2017's Critical Questions - Bezek's Daily Briefing

Markets are sharply higher to start off 2017. Whatever selling pressure we saw at the end of December has moved on, and we're back to Trump rally mode. You can get the Dow 20,000 hats back out.

Whether this rally will stick much past Inauguration Day is the big question though. Wall Street analysts are almost universally bullish for 2017, but many folks have a darker outlook for the year. Here are the main factors that will determine which side ends up proving correct.

Euro Parity? After a decent rally to end the year, the Euro (NYSEARCA:FXE) has gone flat. It's dropped sharply from the recent high, and is again eyeing new lows. The critical $1 level is palpably close now.

Click to enlarge

A stronger dollar has many effects, most of which would be negative for US equities. Corporate earnings have stalled out around 2014 levels (though admittedly much of this is due to the energy sector specifically). In any case, you'll see plenty more multinationals griping about the strong dollar when they miss earnings estimates this year, particularly if the Euro can't even hold up at parity.

European Political Tensions: On that note, Europe remains politically difficult to manage. Austria fended off a far-right political candidate late in 2016, but that was one small victory against a strong tide.

The outcome of Brexit remains uncertain (though I'll admit to being bullish on the Pound (NYSEARCA:FXB) and British stocks). And France threatens to really unravel things if Le Pen ends up winning this year. On the plus side, there's a real possibility that investors are so sick of European troubles that the market actually experiences relief once it becomes clear that the Euro will be changing shape. It sounds crazy, but few people predicted a euphoric Trump rally either.

China, Big Dip Coming? The impending Chinese bust has been a long-running story. For at least the past five years, it's been conventional wisdom in bearish circles that China's financial system is heading for a catastrophe that will ensnare the global economy.

The evidence supporting this case seems strong. Yet, like with the Canadian housing bubble, the Chinese situation continues to defy the bears. Will 2017 be the year the government loses control?

One critical element to watch there is bitcoin (OTCQX:GBTC), which has rallied above $1,000 to start the new year.

Click to enlarge

As you can see, bitcoin is up more than 40% since early November. This is important, since bitcoin has become a popular means of moving capital out of China (NYSEARCA:ASHR), and speaks to a potential run on the system there. The official currency, though subject to heavy capital controls, is also heading lower, with reported breaches of the pivotal 7 level recently.

Emerging Markets Issues Elsewhere: China isn't the only EM economy facing headwinds in 2017.

Brazil's (NYSEARCA:EWZ) economy remains in a deep funk, its 3.5% GDP contraction in 2016 was much deeper than economists had forecast heading into the year. Retail sales were abysmal, in fact worsening from 2015. The country's budget deficit is simply massive, and Temer's reform agenda is losing steam. Its stock market soared in 2016, but those gains could be quickly pared this year. Neighboring Argentina's (NYSEARCA:ARGT) reform government is quickly losing its political power as well, threatening to derail that turnaround story.

India (BATS:INDA) remains the most promising of the BRICs, however its unorthodox economic policy banning large-denomination cash bills is a risky move that appears to be causing substantial short-term pain. And in Russia (NYSEARCA:RSX), last year's 90% rally off the lows impressed, but much could be given back if Trump-Putin enthusiasm wanes.

Will Trump Cause Trade Wars? The five (or ten depending on the source of the rumor) percent tariff discussed by the Trump administration on imported goods could have a significant negative impact on stock markets.

While his campaign rhetoric specifically targeted Mexico (NYSEARCA:EWW) and China, a broader undoing of free trade policies would threaten to reverse globalization trends. For US multi-nationals, a reduced level of global trade would be a serious headwind.

What Becomes of US Healthcare? Healthcare stocks experienced significant volatility, with biotech (NYSEARCA:XBI) in particular having an unenviable 2016. It appears the worst case scenario was averted for the sector with Trump's win, but it's still quite unclear what will actually happen next.

An outright repeal of the Affordable Care Act seems unlikely. But what will Trump do to rein in costs and deliver an acceptable political package without irritating his fiery fanbase? A lot of promises were made regarding health care, but it's hard to see what potential solution would be pleasing to the majority of voters.

Can Oil Sustain Its Rally? The past two years, oil (NYSEARCA:USO) ended with a thud. 2016 reversed course, with oil rallying sharply into the holidays, and now topping $55 this morning.

It would seem that the price is running ahead of fundamentals. I'm always suspicious of OPEC-driven rallies. In reality, there are many struggling oil producers - both states and private companies, and the temptation to increase production will mount if prices continue to rise. That said, the possibility of increases in terrorism and/or geopolitical tensions are - sadly - likely to help provide a bid this year.

There are plenty more issues that will effect stock prices throughout the year. However, if we have a good handle on how the aforementioned topics play out, it should be possible to generate alpha in 2017.