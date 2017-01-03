Commit To Successful Investing: Financial Advisors' Daily Digest

Forget New Year's resolutions! What you need is a New Year's commitment.

In our last piece about locking in a successful investing program, we discussed why New Year's resolutions so often fail and offered some ideas on countering that failure via the formation of positive habits. On further reflection, it seems worthwhile to modify, and in the process strengthen, that argument.

The reason for said amplification is that a resolution - tough as that word is - nevertheless bears too great a potential to fail. We admire people who are resolute. We admire ourselves when we are resolute. But most of the time they and we are not resolute. Far more powerful than this mental toughness, however, is a simple commitment rather than merely a firm decision.

What's the difference? A commitment is a resolution that involves others, which is why it is hard to break. If you are not showing up at the gym each morning means your work-out buddy won't have you to spot him when he's pumping iron, that means you let him down. So you'll be there.

Soldiers whose instincts might prompt them to flee often display the greatest heroism when they're protecting their comrades-in-arms.

If you and your spouse are co-dieting, each of you is less likely to take that extra doughnut at the office party.

This principle may actually be key to explaining why so many investors are attracted to using financial advisors. Many a DIY investor has claimed in this forum that advisors subtract from an investor's total returns, and yet legions of investors feel it is that partnership that keeps them on track! (And DIYers who don't want to pay for that privilege need not do so - a motivated husband and wife can keep each other on track.)

If you're an advisor, make your first meeting of the year with your clients a time to set not New Year's resolutions but New Year's commitments. And DIY investors, now's the time to find a partner, paid or not, to achieve your most important goals.

