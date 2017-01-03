STACK Showdown: Newfield Exploration Vs. Continental Resources

Today, we are going to compare two of the major E&P companies who have become primary operators in Oklahoma's STACK play: Newfield Exploration (NYSE:NFX) and Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR). Both companies have weathered the commodity price down-cycle relatively well due in large part to their acreage and well performance in the STACK. But which company has the best potential moving forward?
The table below lists some relative valuation metrics of the two companies:
Newfield Exploration Vs. Continental Resources
|NFX
|CLR
|Stock Price
|$40.50
|$51.54
|Market Cap
|$7.9 Billion
|$19.4 Billion
|Cash
|$478 Million
|$19.5 Million
|Debt
|$2.4 Billion
|$6.8 Billion
|Net Debt
|$1.9 Billion
|$6.8 Billion
|Net Debt-to-TTM_EBITDA
|<2
|>4
|Q3 Production
|168,880 boe/d
|207,840 boe/d
|Q3 % Liquids
|61%
|56%
|Proved Reserves
|509 Million boe
|1.23 Billion boe
|Proved Reserves/share
|2.5 boe
|3.3 boe
Source: Google Finance, Q3 EPS reports (NFX, CLR), 2015 Annual Reports (NFX, CLR), proved reserves as of year-end 2015.
Q3 Earnings
For Q3, NFX's production was up 4.5% sequentially despite the sale of some Eagle Ford assets (~1,000 boe/d). NFX had net income of $0.24/share. However, special items negatively impacted earnings by a combined $0.21/share. Excluding those items, net income for the third quarter was $89 million, or $0.45/share, on revenues of $392 million.
Continental reported a Q3 net loss of $109.6 million or -$0.30/share. Production dropped from 219,323 boe/d in Q2 to 207,840 boe/d in Q3 (-5%) as the company's shift from the Bakken to the SCOOP & STACK plays continues.
STACK Acreage
Newfield has 350,000+ net acres in the SCOOP and STACK plays, most of which is held by production. NFX's acreage is "blocky" - and that lends itself to efficient exploitation.
Source: Newfield December Presentation
Newfield's wells in the STACK straddle the over-pressured region (see CLR slide below) - yet still have high oil productivity even in the eastern part of their acreage in Kingfisher county:
Notice NFX has numerous wells with a very high percentage of oil and all of which are over 50%. I mention this because a CLR slide I showed in my previous article on Continental (See: CLR Brings In Some Monster $STACK Meramec Wells) showed the company's acreage position is generally west of NFX's in the over-pressured region of the play:
Note many of the CLR wells shown in the slide above oil are less than 50% of production. That said, liquids (oil+NGLs) yields are averaging ~80%. CLR has about 186,000 net acres in the STACK's Meramec interval.
Both companies appear to heading toward full field development in 2016. NFX is testing 30 development wells per DSU with:
- 60-250 feet vertically
- 660-1,050 feet laterally
to exploit up to 4 layers in Meramec. The company is planning to drill 3-4 wells per pad initially and will use zipper fracks to shorten completion times.
It is going to take some time to see how each company can improve efficiencies and what kind of returns they can generate from their prospective acreage. The first two quarters of 2017 should be very informative. While it appears CLR has the more productive wells in the over-pressured region of the STACK, NFX's wells to the east have a higher percentage of oil and are cheaper to drill - coming in around $6 million as compared to $8.5 million for Continental's high pressured wells. $6 million wells that yield 80% oil could turn out to be the winner here even if IP rates are half that of CLR's over-pressured wells.
Summary & Conclusion
While Continental Resources is bigger than Newfield in terms of both enterprise value ($26.2 billion vs. $9.8 billion) and production, it is also the more highly levered at over 4x TTM adjusted EBITDA compared to under 2x for Newfield. In addition, Newfield grew production sequentially in Q3 and posted net profits of $0.45/share (ex special items) while CLR's Q3 production fell sequentially and the company posted a loss. Meantime, NFX's total production split is 5% more in liquids as compared to CLR. Continental holds more than 2x the proved reserves and wins the reserves per share by 3.3 to 2.5.
It's a tough call, but I am going with Newfield because it has the less levered balance sheet and I am still in the "lower-for-much-longer" camp. NFX has also demonstrated it can deliver positive net income. The company has a much larger cash position ($478 million at the end of Q3) and has no debt due until 2022. Meanwhile, Continental appears to have gotten ahead of itself as compared to Newfield: CLR was up ~150% in 2016 while NFX was up only ~25%.
This year, Newfield looks to reverse that trend and should outperform CLR.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: I am an engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for investment decisions you make. Thanks for reading and good luck!