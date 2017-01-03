Value Investors Should Invest In JPMorgan

For a retail investor with fewer diversification strategies at his disposal, stick with JPM for the long haul.

Expectations of higher interest rates and easing regulation offer tailwinds for the sector to outperform.

Investors should consider a meaningful allocation to banks in 2017

As we start the new year, investors will likely be looking to reposition their portfolios. President Trump, who takes office in a couple of weeks, will no doubt be a major factor influencing key areas of the stock market.

In particular, the financials sector could see a continued push higher, on expectations of easing regulations and higher interest rates.

Trump, in general, has favored lighter regulation across industries, and his transition team has pledged to 'dismantle' Dodd-Frank.

Meanwhile, the Fed, seeing further strengthening of labor conditions and higher inflation expectations, expects three quarter-point rate increases in 2017. Higher rates are generally viewed as positive for banks, allowing for increased lending margins.

For a retail investor with less capital (and time) to diversify, a stock selection strategy would be to focus on the largest universal banks with strong franchises both in the US and internationally. This leaves JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) and Citigroup (NYSE:C) as obvious choices to shortlist.

In the following sections, I shall explain why a long term investor should park his capital in JPM, instead of the other two banks.

1. Long term share price outperformance

Annual share price performance C BAC JPM 2007 -47.4% -23.0% -10.4% 2008 -77.0% -67.5% -31.1% 2009 -49.5% 12.5% 37.4% 2010 39.1% -11.2% 3.6% 2011 -44.4% -58.3% -21.6% 2012 48.3% 104.3% 30.1% 2013 34.0% 37.9% 34.5% 2014 4.2% 14.7% 7.6% 2015 -4.9% -6.4% 5.6% 2016 14.8% 31.3% 30.8% Simple avg -8.3% 3.4% 8.6% Source: Google Finance charts Prices adjusted for dividends and splits Click to enlarge

This table compares the share price performance of the three universal banks in each of the past 10 years. The key takeaway is that JPM delivered the best average returns of 8.6% p.a., followed by BAC, then C.

Less obvious is that JPM delivered these returns with much lower volatility, and this has important ramifications for long term portfolio performance.

In the terrible years of 2007-08 and 2011, JPM avoided the substantial drawdowns that C and BAC faced. To put things in perspective, if an investor had placed $1 in C or BAC at the start of 2007, and held on to the positions till today, the compounding effect of returns means that this investor would still be sitting on losses of between 60% and 90%. In contrast, $1 invested in JPM at the start of 2007 would have grown to $1.79 today - nifty performance even in absolute terms.

As value investor, Benjamin Graham said, "in the long run, the market is a weighing machine"; JPM's share price outperformance is really a reflection of its ability to generate growth for shareholders.

2. Underpinned by long term growth in shareholder value

Return on average common shareholders' equity C BAC JPM 2011 6.3% 0.0% 11% 2012 4.1% 1.3% 11% 2013 7.0% 4.6% 9% 2014 3.4% 1.7% 10% 2015 8.1% 6.3% 11% Avg 5.8% 2.8% 10.4% Source: Individual company annual reports Click to enlarge

Return on equity is one of the most basic yet important measures of the ability of a firm to generate profits for shareholders.

JPM has been able to maintain its ROE at steady ~10% p.a. clip, compared to C or BAC, which ROEs have been low and volatile. This in turn has direct implications on shareholder value creation.

Book value per share C BAC JPM 2011 60.61 20.09 46.52 2015 69.46 22.54 60.46 Change 14.6% 12.2% 30.0% 4-yr CAGR 3.5% 2.9% 6.8% Source: Individual company annual reports Click to enlarge

To illustrate, over the past five years, JPM has grown its book value per share by 30%, delivering shareholder value creation greater than that of C and BAC combined.

3. Translating fundamentals to valuations

To what extent should investors be paying a premium for JPM's consistently high return on equity?

In theory, for stable growth firms, ROE can be linked to the Price-to-Book (P/B) valuation metric via this equation:

P/B = (ROE - g ) / (r - g), where g is the long term growth rate, and r is the cost of equity.

Plugging in generic assumptions, we get the following ballpark estimates on what the theoretical P/B for the three banks should be, versus what they are currently trading at (turns out to be pretty close).

Theoretical P/B vs actual P/B valuation C BAC JPM Normalized ROE estimate 5.8% 6.3% 10.4% g - growth 2.0% 2.0% 2.0% r - cost of equity 8.0% 8.0% 8.0% Theoretical P/B 0.63 0.71 1.40 Current P/B 0.82 0.94 1.36 ROE for C and JPM: use 5 yr average ROE ROE for BAC: assume FY15 ROE Current P/B sourced from CNBC as at 2 Jan 2017 Click to enlarge

By varying the assumptions, one can derive a more conservative or aggressive theoretical P/B valuation multiple.

Nevertheless, the key point of this exercise is to illustrate that it is reasonable for JPM to trade at P/B multiples that are between 2.0-2.2x that of C and BAC, as this is backed by its superior ROE generation capability.

If JPM can demonstrate even faster earnings growth and/or ROE expansion, there could be a case for JPM's valuation multiples to expand even further.

Longer term thoughts on growth

Given that the discussions in this article have been big picture focused, a key factor to consider is management. Just like a ship relies on its captain to be steered in the right direction, having capable management is crucial for a company to perform well over the long term.

It is worth noting that Jamie Dimon (CEO, JPM Chase) and Mary Erdoes (CEO, JPM Asset Management) were named in Bloomberg Businessweek's 50 Most Influential People in Finance in 2016. There were no candidates from either C or BAC.

Dimon has been at the helm for 10 years, and has made substantial contributions to both the bank and to the US during this time.

In fairness, CEO Brian Moynihan is a veteran at BAC, and he has been instrumental in helping his bank shore up its balance sheet and clean up its mortgage problems post the Global Financial Crisis.

On the other hand, C has the dubious label of being the firm that has seen more management turmoil than any other large US bank in the past decade.

Conclusion and actions

In summary, 2017 is a year when investors will probably decide to have a heavier allocation to banks. JPM will likely appeal to value investors given its strong, steady track record of increasing shareholder value. Also, given the combination of poor share performance and weak management at C, existing investors may consider a switch trade into JPM.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in JPM over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.