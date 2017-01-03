Woolworths: Fuel Business Sale Designed To Sharpen Business Focus

With the company’s recent operational struggles, the proceeds from the sale can help pay-down debt and increase the company’s cash buffer.

On December 28, Woolworths Limited (OTCPK:WOLWF) announced that it had agreed in principle to sell its 527 fuel outlets, in addition to 16 development sites, to BP's (NYSE:BP) Australian subsidiary. The transaction, with a reported price of AUD$1.785 billion (USD$1.28 billion), will serve to partially pay-down the company's outstanding debt, dispose of debt-like operating leases, and increase its cash buffer. The sale is expected to go through sometime in 2018 and will be subject to standard regulatory approvals.

The divestment will allow the Australian company to focus on continuing to grow its supermarkets chain, which represents a significant portion of its core business operations. Same-store sales growth has shown recent signs of improvement. Q1 2017 results (essentially Q3 2016 for those on standard fiscal calendars) came in positive in year-over-year terms after five consecutive negative-growth quarters. Underperforming stores are also slated to be shut down, with new store openings to decline as well. Management is at the juncture where it believes sharpening its business focus and allocating capital into core business holdings may be the right approach going forward.

The overall business encountered difficulties in the FY2016 (defined as the year running through June 25, 2016), with a loss of USD$899 million. This represented the firm's largest one-year loss in over two decades and largely came about through over $3 billion in write-downs announced through its supermarket chain and Masters hardware business, which has struggled to become profitable.

The company currently holds $3.14 billion worth of debt, which comes to 11.7% of its capital structure. The proceeds from the $1.28 billion sale can reduce this percentage down to 7.3% of its total capital structure.

From a capital structure standpoint, Woolworths is clearly under-levered based on the standard model I use when evaluating EBITDA-driven businesses if it can consistently generate 4%+ EBIT and 2%+ net income margins. The company's synthetic debt rating is determined using interest coverage ratios (EBIT/interest expense), and these ratings are converted to various interest costs based on the current spread between said ratings and the 10-year US Treasury bond. I then plot out a representative capital structure curve (taking data points in five-percent increments) to illustrate the company's optimal debt design.

Click to enlarge

(Source: author)

A company's value is maximized where the weighted-average cost of capital ("WACC") is minimized. The values along the vertical axis are less important than the actual shape of the curve. Based on this model, Woolworths optimal capital structure, if we were to base it on FY2017 assumptions of a 4% EBIT margin with just under $900 million in net income, sits at around 40%-70% debt. However, given the company's recent operational struggles and negative net income, it represents a scenario where little debt should be tolerated for the time being. Achieving a consistent mid-single digit percentage EBIT margin would require consistent performance out of its food unit. Yet it's too early to tell whether the company has turned the corner on generating consistent growth out of that segment.

Accordingly, the company has to err on the side of caution when it comes to debt. If net income is a flat zero, then its capital structure curve approximates the following shape, with little upside to holding any debt at all.

Click to enlarge

(Source: author)

To control for internal or external shocks, it's always advisable for companies to sit a bit left from the optimal point on the curve in the event the equity takes a hit. As can be determined from the general shape of the curve, it's much more punitive to share prices to be overleveraged than underleveraged.

Valuation

When Woolworths announced write-downs in 2016, investors generally greeted the news by pushing the stock up. This is a common reaction, given it allows companies to rid themselves of problem loans, poorly performing assets, corporate restructuring costs, and other financially malignant items. By consequence, this allows corporations to normally report higher earnings and return metrics. Many analysts in turn project these improvements into the future, which in turn elicits a higher market valuation. However, one can never assume that mistakes and poor investments will never resurface, which can cause an overly optimistic projection. Therefore, when it comes to valuation exercises, I prefer to err on the side of caution, especially with companies displaying (or about to display) better operating metrics as a consequence of writing off previous mistakes and operational underperformance.

For the baseline estimate, I assume $40 billion in FY2017 revenue, 2% year-over-year revenue growth, an EBIT margin of 5%, capital expenditures equal to 1.8% of revenue and set equal to depreciation expense in equilibrium, no working capital growth, a perpetual growth rate of 1.8%, a cost of debt of 3.9% and cost of equity of 9%. This gets us to about USD$14 per share, a bit down from the company's current ~$17 per share price.

WOLWF is currently trading at around 5%-6% forward returns expectations when the assumptions above are sensitized the cost of equity to generate today's share price.

Click to enlarge

(Source: author)

If we sensitize the results to a combination of EBIT margin and year-over-year revenue growth patterns (both through FY2027), we obtain the following results:

(Source: author)

The results display that each 100-basis point expansion in margins is notably more accretive to share prices than each 100-bp increase in year-over-year revenue growth. Therefore, generating greater efficiency throughout the organization is more conducive to shareholders' interests than acquiring additional revenue channels. In that sense, the company's divestment of its fuel business and plans to shutter poorly performing stores in its core segments are likely a sound strategy to generate better results moving ahead.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.