Talmud Investing 2017

Based on an ancient Biblical study, the Talmud says to invest in Commerce, Real Estate, and Cash.

I want to report how my Talmud Fund performed in 2016.

talmudical.blogspot.com

Reintroduction

Last year, I started the year by creating a new fund that would generate income by following the teachings from The Talmud. You can find that piece here. Based on a teaching found in the Tractate Baba Mezi'a folio 42a, where it says, " One should always divide his wealth into three parts: [investing] a third in land, a third in merchandise, and [keeping] a third ready to hand."

The translation I have always used so that it applies to modern times is that one should invest their money as follows:

1/3 in Equities

1/3 in REITs

1/3 in Treasuries

The goal for this particular portfolio was to test, and validate that this approach would work for the income oriented investor in a low interest rate environment. I want to report how that portfolio performed during 2016, and make my new recommendations for 2017.

For the year 2016, the fund returned 13.1%; which is a pretty handsome return given that 1/3 of the holdings are in low yielding Treasuries.

Chart 1

The Equities

These are the criteria for selecting income generating equities. I made some modifications so that I could allow for foreign equities to be included in this year's list.

Altman-Z score > 3

Market Cap > $1 Billion

Average Return on Equity > 15%

Current Yield > 3%

Five-Year Dividend Growth > 5%

Persistent Dividend Increases for The Past Five Years

Five-Year Payout Ratio < 50%

Positive Free Cash Flow

Cash Flow Analysis Based on Discounted Dividend Model (NYSEARCA:DDM)

These were last year's candidates, and how they performed in 2016.

Ticker Name Total Return BBY Best Buy Co. Inc. 42.23% CA CA Inc 13.06% CMI Cummins Inc. 58.08% CSCO Cisco Systems Inc 14.73% NUS Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. 28.20% QCOM QUALCOMM Inc. 32.25% WDR Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. -29.05% Average 22.79% Click to enlarge

Table 1

Analysis from 1999 through 2015 clearly showed that using this approach would have yielded one an average annual return of 13.23%. This part of the portfolio certainly outdid itself, and it certainly outperformed the S&P 500 at 11.96%.

Using this approach generated a new list of candidates for 2017. These companies are undervalued based on a Discounted Dividend Model. Here they are with their respective yields.

Ticker Name Last Yield GPS Gap Inc $ 22.44 4.10% IBM International Business Machines Corp $165.99 3.37% SWM Schweitzer-Mauduit Intl Inc $ 45.53 3.69% TGT Target Corp $ 72.23 3.32% TUP Tupperware Brands Corp $ 52.62 5.17% VFC V.F. Corp $ 53.35 3.15% WSM Williams-Sonoma Inc. $ 48.39 3.06% Average 3.69% Click to enlarge

Table 2

The REITs

To cull down my REIT selections, I increased the current yield requirement to 4% from 3%. The rest of the criteria which were used remain in place. Regardless, the strategy used last year averaged a nice return of 14.20% for 2011 through 2015.

REITs only

Average Daily Dollar Volume > $1 Million

Current Yield > 4%

Funds from Operations are positive

Persistent Rising Dividends for the last five years

Five-Year Dividend Growth > 5%

Cash Flow Analysis Based on Discounted Dividend Model

These were the REITs from last year and how they performed for 2016:

Ticker Name Total Return CHSP Chesapeake Lodging Trust 4.74% DFT DuPont Fabros Technology Inc 40.08% EDR Education Realty Trust Inc 11.94% HST Host Hotels & Resorts Inc 25.18% LHO LaSalle Hotel Properties 23.21% NHI National Health Investors Inc. 22.20% O Realty Income Corp. 12.35% OHI Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. -10.22% ROIC Retail Opportunity Investments Corp 19.29% SPG Simon Property Group Inc. -7.50% WPC W. P. Carey Inc 0.76% Average 12.91% Click to enlarge

Table 3

While I want to toot my horn about a 12.91% return, it does fall short of the 15.53% return of the Global Real Estate Index. I'm ok with that. My goal is to create low Beta/high Alpha portfolios, and so far I've done that with this approach. This fund's Beta is 0.68, and the Alpha is 3.87%. I'll take both of those every day and twice on my personal Sabbath.

If one is looking for 4% income, and undervalued REITs, I recommend these.

Ticker Name Last Yield APTS Preferred Apartment Communities Inc $14.91 5.90% CBL CBL & Associates Properties Inc. $11.50 9.22% CHSP Chesapeake Lodging Trust $25.86 6.19% COR CoreSite Realty Corp $79.37 4.03% DFT DuPont Fabros Technology Inc $43.93 4.55% EXR Extra Space Storage Inc $77.24 4.04% HST Host Hotels & Resorts Inc $18.84 4.25% LHO LaSalle Hotel Properties $30.47 5.91% O Realty Income Corp. $57.48 4.23% OHI Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. $31.26 7.81% RLJ RLJ Lodging Trust $24.49 5.39% WPC W. P. Carey Inc $59.09 6.70% Average 5.69% Click to enlarge

Table 4

A Word About DDM

As one can see, I do rely on using the Discounted Dividend Model . It assumes that dividends will grow for an infinite time period, and calculates a fair current value for an income stock. Essentially it is:

Click to enlarge

or

Click to enlarge

Given:

Required Rate of Return (NYSE:R) = .05(1 + β)

Growth (NYSE:G) = Regressed Five Year Dividend Growth Rate

Assumes r > g

If the Growth Rate exceeds the Required Rate of Return , then the calculation of a fair price changes it bit. It looks more like:

Click to enlarge

Yes, it is a lot of math, but it's worth it if one wants to find dividend paying stocks that are worth the risk.

The Treasuries

I would recommend holding individual securities if that is possible, for the purposes of illustration, I recommended holding various ETFs from Barclays iShares (ETF: SHY), (ETF: IEI), and (ETF: IEF). Here are the returns for 2016:

Ticker Name Allocation Current Yield Total Return Cash 3.33% 0.01% 0.01% SHY iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasury Bond Fund 6.67% 0.68% -0.06% IEI iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund 13.33% 1.36% -0.31% IEF iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Treasury Bond Fund 10% 1.81% -1.27% Average 1.22% -0.52% Click to enlarge

Table 5

Conclusion

This approach gives one an anticipated 3.53% current, and that assumes yields based on the past 12 months. Last year's portfolio yielded 3.68% even though it was based on an assumed 3.51% income return. Gotta love those rising dividends.

I will wish you a Happy New Year and Happy Investing!

Disclosures

Diversification does not assure or guarantee better performance and cannot eliminate the risk of investment losses.

Investments are subject to market risks including the potential loss of principal invested.

The securities of smaller, less known companies may be more volatile than those of larger companies.

Foreign investments may involve greater risk than U.S. investments, including political and economic upheaval and the risk of currency fluctuations.

Fixed-income yield, share price, and total return change daily and are based on changes in interest rates, market conditions, other economic and political news, and on the quality and maturity of its investments. In general, bond prices rise when interest rates fall, and vice versa. This effect is usually more pronounced for longer-term securities. Interest payments on inflation-protected debt securities can be unpredictable.

Changes in real estate values or economic downturns can have a significant negative effect on issuers in the real estate industry.

All investments involve risk, including risk of loss, and are made at your risk exclusively.

The views and opinions presented in this article are mine and mine alone.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CBL, CHSP, CMI, DFT, EXR, HST, IBM, LHO, LSI, O, OHI, QCOM, RLJ, TGT, TUP, WPC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.