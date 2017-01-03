Why Enphase Energy In 2017?

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) filed for an additional $17M equity offering on December 23rd. Recall that Enphase had raised money in 2016 in two rounds, a $25M term loan in July, and then $16.8M (part-A) from a $35M dilutive stock offering. Investors should consider what portion of the raised cash will be spent on working capital and what will be spent on general operating expenses; if spent on working capital, then great, for that is a true indication of the success of the company's products. A considerable portion of the term loan was spent to repay a $14.5M revolving credit line with Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), and Enphase ended Q3-2016 with a $24M cash position and working capital of $44M. Enphase gave Q4-2016 non-GAAP guidance of $0 to ($10.6M), which might not have included the proceeds from the sale of its residential and commercial O&M businesses. Analysts now estimate a ($5.6M) non-GAAP loss in Q4, so proceeds of the O&M divestiture may still not be factored in; Enphase's upcoming Q4-2016 conference call could be a surprise for investors, with the company hitting the $100M revenue threshold with possibly break-even non-GAAP. Microinverter sell-through showed an approximately ~20% quarterly increase sequentially with public installations in a previous article, so market traction for Enphase is very strong, thanks to the 4th & 5th-generation microinverter pricing strategy and Enphase's primary focus on market share; of course, this has all been accomplished at the expense of short-term shareholder value; nevertheless, though, Enphase still presents a high risk-reward at current valuation levels.

In 2017, Enphase's mission will be to deliver a new generation of microinverters, while continuing to ramp up its AC Battery storage product, and increasing shareholder value in an increasingly commoditized string inverter landscape. It is quite possible that Enphase will initiate part-B of the stock offering at market price for its Q2-2017 inventory build, allowing it to ramp up its new IQ6/6+ microinverters; however, Enphase could also wait for more favorable pricing by first winning back investor confidence during Q1 of the new year. Currently, analysts are estimating $74M in revenue for Q1, the low number being $63M - traditionally, Enphase's sales are down about 20-25% for Q1, so if its new storage solution sales are strong, then it'll blow that number out of the water. For the "Longs," Q2 and forward is where the margins and revenue growth will start to stand out for Enphase Energy, and the real action will occur towards the end of this new year; that is, if its new products launch successfully - and with Enphase's quality and value reputation, there should be no doubt in people's minds.

In 2015, Enphase unveiled its 6th- and 7th-generation microinverters, utilizing new technology called wide-bandgap semiconductors (WBG); this technology enabled Enphase to produce its latest 6th-generation microinverter product at a ~30% reduced cost, and its future 7th-gen microinverter at an even further-reduced cost (~50%), enabling Enphase to achieve a phenomenal ~$0.10/Watt production cost. Enphase's much-anticipated 6th-gen microinverters, due Q1-2017, will only use a 2-wire configuration, allowing installers to halve their wiring costs, and reduce installation times with true plug-n-play technology.

As the world adopts renewable energies at an ever-increasing pace, residential home energy solutions will become a standard for all new homes, and retrofits for older homes will become a great value-added business for local installers. Renewables do not have the transport costs that fossil fuels do, and that gives renewables an advantage. Renewables critics will point out that existing infrastructure for renewables still needs to be upgraded to bi-directional technology with DER management systems for this advantage to be realized. As the adoption of renewable energy increases globally, this can only benefit Enphase Energy's bottom line.

As power-hungry EVs and residential storage solutions become more commonplace, and as utilities implement demand-charges and TOU rates, utility bills will only be increasing. Just observing Australia where some electricity TOU rates are as high as ~$0.62/kWhr (Ergon Energy in rural Queensland from 3-9:30pm in the summer) or demand-charge fees that are increasing utility bills by hundreds of dollars higher than expected, it only means that solar solutions will have to be 100% reliable, with absolutely no down time! Enphase's solution is the most reliable because it uses microinverter technology. Enphase's solution will become more of a preferred solution in this environment as more customers demand reliability from their home energy solution in order to avoid the energy monopolies' revenue-generating tactics.

Consider the two predominant types of residential solar systems vying for dominance in the market today - one using an inferior, centralized topology, and the other using a newer, decentralized topology. ABB (NYSE:ABB), Fronius, SMA (OTCPK:SMTGF) and SolarEdge (NASDAQ:SEDG) offer centralized solar solutions which use a single string inverter device with a string of solar panels, each having a power optimizer; when this central string inverter fails, the whole solar system is disabled, and then all electricity must come from the grid - this could get expensive. Then, you have your decentralized topology with Enphase Energy's microinverters; each panel has its own "micro" inverter and there's no central string inverter, thereby giving the solution complete reliability and 100% fault-tolerance; if a microinverter fails, it's not a big deal; the problem can be fixed in due time, and the rest of the solar system will continue to produce power. This IS Enphase Energy's advantage over the competition.

My 20,000-watt-rated solar system has 73 Enphase microinverters; I am confident that my system will never stop working completely - maybe a panel or microinverter will fail at some point, but never the entire system, so there's no major hidden cost to consider. And keeping with hidden costs, just get on social media and search for "Power One fail code E031" and so on - central string inverter failures occur every day, and those failures are truly hidden costs! And, yes, microinverters can fail too, but a failed microinverter is just a minor problem to fix when you have time, not a real crisis. Critics will point to the "electrolytic capacitors failure" as a reason to steer clear of microinverters. However, research reveals that the primary cause for inverter failures is software! New smart-grid standards, addition of battery connectivity and backup capability, make string inverters not only more expensive but also more prone to failure. Just consider SolarEdge's HD-Wave central string inverter, built upon on an unstable topology and whose weakest point has become the digital controller! Enphase has the superior topology.

Microinverters represent reliability or fault-tolerance, and as distributed generation becomes more a part of the residential energy landscape, people are not going to want to buy a system that can fail. Remember the fault-tolerant computer systems that came about during the dot-com revolution insuring 100% up-time? Well, think of Enphase Energy's microinverters as the fault-tolerant answer to the solar and storage industries.

In further proof of Enphase's superior products with well thought-out design, Enphase uses power line communications (PLC) which utilize a home's existing AC conduit. This cornerstone of its communications technology means that there's no need for installation of low-voltage DC with control logic like Modbus, RS-485 or some cumbersome wireless communications technology like Bluetooth or ZigBee. For example, SolarEdge relies on ZigBee to connect its control wall-plugs for immersion heaters, HVAC's, etc. Consider an inverter placed outside the home on a brick wall, this wireless technology may lose connection and may not be as robust as expected. In this respect, PLC is superior, for it is a wired technology, and by definition is more reliable. Enphase has chosen a strong foundation upon which its intelligent products communicate, and this only further exemplifies how Enphase's products have serious well thought-out design.

Enphase's vision of a home energy solution with its strategically- placed Envoy-S "brains" is superior to what the competition has to offer. By keeping the "brains" of its home energy solution, the Envoy-S, separated from the energy production responsibilities handled by the microinverters and solar panels, Enphase has uniquely placed the control of its solution at the "grid-edge", the true point of common connection - where the utility's grid and the homeowner's main utility meter meet; this makes sense traditionally and is the most logical placement. Where are the brains of a Powerwall (NASDAQ:TSLA) solution? Where are the brains of a SolarEdge or any other central string inverter-based solar solution? Enphase's modular solution makes better sense.

With the implementation of regulations in 2017 like NEC 2014/2017, UL1741 SA, UL9540 and AS4777.2:2015, the regulatory "smart grid" progression will favor Enphase with its highly-advanced, bi-directional microinverter technology. And for Enphase, it has already passed all the regulatory hurdles thanks to ex-SolarEdge veteran, Enphase V.P. of Regulatory & Policy Strategy, John Berdner. These new regulations will increase the $/watt costs for older central string inverter products, giving Enphase a competitive advantage.

Enphase AC Battery installations by local installer outfits are skyrocketing all over Australia, New Zealand, Hawaii, California, and now in the United Kingdom - rapidly escalating in social media like Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Instagram, Twitter, Yelp and YouTube. And Enphase has the right idea, too - decentralization of storage, maximizing reliability through multiple, smaller units. Bigger is NOT better when "smaller" teams up with "modularity" and "scalability." The big, hulking storage solutions are impressive, but that's not where the money is; they're still just niche toys for the wealthy like solar PV was when it first hit the scene decades ago. The real gold is in selling storage solutions to the masses and Enphase has that product to offer - now!

The fight for energy freedom has just begun with the addition of residential energy storage to the solar PV solution, and in CEO Paul Nahi's own words, the market is shaping up to be "infinite" in size. Just the picture of AC Battery installations in small lofts in the UK where a hulking Powerwall with separate inverter would be overkill and probably wouldn't fit, is a testament to the huge market Enphase has for its small, lightweight, modular storage solution. Furthermore, there's still a lot of confusion in this new storage market, and as people begin to understand that storage needs to be sized properly with the accompanying solar PV solution, otherwise the storage will be charging from the utility grid, and that could get expensive for people buying into a huge Powerwalls, 80kWhr EVs or any other electricity-hungry devices. The energy monopolies won't mind if your solar or wind renewables can't charge these hulking batteries with more storage than you truly need, for they will gladly charge them for you at a charge! - that is what demand-charge fees are all about! With Enphase, your solar and storage solution can be tailored to what your energy needs are.

Enphase CEO Paul Nahi put it simply in the company's last conference call, it's "not a one-size-fits-all market," so in that respect, all the hype over big Powerwalls killing Enphase's modular storage solution is just that. Most people won't have ~$10,000 for a Powerwall, so a low cost-of-entry solution allowing them to at least get their foot in the door is where the modular AC Battery is a winner. The days of the storage battery device with the separate central string inverter device are numbered, and Enphase has been touting the all-in-one, integrated storage solution for some time. Why else would Tesla be ditching its Powerwall v1 design, burning its inverter partners like SolarEdge and following Enphase's integrated-inverter design with its proposed Powerwall v2, if that wasn't the right way to go? As for Powerwall v2, its announcement will just produce an Osborne Effect for customers considering a Powerwall v1, and this will affect the 5- to 15-kWhr market; it does not necessarily affect the 2- to 5-kWhr market where the modular AC Battery storage solution is having great success.

Another product which is debuting this year from Enphase's partners is the AC module or ACM; Jinko Solar, SolarWorld, and LG Solar will all be selling solar panels with Enphase's latest cutting-edge IQ6+ microinverter integrated, and this will only increase marketing muscle for Enphase. This will be a revolutionary product different from any ACM that has ever been introduced. With its detachable microinverter, strategically-designed with cooling in mind, and not bolted on requiring a complete replacement should a problem occur, as is true with SunPower's Equinox™ (NASDAQ:SPWR), Enphase's ACM product will help add to Enphase's bottom line. There's also another aspect about the new ACM that is interesting; the original patent for the ACM was NASA's back in 1980, then refined by Sanyo Electric Company in the 90s, and acquired by Enphase in 2014. The patent's abstract states "the power-supply system further includes an independent operation control device for independently operating the AC modules when the connection between the AC modules and the commercial electric power system is cut". This could mean that Enphase is preparing a backup solution which will allow the solar system to continue to produce power, even if there is a utility grid power outage, and that would be a huge selling point for its new ACM product.

Furthermore, as more residencies adopt a home energy solution, safety is going to be one of the most important selling aspects. In terms of safety and why Enphase is the best choice, consider why homes are wired for AC- and not DC-electricity. And then consider why ABB, Fronius, SMA and SolarEdge are still selling dangerous high-voltage DC solutions spanning your roof, then down the side of your home and into your garage - can you say the words "fire hazard"? I would think it says a lot when firefighters around the world are installing Enphase AC-based solar solutions on their buildings, and this point on safety makes Enphase's solution even more attractive than its competition's DC-based solar solutions. Would you rather pay a little more for safety or save a buck and have your home burn down due to some unforeseen electrical hazard?

As a bellwether of Enphase's resurgence, let's look at the installations of Enphase microinverters and AC Battery storage solutions occurring all over the globe, the additional 70-megawatts of new business mentioned in its Q2 conference call, or the statistics for solar in California in 2016, alone. Enphase Energy with its decentralized power topology is the true evolutionary path for residential solar and storage. The residential solar PV market is still relatively untapped in the U.S., and if you look at how solar power has been growing in the last decade, there's a lot of momentum heading into the new year for Enphase Energy. With the release of Enphase's 6th-generation microinverters, the solar residential and commercial inverter markets will continue to shift in favor of the microinverter as the California statistics indicate; this will allow Enphase to continue to grow market share at healthy margins.

Another key point going into the new year is the synergy created by the Enphase Installer Network; this web interface is very important for connecting local Enphase installers and customers. It's the local installers that are going to make Enphase Energy great again. If the solar professionals prefer Enphase's products, then that is advantageous for Enphase. Many solar professionals I've contacted around the globe this past quarter, who prefer Enphase, are backlogged with months of work, yet another good sign for Enphase heading into the new year.

Residential solar will continue to proliferate in the new year because of low-cost hardware, better technology, new complementary storage products and a pro-business political administration. Enphase Energy has the following advantages entering the new year - 1) it has completed a major OpEx reduction amounting to $20M in annual savings, 2) it has sold its residential and commercial O&M businesses, 3) it'll be reporting its first full quarter of revenue for its new residential storage product at the upcoming Q4-2016 conference, and 4) it is gaining market share with its existing microinverter technology, as well as releasing its much-anticipated, reduced-cost, 6th-generation microinverters, and 5) its partnerships will result in new products which will even further expand its horizon. In the new year, Enphase will continue to push the limits of solar technology, giving customers better, simpler and more powerful, quality solar products to choose from; the new year holds much promise and potential for Enphase Energy.

