ISM Growth Acceleration Is Supporting Stocks

A few days ago, I wrote an article about the high possibilities that the ISM index would easily beat estimates.

Article: I Expect A Huge ISM Beat Next Week

Today's ISM number came in at 54.7 which is 0.9 points higher than expected, and 1.5 points above the November print of 53.2.

Click to enlarge

Source: Institute For Supply Management

Prices increased 11 points to more than 65.5 in December. This is more evidence that the underlying economy is gaining steam and might even support gold prices.

New orders jumped 7.2 points and hit the highest number since 2014. This is important because new orders are the strongest sub-number of the ISM report. Strong new orders give the bull case more strength.

Click to enlarge

The official ISM index is in an uptrend since the second quarter of 2016 with an acceleration after August/September. Note how accurately the prediction of regional manufacturing surveys has been.

Click to enlarge

11 out of 17 industries are reporting growth. Most of the comments are very positive in December.

Click to enlarge

The correlation between the year-on-year stock market return and the ISM index shows that there is more room to grow in 2017. These numbers were desperately needed after the strong rally in the last quarter of 2016. It now seems that there is room for another 100 points in the S&P 500 over the next few months. This of course, only happens if growth keeps these levels or goes even higher.

Click to enlarge

Conclusion

I absolutely love the current numbers. It shows that growth acceleration is doing fine since Q3/2016. These numbers are supported by strong regional reports and very strong new orders. I see a lot of evidence that the first weeks of the new trading year might be strong.

Many thanks for reading my article. Please leave a comment below if you have questions or remarks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.