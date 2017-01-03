A Different Model Has Made A Difference For Lawson Products

Nearly four years ago, I was cautious (if not outright skeptical) about the prospects for Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) leveraging a change in its operating model to drive meaningfully better operating results. Management has delivered, though, with gross margins up more than three points, operating margins in the black, free cash flow in the black, and the company well-positioned in its core service-driven MRO space.

The market has noticed, with Lawson shares significantly outperforming MSC Industrial (NYSE:MSM), W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW), and Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) since that last report on Lawson, though it took about a year or so for the Street to come around to the positive implications of Lawson's changes. While the shares don't look radically undervalued today, there are still above-average growth opportunities for Lawson to pursue and the company is not well-covered nor over-owned by institutions. What's more, Lawson should be relatively well-placed to benefit from improvements in industrial production in the U.S., should those take place.

A Different Model In A Fragmented Space

The important take-away on Lawson is that, while this is a relatively small MRO distributor fish in a very large ocean, it is pursuing a model that offers a meaningful level of differentiation. In particular, this is a service-driven model focused on vendor-managed inventory, Class C consumables, and high-quality private label parts. What this all means in real-world terms is an uncommonly strong gross margin and an appealingly low level of turnover.

Lawson is built upon vendor-managed inventory services (or VMI). With VMI, the distributor is much more of a partner with the client, using its own staff on site to receive, sort, track, and restock MRO supplies, with the distributor taking responsibility for inventory tracking and reordering. VMI services can free up staff at the client company (which can be a more significant factor for smaller companies), as well as improve in-stock levels for crucial components and reduce over-ordering or ordering of unnecessary stock.

To that latter point, some studies of MRO ordering patterns suggest that as much as half of a company's MRO inventory may go untouched for three years - a significant waste of capital that VMI can help avoid. Likewise, having in-stock components is vital for the smooth operation of a business - while companies like MSC have done well offering very rapid delivery (and Fastenal has a large network of stores that allow customers to buy in-stock components then and there), proper inventory management with VMI means the client/customer doesn't have to worry about stopping or slowing operations to hunt down a component that should already be in stock on premises.

How important is VMI to Lawson? In one form or another, it accounts for more than 90% of the company's revenue base, versus a mid-teens to 20%'s percentage for MRO rivals like Grainger, Fastenal, and MSC. While all of these larger MRO distributors have been working to grow their VMI service operations and their industrial vending machine businesses, none are as committed to the VMI concept as Lawson. What's more, given their relatively greater focus on non-consumables (more on this in a moment), they likely can't make the same sort of commitment.

Private label is also important to the Lawson story. I've written about this at length in reference to other MRO distributors, but the entire distribution sector is facing a margin squeeze as customers and suppliers look to minimize their supply chain costs. Private label products offer a useful tool to combat this pressure, and Lawson derives around 60% of its revenue from private label products, with a particular focus on higher-priced, higher-quality components. This, too, is not a unique concept in the MRO distribution space, but Lawson's roughly 60% weighting is way ahead of Grainger (in the 20%'s), MSC (in the high teens), and so on. Coupled with the VMI services, which is a great sales channel for private label products, this is a useful one-two punch for Lawson.

Last and not least, Lawson's product and market focus is different than many of its publicly-traded comparables. Lawson focuses largely on consumables, and particularly "Class C" consumables - small dollar value items ($10 to $25 or less) with high turnover. MSC has gotten more involved in Class C since its Barnes acquisition, but many of Lawson's large rivals have meaningful non-consumable contributions to their revenue, and those can suffer more in industrial downturns.

Where Lawson Can Grow

One of the things I do appreciate about the Lawson model is that its service-driven focus can work in a wide range of industries. That stands in comparison to a company like MSC that has built itself around metalworking tools (around 50% of its revenue) and is thus much more tied to manufacturing. Lawson is quite focused on the auto/truck aftermarket space (around 20% of revenue), where it services collision and repair shops and commercial fleets, and it also generates around 10% of its revenue from government accounts. Otherwise, the business is pretty well diversified across end-markets and product types, with fasteners accounting for around 20% of sales, and fluid power, specialty chemicals, and cutting tools accounting for mid-teens percentages (each).

A lot of companies are trying to build their VMI and private label offerings, and I believe the margin squeeze across the sector is going to lead them to intensify their efforts. With that, it's worth remembering that Lawson is still a pretty small fish in this pond and companies like Grainger, Fastenal, and MSC have considerable sales resources. That said, Lawson is a top 10 player in its own "sub-niche", and its position in the auto aftermarket space is relatively attractive.

Lawson can also look to M&A as a driver. M&A comes up a lot whenever MRO distributors are discussed, as market leaders like Grainger, Fastenal, MSC, Applied Industrial (NYSE:AIT), Wesco (NYSE:WCC), and so on hold relatively modest overall market shares. The "but" is this - while MSC et al do operate in very fragmented markets, their size means that buying up "mom and pop" companies doesn't bring a lot to the table. Not so for Lawson, which is one-tenth the size of MSC and less than 7% the size of Fastenal. That means there are a lot of small companies that can move the needle for Lawson that would be little more than a rounding error for these larger companies. With that, Lawson can use M&A to buy exposure to additional end-markets (or strengthen its position in auto/truck aftermarket) and geographies.

The Opportunity

Since CEO DeCata came on board in 2012, the company has focused on both operating efficiency and growth. In addition to improving sales force productivity and pushing the margin-positive VMI services and private label products, Lawson has been growing its sales force and should be looking forward to more revenue and improving margins as these additions mature - it takes about three years for a sales rep to achieve average productivity and there is nearly a three-fold difference between an average rep's revenue contribution after his or her first year and at the end of the third year.

I believe Lawson can outgrow the underlying economy and generate better than 4% long-term revenue growth from ongoing customer recruitment for its VMI-based services. That's roughly what I expect from MSC and Grainger, though, so I may be underestimating Lawson's growth potential given its smaller starting base. On the other hand, more and more MRO business is taking place through e-commerce and Lawson isn't very strong here, so that may be a partial headwind and Lawson may also be vulnerable to an increased VMI focus at Grainger, MSC, et al.

I'm looking for margins to improve as the sales force additions mature an the company better leverages its industry-leading gross margins. Lawson hasn't historically done a good job of translating revenue into cash flow, but I do look for the company to start generating mid single-digit FCF margins over time. If it can, that will support mid-teens annualized FCF growth and a discounted fair value of around $24. Holding the margins steady, an extra 1% long-term revenue growth would add about $1.50/share to the fair value.

The Bottom Line

As I use a double-digit discount rate, it would seem that Lawson shares are still priced for a double-digit annualized return and that's pretty good. Revenue performance has been pretty lackluster lately - average daily sales have been in decline on a quarterly basis since the second quarter of 2015 - but gross margins have held up and there were some signs of stabilization in the third quarter. If U.S. economic activity can pick up from here, Lawson should see its revenue trajectory turn around. Management still has a lot to prove in terms of posting better operating margins (which are frankly sad next to Grainger, Fastenal, and MSC despite the stronger gross margin) and free cash flow, but Lawson seems to be on a better path now and should still be able to reward investors if it can take that next step and generate consistent free cash flow.

