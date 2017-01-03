Talmud Investing 2017

(From: talmudical.blogspot.com)
Reintroduction
Last year, I started the year by creating a new fund that would generate income by following the teachings from The Talmud. You can find that piece here. Based on a teaching found in the Tractate Baba Mezi'a folio 42a, where it says, " One should always divide his wealth into three parts: [investing] a third in land, a third in merchandise, and [keeping] a third ready to hand."
The translation I have always used so that it applies to modern times is that one should invest their money as follows:
- 1/3 in Equities
- 1/3 in REITs
- 1/3 in Treasuries
The goal for this particular portfolio was to test, and validate that this approach would work for the income oriented investor in a low interest rate environment. I want to report how that portfolio performed during 2016, and make my new recommendations for 2017.
For the year 2016, the fund returned 13.1%; which is a pretty handsome return given that 1/3 of the holdings are in low yielding Treasuries.
Chart 1
The Equities
These are the criteria for selecting income generating equities. I made some modifications so that I could allow for foreign equities to be included in this year's list.
- Altman-Z score > 3
- Market Cap > $1 Billion
- Average Return on Equity > 15%
- Current Yield > 3%
- Five-Year Dividend Growth > 5%
- Persistent Dividend Increases for The Past Five Years
- Five-Year Payout Ratio < 50%
- Positive Free Cash Flow
- Cash Flow Analysis Based on Discounted Dividend Model (NYSEARCA:DDM)
These were last year's candidates, and how they performed in 2016.
|
Ticker
|
Name
|
Total Return
|
Best Buy Co. Inc.
|
42.23%
|
CA Inc
|
13.06%
|
Cummins Inc.
|
58.08%
|
Cisco Systems Inc
|
14.73%
|
Nu Skin Enterprises Inc.
|
28.20%
|
QUALCOMM Inc.
|
32.25%
|
Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.
|
-29.05%
|
Average
|
22.79%
Table 1
Analysis from 1999 through 2015 clearly showed that using this approach would have yielded one an average annual return of 13.23%. This part of the portfolio certainly outdid itself, and it certainly outperformed the S&P 500 at 11.96%.
Using this approach generated a new list of candidates for 2017. These companies are undervalued based on a Discounted Dividend Model. Here they are with their respective yields.
|
Ticker
|
Name
|
Last
|
Yield
|
Gap Inc
|
$ 22.44
|
4.10%
|
International Business Machines Corp
|
$165.99
|
3.37%
|
Schweitzer-Mauduit Intl Inc
|
$ 45.53
|
3.69%
|
Target Corp
|
$ 72.23
|
3.32%
|
Tupperware Brands Corp
|
$ 52.62
|
5.17%
|
V.F. Corp
|
$ 53.35
|
3.15%
|
Williams-Sonoma Inc.
|
$ 48.39
|
3.06%
|
Average
|
3.69%
Table 2
The REITs
To cull down my REIT selections, I increased the current yield requirement to 4% from 3%. The rest of the criteria which were used remain in place. Regardless, the strategy used last year averaged a nice return of 14.20% for 2011 through 2015.
- REITs only
- Average Daily Dollar Volume > $1 Million
- Current Yield > 4%
- Funds from Operations are positive
- Persistent Rising Dividends for the last five years
- Five-Year Dividend Growth > 5%
- Cash Flow Analysis Based on Discounted Dividend Model
These were the REITs from last year and how they performed for 2016:
|
Ticker
|
Name
|
Total Return
|
Chesapeake Lodging Trust
|
4.74%
|
DuPont Fabros Technology Inc
|
40.08%
|
Education Realty Trust Inc
|
11.94%
|
Host Hotels & Resorts Inc
|
25.18%
|
LaSalle Hotel Properties
|
23.21%
|
National Health Investors Inc.
|
22.20%
|
Realty Income Corp.
|
12.35%
|
Omega Healthcare Investors Inc.
|
-10.22%
|
Retail Opportunity Investments Corp
|
19.29%
|
Simon Property Group Inc.
|
-7.50%
|
W. P. Carey Inc
|
0.76%
|
Average
|
12.91%
Table 3
While I want to toot my horn about a 12.91% return, it does fall short of the 15.53% return of the Global Real Estate Index. I'm ok with that. My goal is to create low Beta/high Alpha portfolios, and so far I've done that with this approach. This fund's Beta is 0.68, and the Alpha is 3.87%. I'll take both of those every day and twice on my personal Sabbath.
If one is looking for 4% income, and undervalued REITs, I recommend these.
|
Ticker
|
Name
|
Last
|
Yield
|
Preferred Apartment Communities Inc
|
$14.91
|
5.90%
|
CBL & Associates Properties Inc.
|
$11.50
|
9.22%
|
Chesapeake Lodging Trust
|
$25.86
|
6.19%
|
CoreSite Realty Corp
|
$79.37
|
4.03%
|
DuPont Fabros Technology Inc
|
$43.93
|
4.55%
|
Extra Space Storage Inc
|
$77.24
|
4.04%
|
Host Hotels & Resorts Inc
|
$18.84
|
4.25%
|
LaSalle Hotel Properties
|
$30.47
|
5.91%
|
Realty Income Corp.
|
$57.48
|
4.23%
|
Omega Healthcare Investors Inc.
|
$31.26
|
7.81%
|
RLJ Lodging Trust
|
$24.49
|
5.39%
|
WPC
|
W. P. Carey Inc
|
$59.09
|
6.70%
|
Average
|
5.69%
Table 4
A Word About DDM
As one can see, I do rely on using the Discounted Dividend Model . It assumes that dividends will grow for an infinite time period, and calculates a fair current value for an income stock. Essentially it is:
or
Given:
- Required Rate of Return (NYSE:R) = .05(1 + β)
- Growth (NYSE:G) = Regressed Five Year Dividend Growth Rate
- Assumes r > g
If the Growth Rate exceeds the Required Rate of Return , then the calculation of a fair price changes it bit. It looks more like:
Yes, it is a lot of math, but it's worth it if one wants to find dividend paying stocks that are worth the risk.
The Treasuries
I would recommend holding individual securities if that is possible, for the purposes of illustration, I recommended holding various ETFs from Barclays iShares (ETF: SHY), (ETF: IEI), and (ETF: IEF). Here are the returns for 2016:
|
Ticker
|
Name
|
Allocation
|
Current Yield
|
Total Return
|
Cash
|
3.33%
|
0.01%
|
0.01%
|
iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasury Bond Fund
|
6.67%
|
0.68%
|
-0.06%
|
iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund
|
13.33%
|
1.36%
|
-0.31%
|
iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Treasury Bond Fund
|
10%
|
1.81%
|
-1.27%
|
Average
|
1.22%
|
-0.52%
Table 5
Conclusion
This approach gives one an anticipated 3.53% current, and that assumes yields based on the past 12 months. Last year's portfolio yielded 3.68% even though it was based on an assumed 3.51% income return. Gotta love those rising dividends.
I will wish you a Happy New Year and Happy Investing!
Disclosures
Diversification does not assure or guarantee better performance and cannot eliminate the risk of investment losses.
Investments are subject to market risks including the potential loss of principal invested.
The securities of smaller, less known companies may be more volatile than those of larger companies.
Foreign investments may involve greater risk than U.S. investments, including political and economic upheaval and the risk of currency fluctuations.
Fixed-income yield, share price, and total return change daily and are based on changes in interest rates, market conditions, other economic and political news, and on the quality and maturity of its investments. In general, bond prices rise when interest rates fall, and vice versa. This effect is usually more pronounced for longer-term securities. Interest payments on inflation-protected debt securities can be unpredictable.
Changes in real estate values or economic downturns can have a significant negative effect on issuers in the real estate industry.
All investments involve risk, including risk of loss, and are made at your risk exclusively.
The views and opinions presented in this article are mine and mine alone.
Disclosure: I am/we are long CBL, CHSP, CMI, DFT, EXR, HST, IBM, LHO, LSI, O, OHI, QCOM, RLJ, TGT, TUP, WPC.
I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.