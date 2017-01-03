First Busey Corp.: Driven Up By More Than Just The 2016 Election

Pulaski Financial Corp. Acquisition - financial results for Q2 and Q3 of 2016 were significantly impacted by the acquisition, resetting the baseline for financial performance in current and future quarters.

As followers may have noticed in my recent dividend portfolio update, First Busey Corporation (NASDAQ:BUSE) has been my best performing stock to date with a total return of 59%. Certainly much of the credit is a result of the election, a 32% price per share increase since then, but there are other things happening at Busey that is catching the eyes of investors.

About

As of November 5, 2016, First Busey Corporation was a $5.6 billion financial holding company headquartered in Champaign, Illinois. Busey Bank, a wholly-owned bank subsidiary, is headquartered in Champaign, Illinois and has twenty-seven banking centers serving Illinois, a banking center in Indianapolis, Indiana, five banking centers serving southwest Florida and thirteen banking centers in the St. Louis, Missouri metropolitan area.

Busey Bank also offers mortgage loan products through seventeen loan production offices in the St. Louis, Kansas City, Chicago, Omaha-Council Bluffs metropolitan areas and across the Midwest.

Trevett Capital Partners, a wealth management division of Busey Bank, provides asset management, investment and fiduciary services to high net worth clients in southwest Florida.

In addition, First Busey Corporation owns a retail payment processing subsidiary, FirsTech, Inc., through Busey Bank, which processes over 27 million transactions per year using online bill payment, lockbox processing and walk-in payments at its 3,000 agent locations in 36 states.

Busey Wealth Management is a wholly-owned subsidiary of First Busey Corporation. Through Busey Trust Company, Busey Wealth Management provides asset management, investment and fiduciary services to individuals, businesses and foundations. As of September 30, 2016, Busey Wealth Management's assets under care were approximately $5.2 billion.

The Positives

Acquisition of Pulaski Financial Corp.

In May of 2016 when Busey announced that they had finalized the acquisition of Pulaski Financial Corp., it became an instant game changer for Busey by positively resetting the baseline for financial performance in current and future quarters.

About Pulaski Financial Corp.:

Pulaski Financial Corp., operating in its 93rd year through its subsidiary, Pulaski Bank, National Association, offers a full line of quality retail and commercial banking products through 13 full-service branch offices in the St. Louis metropolitan area.

The Bank also offers mortgage loan products through loan production offices in the St. Louis, Kansas City, Chicago, and Omaha-Council Bluffs metropolitan areas, mid-Missouri, southwestern Missouri, eastern Kansas, and Lincoln, Nebraska.

Cost of the acquisition:

Per the previously referenced announcement, each share of Pulaski common stock issued and outstanding as of the effective time was converted into and constituted the right to receive 0.79 shares of Busey common stock and cash in lieu of fractional shares. The market value of the shares of Busey common stock issuable at the effective time of the merger was approximately $193. Essentially, Busey paid approximately $200 million for Pulaski, a price I believe was well worth the investment.

Positive impact of the acquisition:

The below table I put together based on information from their Q3 2016 Earnings Release, shows the significant impact the $200 million investment in Pulaski has had to Busey.

(in thousands) As of 9/30/2015 As of 9/30/2016 Increase Total Assets 3,863,565 5,592,241 45% Gross Portfolio Loans 2,565,320 3,807,613 48.5% Total Deposits 3,110,530 4,336,506 39% Click to enlarge

In their latest 10-Q for the period ending 9/30/16, Busey indicates that since the recent acquisition date, Pulaski Bank had already earned total revenues of $33.3 million and net income of $8.8 million. This acquisition is proving to be a great move by management.

Earnings Growth

Per their Q3 2016 earnings release, fully-diluted earnings per common share increased 16.8% when comparing 9 months ending data.

9 months ending 9/30/16 - $1.11

9 months ending 9/30/15 - $0.95

Earnings Estimates

Busey's investor relations website provides analyst estimates out through 2018. As you can see, analysts expect Busey's earnings to increase 44% from 2015 to 2018. I look for estimates to increase after the next few quarters of earnings are announced.

EPS Data ($) Year Ending Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 December FY # of Analysts

Reporting 2015 0.26 0.33 0.36 0.36 1.32 - 2016 0.36 0.35 0.40 0.41 1.55 7 2017 0.41 0.44 0.46 0.46 1.75 7 2018 0.41 0.48 0.52 0.49 1.90 6 Click to enlarge

Diversified Fee-Income Businesses

According to its latest 10-Q referenced earlier, Busey's retail payment processing subsidiary, FirsTech, Inc., and its Wealth Management divisions accounted for 39% of the company's non-interest income for the third quarter of 2016.

Dividends

Busey is currently yielding a decent 2.21% based on the 12/30/16 closing price of $30.78. Busey has increased its dividend an average of 9.25% the last two years.

FY2014 - $0.57

FY2015 - $0.62, up 8.8% y/y

FY2016 - $0.68, up 9.7% y/y

Concerns/Risks

Valuation

According to gurufocus, most, if not all, of the key ratios individuals look at when analyzing the valuation of a company shows that Busey may be ahead of itself right now. That being said, I personally believe the EPS growth that Busey will deliver in 2017 and 2018 will justify its current valuation.

Small-Cap Stock

With a market cap of $1.2 billion, Busey is classified as a small-cap stock. Certain risks can be associated with small-cap stocks such as liquidity (daily share volume) and visibility/coverage. Based on data from Nasdaq, Busey has a 50-day average volume of 120,395 and institutional ownership of 47.5%, both of which help minimize concerns of being a small-cap stock.

Recommendation

First Busey Corporation has been one of my shining stars. Not only has it given me a total return of 59%, but my YOC is 3.39%. which is pretty high for a small-cap bank stock. As presented to you, the Pulaski acquisition has laid the groundwork for EPS growth in 2017 and 2018, which should also drive the current yield of 2.21% even higher. I recommend this stock as a buy during any dip Mr. Market provides.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BUSE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.