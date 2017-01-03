How To Deal With The Biggest Threats Of 2017

It's hard to call it all right; instead, I favor building a resilient portfolio.

China seems to be muddling through, or are cracks showing?

Soon it will be spring and Europe might be dealing with the refugee crisis again.

We don't know what 2017 is going to throw at us.

Will we see Trump and Putin hug it out or will the U.S. Russian cyber conflict escalate? Can Europe deal with the refugee flows once spring comes? Does the strong U.S. dollar impact the U.S. economy favorably or not? Will we see a wave of elected parties/leaders in Europe outside of the center?

The oldest and strongest emotion of mankind is fear, and the oldest and strongest kind of fear is fear of the unknown. - H.P. Lovecraft

Just like almost every year, there are many questions and many answers. We can put most of these issues straight into Taleb's fourth quadrant.

Source: Edge

All these "events" can occur to a lesser or greater extent. It's not just will President A win or President B win the next election, but the questions are more complex. We already need to give ranges to outcomes, but in addition, the ultimate impact on the society of these events is incredibly uncertain as well.

The above problems are just examples of why it may be wise to think of the future of falling within the domain of the Black Swans. The domain where statistics don't help us much.

At first, that's uncomfortable because it leaves you with more uncertainty. If we don't predict, we venture into the future without guidance, without conviction.

But that's better than misguided ideas or unfounded conviction, both of which create problems by themselves.

Instead, a reasonable solution is not to predict, but to prepare.

How does your portfolio hold up in lots of different futures? It's not that productive to position exactly for the problems I introduced in the intro of this article. It could be something entirely different derailing markets.

One very practical book on the subject is Deep Risk by William Bernstein. Bernstein differentiates between shallow (temporary price fluctuations of securities) and deep risk (permanent impairment of capital). After that, he segmented deep risks into four categories:

I'm not sure it covers all bases, am somewhat wary to the probabilities assigned by Bernstein to these risks and think he downplays devastation far too much and doesn't solve for it very well. However, his categorization of four different Deep Risks does help us prepare for an uncertain future.

A few key takeaways from the book are:

- You should feel good with a value tilted globally diversified equity portfolio which includes some commodity producers and gold exposure, and

- bonds will likely offer surprisingly little protection from deep risk (except TIPS).

Another way to prepare without predicting is to implement a barbell concept. A barbell portfolio should hold a number of assets that are robust to chaos while investing in companies that can benefit from volatility. The value investing school of thought (Ben Graham e.a.) fits into the framework quite well.

The defensive part of the barbell can include gold, agri, cash, land, oil royalty companies and companies with so much net cash they essentially qualify as an alternative kind of cash.

Less straightforward are holdings like my bond ETF shorts and Bitcoin (read; should you buy Bitcoin) which I include as well. In addition, I'm trying to set up a micro-distillery and store some whisky (literally distilled grains), but that turned out to be a challenging endeavour.

The offensive part of the barbell can be made up of any great investments, but it's preferable to pick investments with sheer unlimited upside. For example, I'm not a great fan of corporate bonds paying out 8% or regulated utilities with a nice yield.

From Taleb's Incerto, I've derived five principles that can be helpful:

Something I rely on heavily is to seek out owner operators who 1) have skin in the game, and 2) offer optionality as they continue to allocate capital very efficiently. Another way I apply these principles to the offensive side of a barbell is to seek out companies with embedded options.

A great example is an investment by Soros in 2014-2015. I noticed he bought a company (almost a start-up) renting out temporary modular housing. It seemed to be targeted at festivals. Only as the refugee crisis started escalating, it became apparent to me the investment had been an embedded (free) call option on the crisis advancing. I think.

Current ideas included in the Black Swan Portfolio are Charles & Colvard (NASDAQ:CTHR), which is extremely cheap at 0.66x book value while embedded is a free option, the company's blood-diamond alternative: moissanite and/or new corporate strategy will pay off.

Full House Resorts (NYSEMKT:FLL) is a tiny casino operator that's in the process of getting turned around by a new executive team. The CEO just backstopped a rights offering and greatly increased his holdings. He's running it like a true owner/operator constantly on the lookout to exploit optionality within the company. For example, getting a ferry to connect a property an entire additional state, get underutilized licensed gaming capacity into play through various means (some failed, some still ongoing) and get more about existing properties by small improvements like RV parks or swimming pools.

Shipping is an industry that can be quite vulnerable as companies often employ leverage, and they overbuilt capacity in good times. DHT Holdings (NYSE:DHT) is no different. However, it has decent prospects of hanging in there, and with shipping, you just need to have your ships on the spot market and hang on until the next supply crunch. Then, you'll be printing money for a short while, which you should probably deploy elsewhere. When I can buy exposure on the cheap, I like it.

The standard value investor adagium includes 1) don't bother with macro calls, and 2) buy with a margin of safety. The first part prevents a lot of mistakes based on a forecasting within the Black Swan domain, and buying with a margin of safety ensures you can still do well when the unexpected bad stuff comes along.

There are many approaches to protect without predicting. Prediction will only protect you until the time you get it wrong.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CTHR, FLL, DHT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.