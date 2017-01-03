Will Nvidia Unveil Volta At CES?

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) has announced that CEO Jen-Hsun Huang will give the CES pre-show keynote address on January 4 at 6:30 PM PST. On Nvidia's home page, there's a count down meter and the statement, "We're setting the stage for something big." Nvidia may not announce Volta yet, but Volta will probably arrive some time in 2017.

Source: Nvidia

Modest Expectations

Various tech news sites, of which wccftech.com is a good example, are reporting that Nvidia will unveil a new graphics card and service. But the new card and service are already old news, having been spotted in a LinkedIn job posting.

The new card is reputedly the GTX 1080Ti and the service is called Club GeForce Elite. According to the rumor, the 1080Ti is identical in performance to the Titan X Pascal, so presumably the only real news is an implied price reduction on the $1,200 Titan X.

Is this really what Nvidia is setting the stage for by grabbing the spotlight at an extremely high profile event such as CES? It hardly seems likely, yet that's what the tech media would have us believe.

I wouldn't claim to know what Nvidia has planned for the CES keynote. I have no "insider" knowledge or even prescient vision. My main purpose in writing this article is to focus investor attention on the event, since it may prove a watershed. Then again, it may not.

Need and Opportunity

When I make prognostications about future decisions by the management of a company I follow, I base them on two key factors, Need and Opportunity.

Right now, the need for Nvidia is to come up with an answer to Advanced Micro Devices's (NYSE:AMD) new Vega GPU architecture, the high performance successor to 2016 Polaris. Based on the information available, it certainly appears that Vega will be a potent competitor, as I described in more detail in a recent article.

Many AMD fans expect it to be the vehicle by which AMD displaces Nvidia in high performance GPUs. Of course, those expectations are based on comparisons with Nvidia's current Pascal GPU family, and don't take account of future GPUs that Nvidia may introduce in 2017. Clearly, Nvidia has a need to come up with a successor to its current generation Pascal.

Nvidia has had a successor to Pascal waiting in the wings for some time, dubbed Volta. Everyone in the PC tech world knows about Volta because it has been on Nvidia's GPU roadmap for years. In fact, it was supposed to replace the previous generation Maxwell, until the current gen Pascal was inserted in its place.

Source: WCCFTech

Click to enlarge

Source: VideoCardz

It's thought that this was done because Volta was intended for a Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (NYSE:TSM) 10 nm process which wasn't ready in 2016. A recent article, also from wccftech, describes the upcoming Volta architecture and GPU lineup. In an end-of-the-year analysis article of what to expect in 2017, Usman Prizada of wccftech stated that for 2017:

NVIDIA will . . . probably introduce the Volta architecture.

This is where the opportunity element is. Volta has long been planned and probably the design work completed in parallel with Pascal if not before. Most importantly, TSMC has directly refuted reports that its 10nm node is suffering from poor yields. These reports came from the ever inaccurate Digitimes, which also claimed that Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) was experiencing low yields on its 10 nm process.

According to Elizabeth Sun, senior director of TSMC Corporate Communications, the 10 nm process is "totally on track" to start deliveries to customers in 2017 Q1. So the opportunity is certainly there for Nvidia to utilize the 10 nm process, which would assure superior performance to Vega, fabricated on a 14 nm process.

Moreover, Volta would continue to reign supreme until AMD could move to the 7 nm process node that has been promised by Global Foundries in 2018. Supposedly, Glo-Fo is skipping the 10 nm node in order to accelerate progress to 7 nm, but it leaves AMD vulnerable while it has no answer to Volta. Given Glo-Fo's poor track record, I don't put much stock in the 2018 date. So, if Nvidia can get Volta delivered early this year, it could have two or more years at the top of the GPU performance heap.

Volta appears to be a tremendous opportunity for Nvidia, and it comes at the perfect time as data centers increasingly turn to GPUs for high performance computing and machine learning applications. It's also an opportunity for Nvidia to continue to maintain performance leadership in gaming and virtual reality.

And finally, it's an opportunity for Nvidia to cement its leadership in autonomous vehicles through its partnership with Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), which has just started rolling out the Autopilot 2 Enhanced feature set that runs on the new Nvidia Drive PX2 hardware now installed on all new Tesla cars. Indeed, Nvidia already previewed its next generation SOC for autonomous vehicles, Xavier, that it admitted will use an on-board GPU based on Volta.

With so many pieces falling into place, why have the tech sites not contemplated something more dramatic for the keynote? I don't know. Maybe they're right, and the keynote will be nothing special. The alternative explanation is that so many of these sites, especially wccftech, have specialized in catering to AMD fans and cheerleading AMD products. That Nvidia might pull out ahead of AMD decisively is a message they know the fans don't want to hear.

Once again, I caution everyone that I make no specific predictions about CES. While I'm confident that Nvidia will introduce Volta this year, and that it will be based on the TSMC 10 nm process, I'm not sure when those products will be available to consumers.

If Volta is not due to arrive until late in the year, Nvidia may forego an announcement at CES and wait until something closer to the product launch, such as Nvidia's GPU Technology Conference in May.

Investor Takeaway

Lately, there have been a number of articles on SA and elsewhere expressing the opinion that Nvidia's valuation is sky high and advising selling. The problem with these valuations is that they're based on relatively pessimistic earnings growth estimates going forward.

A good example is captured on the MarketWatch page on Nvidia. The current fiscal year (2017) EPS estimate (with three quarters completed) is $2.42. That represents a 124% y/y EPS gain compared to fiscal 2016. Yet the analyst mean estimate for fiscal 2018 is only $2.73, a mere 13% gain. Given such low expectations on the part of analysts, the forward P/E of $40.46 does indeed seem high. If you accept the analysts' expectations.

I do not. I'm betting that the analysts are completely clueless about the technology drivers that are going to keep Nvidia ahead of its competition. Nvidia will dominate in the data center because Volta will be more energy efficient as well as more computationally powerful than Vega. Nvidia will dominate other GPU applications such as gaming and VR for the same reasons. And Nvidia's Xavier based autonomous vehicle systems will expand business opportunities for Nvidia's autonomous vehicle solutions beyond Tesla.

So I see Volta producing earnings gains much stronger than 13%. The main uncertainty, of course, is the timing of the Volta release. If Volta is delayed to later in the year, that does provide AMD with entrée into markets such as the data center and high end gaming. This will undoubtedly weigh on the share price.

If an Nvidia investor, faced with the prospect of Volta delayed, decided to lock in profits, I certainly wouldn't blame that person. However, I tend to take a longer view. Given that Volta is going to endow Nvidia with market dominance, I would view a few months delay as a buying opportunity.

This in a nutshell, is why Nvidia investors should pay very close attention to what CEO Jen-Hsun Huang announces. The keynote will provide important clues as to when Volta will arrive, whatever is or is not announced.

I remain long Nvidia and will review my buy recommendation pending the outcome of the Nvidia CES keynote.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NVDA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.