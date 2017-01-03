Conservative Total Return Portfolio - 11.4% Total Return In 2016

The winners were not who I would have projected at the start of the year.

The Conservative Total Return ("CTR") portfolio about equaled the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) in 2016, providing a total return of 11.4%, a hair under the index's 11.6% total return. Much like the S&P 500, the CTR had some big winners and some modest losers.

I Did Not Lose!

I introduced the "Conservative Total Return" or CTR portfolio in August 2014 and am providing the end of year/December update. While the general philosophy of the CTR has allowed me to cumulatively beat, since 1999, the S&P 500 by a material margin, for 2016 it was a draw!

Mistakes

I always try to learn from my mistakes. My biggest lesson the CTR has reinforced is "buy on rumor, sell on news". I previously turned down opportunities to sell Goodyear Tire (NYSE:GT) and Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI) at hefty profits. In GT's case, the miss was noting that lower gas prices and continuing low interest rates would drive much hire tire sales (original equipment and replacement). Yup, I was right, but the pre-realization (rumor) rally was the time to sell. In SBGI's case, it was the perception that big election-year advertising spending would drive the stock. Again, correct, but the big profits were earned well before the election really kicked off.

Always Be Greedy My Friends!

Not included in the above returns are returns based on the virtue of "being greedy when others are fearful". In February, market volatility presented an opportunity to buy low and sell high. Despite having a large position in both General Motors (NYSE:GM) and Sinclair Broadcasting , I added approximately 25% to my position in both of those stocks during the month and subsequently sold those same shares. The GM traded netted a profit of 7.4% in five days while the SGBI trade yielded 12.3% in fourteen days. To be clear, I do not usually trade my names. However, in this case, I was "greedy" when I thought the market completely over-reacted, but acknowledged my previous "full" position and sold when the prices returned to current norms.

The Conservative Total Return Philosophy

The essence of the CTR method is to combine a strong value bias with flexibility, opportunism and an ability to assimilate and respond to new information. The core philosophy will always be the same; however, as the economic cycle grows older, identifying the appropriate time to "harvest" becomes increasingly important. In the accompanying valuation spreadsheet, all of the target multiples have been reduced by "one" in recognition of the slowing global economy and uncertainty (political as much as anything) domestically. As monthly readers will note, I have not been shy in exiting "rich" positions. Feedback from readers continues to be an important driver of my evaluation process.

The Individual Stocks

The core stocks in the portfolio are (alphabetically): American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL), Apple (OTC:APPL), Blackstone (NYSE:BX), Discover (NYSE:DFS), Ford (NYSE:F), GM, GT, International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM), KKR & Co. (NYSE:KKR), Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY), SBGI and Tupperware (NYSE:TUP). The financials, JPM and DFS were the big winners, but a couple of "surprises", IBM and SIEGY also did very well.

Please note that I have written recent articles about many of the stocks in the portfolio. If you would like more details about the positions, outlooks or potential impact of the Trump presidency on the stocks, you can click on the noted articles.

As the above chart confirms, dividends provided 30% of the portfolio's returns compared to 18% from the S&P 500. I like (but don't chase) dividends as they continue to pay while the market is irrational!

Holdings

American Airlines - Returned an OK 11% as feared capacity increases did not materialize.

Redeploy in 2017. Continuing risks of increased capacity and (new risk) materially high fuel prices makes my skittish.

Apple (OTC:APPL)- Despite lukewarm reviews of the iPhone 7, APPL benefited from a very low multiple, strong cash balance and grudging acceptance that even in the absence of a smash product, the ecosystem is highly valuable and likely to provide recurring revenue for years to come.

Continue to hold in 2017. Risks include President-elect Trump (Trump May Negatively Impact The American Apple).

Blackstone - The best private equity fund suffered as the market was concerned liquidity events would not be as promising in the future as they have been. Distributions softened the blow.

Continue to hold in 2017. Expected global volatility provides an opportunity to take advantage of chaos (and a big checkbook) (Trump Chaos Equals Blackstone Success). Risks include taxing carried interest at ordinary income, higher interest rates reducing value of property investments and a strong US dollar (impacting value of overseas investments).

Discover Financial - DFS finally broke out in 2016 as financials soared.

Redeploy funds in 2017. Valuation may have got ahead of realities, especially if defaults rise.

Ford - F was a huge stock disappointment. The Company continues to do well and has lowered its cost base. Perhaps multiples never approach "fair value".

Continue to hold in 2017. Yields 4.9% going forward; cheap gas and President-elect Trump bode well for continued strength in SUV's and Trucks. Stronger dollar helps mitigate overseas losses (especially South America). If Europe ever turns around, should be a big winner.

Goodyear Tire - GT has bounced a lot. Expected dividend hike was disappointing. While a multiple and PEG value, GT lacks a "killer" product to drive oversized margins.

Redeploy funds in 2017. Portfolio over-weighed in autos and related and GT will be hurt by stronger US dollar.

General Motors - While up for 2017, primarily due to dividends, GM continues to be hugely undervalued, or as Barron's wrote this week, "General Motors, we decline to point out, trades below 6x earnings, making it the third-cheapest stock in the S&P 500 . . . earnings . . . would likely bottom at something north of $3." Nuff said.

Continue to hold in 2017. See Barron's comment. Yields 4.5%. Risks include President-elect Trump (retaliation by China) (Trump Presidency Poses Risks For General Motors).

International Business Machines - A surprise winner, up 25%. Still undervalued, though less so. Any real positive news will propel stock to near $200.

Continue to hold in 2017. Risks include a strong dollar (Trump To Negatively Impact IBM). Yields 4%.

JPMorgan - JPM was the portfolio's biggest winner as financials went crazy post-election. With Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) imploding, JPM is the best bank today.

Redeploy in 2017. JPM may run further, but today it smells like too far too fast.

KKR - A complement to BX, this private equity player outperformed its rival. I view KKR as a second-best to BX, but the firm has investments in other industries and offsets industry-specific risk.

Continue to hold in 2017. Risks include treating carried interest as ordinary income, strong US dollar (on overseas investments).

Siemens - 2016 was SIEGY's breakout year. The strong US dollar has masked a strong turn-around (with a mis-step in energy). I expect SIEGY to grow and have a $135 target on the stock.

Continue to hold in 2017. Hitting stride (Siemens - $135 Price Target And 16%-20% Return In 2017). General Electric's (NYSE:GE) takeout of Alstom created a near duopoly in turbines. 4.0% US dollar dividend (grows each year in Euro's).

Sinclair Broadcasting - A bit of a disappointment in 2016 due to low election spending by the Trump campaign. In an off-year, the stock feels pricey.

Redeploy in 2017. Election catalyst has past, though Trump administration will likely be more forgiving vis a vis market concentration. Like company, but not at current price (in non-election year).

Tupperware - Stock was starting to recover when the strong dollar hit TUP hard. Long-term play on emerging global middle class. A classic "get paid to wait" story. Strong dollar may make 2017 dead money- but who knows.

Continue to hold in 2017. Strong 4.9% dividend, improving operations. Risks include strong dollar and instability in core-emerging markets.

Position Summary

As noted above, I am not continuing with the financial positions, AAL or GT in 2017. Aside from a new (actually a re-buy after a 2015 sell) investment in GE (General Electric: $36 Price Target), I expect to refill the CTR portfolio following an expected market correction (Sell On The Sound of Trump-ets?). In the meantime, I am enjoying 7% returns on Nuveen's JFR (Floating Rate Bond Funds - 7% (And Rising) Yields!), a floating rate bond fund (not technically part of this portfolio, but previously mentioned).

The CTR is a portfolio of stocks that in my opinion are conservative (strong reward vs. risk bias) and well positioned to outperform with below-average risk. I own all of the stocks in the CTR (I also own other positions which I consider speculative or otherwise inappropriate to recommend).

While 2016 was not a clear win, a gain of 11+% is pretty respectable in my book.

I appreciate any feedback on individual securities and recommendations on equities to add to the CTR. I frequently write on many of the stocks in the portfolio. If you would like updates, please consider following me on Seeking Alpha.

If you would like to learn more about my stock opinions, please consider "Following" me!

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, BX, F, GM, IBM, KKR, SIEGY, TUP, GE, JFR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.