2 to 207,840 boe/d in Q3 (-5%) as the company's shift from the Bakken to the SCOOP & STACK plays continues.

STACK Acreage

Newfield has 350,000+ net acres in the SCOOP and STACK plays, most of which is held by production. NFX's acreage is "blocky" - and that lends itself to efficient exploitation.

Click to enlarge

Source: Newfield December Presentation

Newfield's wells in the STACK straddle the over-pressured region (see CLR slide below) - yet still have high oil productivity even in the eastern part of their acreage in Kingfisher county:

Click to enlarge

Notice NFX has numerous wells with a very high percentage of oil and all of which are over 50%. I mention this because a CLR slide I showed in my previous article on Continental (See: CLR Brings In Some Monster $STACK Meramec Wells) showed the company's acreage position is generally west of NFX's in the over-pressured region of the play:

Click to enlarge

Note many of the CLR wells shown in the slide above oil are less than 50% of production. That said, liquids (oil+NGLs) yields are averaging ~80%. CLR has about 186,000 net acres in the STACK's Meramec interval.

Both companies appear to heading toward full field development in 2016. NFX is testing 30 development wells per DSU with:

60-250 feet vertically

660-1,050 feet laterally

to exploit up to 4 layers in Meramec. The company is planning to drill 3-4 wells per pad initially and will use zipper fracks to shorten completion times.

It is going to take some time to see how each company can improve efficiencies and what kind of returns they can generate from their prospective acreage. The first two quarters of 2017 should be very informative. While it appears CLR has the more productive wells in the over-pressured region of the STACK, NFX's wells to the east have a higher percentage of oil and are cheaper to drill - coming in around $6 million as compared to $8.5 million for Continental's high pressured wells. $6 million wells that yield 80% oil could turn out to be the winner here even if IP rates are half that of CLR's over-pressured wells.

Summary & Conclusion

While Continental Resources is bigger than Newfield in terms of both enterprise value ($26.2 billion vs. $9.8 billion) and production, it is also the more highly levered at over 4x TTM adjusted EBITDA compared to under 2x for Newfield. In addition, Newfield grew production sequentially in Q3 and posted net profits of $0.45/share (ex special items) while CLR's Q3 production fell sequentially and the company posted a loss. Meantime, NFX's total production split is 5% more in liquids as compared to CLR. Continental holds more than 2x the proved reserves and wins the reserves per share by 3.3 to 2.5.

It's a tough call, but I am going with Newfield because it has the less levered balance sheet and I am still in the "lower-for-much-longer" camp. NFX has also demonstrated it can deliver positive net income. The company has a much larger cash position ($478 million at the end of Q3) and has no debt due until 2022. Meanwhile, Continental appears to have gotten ahead of itself as compared to Newfield: CLR was up ~150% in 2016 while NFX was up only ~25%.

This year, Newfield looks to reverse that trend and should outperform CLR.