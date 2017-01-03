On The Ground - December IRA Activity And More!

Setting up for 2017 and Beyond

This has been an exciting year for me. I retired in May and started managing my IRA directly. I got to witness a Trident launch by my son's sub, we lined up two full weeks of vacation (the first ever of that length), had some fun times up in the Poconos, visited our son and daughter-in-law in Florida, saw the awesome NASA Visitor Center at Cape Canaveral, and I was accepted to Villanova University's graduate program in Classics. Finally, I fired up my Social Security; beginning April 2017 I'll be getting back $2001 each month (before tax) of the several hundred thousand dollars I and my employers poured into the trust fund over the last four decades.

Since we're now about 30 months from our "full" retirement (i.e. Beth gets to quit work too) the next couple years will be dedicated to increasing passive income. As things stand now (January 2, 2017) I've got $13,379.82 in annual dividends or about $1,115.00 per month from my IRA and a pitiful $45 per month or so coming in from my neglected ROTH.

My very ambitious goal is to increase that income to about $2,000 a month while still retaining the ability to write covered calls (or cash secured puts) for additional income when I need it. Among other things that goal means that I'll be getting back into REITs but because REIT options tend to be thinly traded I can't get too carried away with them.

In addition, since my SS will be starting in April I'll be able to start filling up the ROTH to the tune of $6,500 a year because a) Beth is still employed and we file a joint return and b) we don't actually need my SS to live. Apart from our mortgage we're down to about $16K in total debt and most of my SS will be paying that off as quickly as possible along with covering tuition for both of us.

So, what happened in December other than lots of dividends?

December 2, 2016 - General Motors (NYSE:GM) Roll Out

Yes, another lengthy roll out ahead of an ex-dividend date. This means someone is paying me to collect the December and March dividends (remember I'm working on passive income). As a result, I netted $553.04 to wait 6 months and collect almost $700 (at the current rate) in dividends. Those dividends will, of course DRIP, purchasing about another 10 shares each quarter.

December 14, 2016 - Altria (NYSE:MO) Debit Roll Out & Up

Altria has been good for me (there's never a bad time to buy the mighty MO!). But with a cost basis of $61.77 it wouldn't kill me to let MO go for now. I decided to spend 35¢ to make an extra $1.00 and rolled out and up to the January $65 strike. Still deep in the money, this position will almost certainly be assigned in January.

December 16, 2016 - Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Roll Out

ED is usually a pretty easy roll out, even for an in the money position. Keeping in mind that I'm interested in not just generating premium but also collecting dividends this month I rolled out and up from my December 70 calls to May $72.50 contracts. Net income from premium was only $233.27 but I also raised my position's "return if assigned" by $1250.

ED has been on a down trend since July which I expect to continue. With a current delta of 0.532 and the increasing likelihood of rising interest rates, "bond proxy" stocks like ED should continue to drift down. This position should easily clear the February ex-dividend date and I expect another fairly easy roll out (if needed) come May. I'd love to see a 4% yield again; that would be a price around $67. Should it reach that level I'll start to actively add to the position.

December 16, Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Roll Out

This is probably my most controversial trade for the month. This was another net debit roll out, this time I spent 70¢ to raise my strike price $2.00 in January from $88 to $90. The January $90 strike is a tossup with a delta of 0.512 as I write. It's also only 26¢ in the money so it will be an easy roll out if necessary.

For an investment of about 35% (70¢ / $2.00) I've moved from deep in the money (i.e. almost no premium) to a barely in the money position with a big slug of time value. As long as volatility remains high in the oil-patch (and I can hit strikes close to the money) I'll stick with XOM roll outs.

December 16, 2016 - Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Roll Out

An easy same strike roll out for a net income of $512.40. Pfizer barely missed earnings estimates in November and although it's recently turned up it is still well below the August highs. Although it seems to have stabilized in the low $30s, pharmas are extremely news driven and it could retest last year's lows around $28. PFE is basically where it was to start 2016 and unfortunately about $1.00 below my cost basis.

Huge Mistake Alert: When I recently added 100 shares to my PFE position I neglected to click the "reinvest dividends" checkbox on my order. The caused the whole position to lose its DRIP status. I didn't notice and as a result got paid the PFE dividend in cash. Lesson learned.

December 19, 2016 - New Position: W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC)

Since I liquidated my HPC position I've been looking for another REIT to replace it. W. P. Carey won the day. At $60, It was down into the "normal" price range in terms of P/FFO

Click to enlarge

Since my Altria position will probably be assigned (Delta of 0.767) in January (after which I'll have re-investable cash) I decided to commit a little cash early and see if a could snag 100 shares at $60. That turned out to be the case and eventually WPC closed a bit higher at $60.24. That purchase will also grab the January dividend.

WPC has since declined slightly and it may well drop further as interest rates rise. I'll keep a close eye on the REIT gods here on Seeking Alpha for clues as to where WPC can be expected to wander.

Like most REITs WPC does not have a particularly active options market and worse, the strikes are at the old time $5.00 increments. Nevertheless, they are available if I should be in desperate need of quick cash. As such it fits in with my intentions to move toward passive income most of the time. At $3.99 annually I only need about 500 shares for a full position.

December Wrap Up

December was, of course, a great dividend month (except for PFE which was my bad). I took a deliberate hit on option premium to better position myself for January and my modified income goals.

Income for the month looked like this:

I can't really complain about nearly $3K considering the deliberately lowered option income.

Year End Wrap Up!

I retired in the first week of May, 2016 and had my full 401(k) transferred to my IRA by the middle of the month for a total of $309,381.54. There have been plenty of ups and downs in that time so I thought it would be a good idea to show exactly where I ended up.

Option income has been pretty decent except for this month's deliberate re-positioning:

I'm very happy with this result. It justifies my early retirement thesis that I can make enough money from Social Security, option premium and dividends (estimated at about $4,700 total after taxes) to easily cover our projected living expenses with more than $2,000 to spare. (Coming soon: Bill's Big Retirement Plan.)

So, What About Capital Gain?

It's all well and good that I can create income, but how did I do in terms of capital appreciation? As I mentioned above, I started with $309,381.54. I track my IRA's value adjusted for short option strike prices. That means if I have 100 shares of a stock that's currently selling for $36 and my short option strike price is $35, I value that position in my model at $3,500.

Schwab, on the other hand, values a position like that at $36 minus the current ask price of the short option. That approach accurately reflects the current liquidation value of the portfolio. Because we are effectively debt free (our mortgage is far below our home's market value minus other debt) there's no reasonable situation where the portfolio would have to be liquidated immediately. The worst case would be my untimely death (FSM forbid) in which case Beth would just let the options expire and be assigned (or not) and then re-invest for passive income.

Anyway, using my "strike cap" approach the value of the account after close on December 30 was $334,354.76 for a net gain of just under $25K or barely more than 8%. That's OK and pretty much equal to the SPY's gain from mid-May to December 30 of 8.1% (206.78 to 223.53). But there's something that's not mentioned yet...

Tuition!

I took $12,829.42 in distributions for tuition and book costs (Beth is wrapping up her BSN). Add that back in and I have a 12.22% increase. IMHO, a very satisfactory return for the 7 months I've been actively working the system.

Fortunately, this year I'll have Social Security income to offset tuition payments, pump up the ROTH, and knock down the last of our non-mortgage debt.

For 2017 I'll be using a starting value of $334,354.76 since that's what's actually in there.

We'll see where it ends up in 2018!

Thanks Guys and Gals

As always, please feel free to comment - keep it respectful