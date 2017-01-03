Trump's Trade Czar: 'If The Label Says Made In China Think About China's Rapid Military Buildup.'

Click to enlarge

If you want to learn about President-Elect Donald Trump's plans for China you need to see this video (Here). The video was created by PE Trump's pick Peter Navarro who will head up the newly established National Trade Council. Major change is coming and the markets (NYSEARCA:SPY) are not prepared.

Some Quotes From The Video

Anybody who wants to know the reality of what PE Trump is looking to do can watch Peter Navarro's video. It parallels much of what PE Trump said in his campaign and in his tweets.

Peter Navarro's work is called Death By China.

Let's review some of the video's quotes to understand where markets are going.

"We need definitive US action."

Trump has said that he wants to be judged on his first 100 days in office (see here). Most of his day one policies target China. He has not backed down on tough talk against China. Many may not believe that he will do anything. Looking at his staff picks, he will.

PE Trump was excited by how much support he found in the election process. Much of it was based around jobs. Much of the ideas came from his advisors who he then brought on for official roles.

Peter Navarro has been beating the China drum for many years and now he's center stage. He's lived his passion. He fired up PE Trump on this passion and the election win confirmed this momentum. There is no slowing down.

"It almost takes a movement."

PE Trump himself has called his win a "movement." A movement doesn't back down and bend once it has center stage. It keeps the momentum. For now the elections and the support give PE Trump the window of opportunity to implement a trade war.

"We risk starting a quote trade war. We are already in a trade war."

First, it can't be missed that PE Trump exactly echoed this line found in the video. Peter Navarro's book Death By China was published in 2011. Peter Navarro's passion clearly inspired PE Trump.

Peter Navarro's video cites China's entry into the WTO in December 2001 as the catalyst for losing jobs to China.

PE Trump and his advisors feel that a trade war with China is a necessity to reset the playing field that we have been losing for at least fifteen years.

"What's wrong with taking China to task. They pirate our technology. They pirate our intellectual property rights. They counterfeit our goods and services and no administration has the backbone to stand up to them."

Not only does PE Trump and Peter Navarro think America is losing jobs to China but US competitiveness is at stake. The video says that China's government allows US companies into the country mainly to steal intellectual property and source code. Once they have the IP the government then cracks down on the foreign companies.

"Policy choices benefit the rich and multinationals. Their interest no longer coincide with the interests of this country so we have to do what's best for this country."

That is a shot against multi-nationals many of which trade publicly. This has serious market implications.

PE Trump has staked a position on the side of the citizens. That pits citizens and their loss of jobs against multi-nationals.

Yes, the new administration wants to drop taxes and reduce regulations to make it easier for companies to compete by bringing manufacturing back to the US. But the government position is going to be against companies that want to stay overseas to benefit from already built infrastructure and low cost.

Shareholders of these companies should understand the companies' options. Either they stay abroad and have new taxes against them or they have to initially cut facilities, causing dislocation and cost.

Either way these moves should initially drag earnings.

We've seen from PE Trump's tweets against Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) and Boeing (NYSE:BA) that he will public vilify companies that don't follow his plans.

More specifically with trade we've seen PE Trump publicly attack Carrier (NYSE:UTX) and Ford (NYSE:F). He attacked Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) on Twitter for looking to move 300 jobs out of the country. For sure he has bigger fish to fry.

The video's main targets though were Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Wal-Mart offers incredibly low prices because of its China sourcing. Customers have a difficult time passing on the savings. Expect risks to Wal-Mart's competitive price edge.

The video points to Apple doing the bulk of its manufacturing in China. Expect Wal-Mart, Apple and many others to be in the Trump-administration cross hairs after inauguration.

He will not be shy to make multi-national companies that don't align with the administration look like pariahs. China is the enemy but companies that continue to partner with China will also be the enemy. That forces public companies to make moves that will detract from nearby earnings.

PE Trump plans to micromanage the many trade deals and individual multi-nationals that are "taking jobs away from America."

"The best jobs program is trade reform with China."

Central to PE Trump's main messages for returning jobs to America is cutting off China's many years of benefits. We are a couple of weeks away from a trade war.

"Boycott to some extent." "Take this matter into your own hands. When you shop always read the label. If the label says "made in China" think about your job, think about your safety, think about China's rapid military buildup."

This is trade war "fighting words." Boycotting is a serious call. There is no doubt that China will retaliate to such a boycott. That will impact earnings.

Many don't believe he will act tough. Based on his picks though it's tough to see how he holds back.

Cabinet Hires Confirm Trump's Follow Through

Peter Navarro and Wilbur Ross penned "Scoring The Trump Economic Plan" back in September. After the election win Wilbur Ross was nominated to be PE Trump's commerce secretary.

The paper reads much like the video by Peter Navarro.

The paper evaluating PE Trump's economic plan mentions the word China 33 times. The word "cheat" as in trade cheating was mentioned 14 times.

It's clear PE Trump is surrounding himself with like-minded people with the goal to bring back jobs to America. These like-minds think it's critical to win them back from China. That process will lead to a trade war. Nobody's going to back down.

"Think about China's rapid military buildup."

Let's take it a step further. One of Peter Navarro's main claims is that China is cheating and winning in the trade war to build economic power to grow its military. The video compares the speed of the military buildup to that of Germany in the 1930s.

In that context we can understand one reason why Trump has called on three former military personnel to serve under him.

China's trade war is central to winning back jobs in America. According to Peter Navarro's video, those lost jobs helped China build its military. A trade war would slow China's military buildup. For that reason PE Trump wants to prepare for China to defend its position.

Not only is PE Trump surrounding himself with China hawks. We can now understand why he's also surrounding himself with military experts. In the case that a trade war erupts to something greater PE Trump is prepared.

On December 6th's "Thank You Tour" PE Trump tied trade war to actual war.

"We will defeat the enemy on jobs and we will defend American jobs. And we have to look at it almost as a war."

We have to look at a trade war "almost as a war." The China military buildup and its taking American jobs have been tied together. While many are focused on the battle against terrorism, Peter Navarro has likely prepared PE Trump that this trade war can turn into a bigger issue.

Trade War Will Hit Earnings And Hurt Markets

There is no question goods from China are cheaper and have taken jobs. To win those jobs back is noble but will be painful to get there.

When we cut off China it will also cut off many multi-nationals that have made inroads there. Many companies may be at risk of disrupting already installed manufacturing.

Just as PE Trump is talking tough, China is also going to be just as tough. Nobody should expect either side to back down.

The process of encouraging multi-nationals back to the US is positive for workers but initially disruptive to companies. Expect missed quarters and lowered guidance as production and shipments are delayed in the process. Delays can be caused by the Chinese government's steps to retaliate.

Expect managements to take writedowns of old assets in China if they are strongly encouraged to move assets back to the US.

Disruption, upheaval and uncertainty are never good for markets.

An investor in multinationals needs to understand what percent of their company's supplies and components come from China. Investors need to know if management prepared a second source. How much will a new second source add to costs? One needs to know what percent of sales come from China. These are all imminent risks. If you own exposed stocks don't just stand by and say, "it will be ok." Do the work.

Companies With Largest Exposures To China

Let's review companies with revenue exposure to China. Until it happens there will appear to be calm markets. But as soon as China's war of words lashes back expect these stocks to have the most initial impact.

Click to enlarge

Source: Bloomberg

Bloomberg did a report based on a Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) research piece showing the largest revenue exposed companies to China in the S&P 500. If China acts tough in retaliation to any moves by PE Trump, these companies' stocks will take a hit first. Thereafter if China is serious, a percentage of revenues from China will be at risk.

The problem of course is that profit risk would be disproportionately greater as deleverage of fixed expenses would hurt earnings more than revenues. When that gets reported stocks will be down even further.

Not only are companies on this list and others with large exposure to China at risk, their business partners also have risk. It's a wide ranging impact. China sourcing has been a multi-decade process. Unwinding it all in short time frames undoes years of reduced costs. A trade war impacts revenues, leverage and more so profits and earnings-per-share.

Real earnings-per-share risks are not reflected in markets today.

Companies will not be able to act fast enough if China responds by increasing tariffs or altogether halting trade.

We are talking about real earnings hits if PE Trump does any action whatsoever because China will retaliate.

The market is not pricing this in, whatsoever.

China's Warning Shot Grazed Stocks

As a small real life example, the China government-backed "Global Times" specifically warned about retaliation.

On November 13th The Global Times said,

"Trump's accusations against China for currency manipulation cannot hold water. If he does list China as a currency manipulator and slap steep tariffs on Chinese imports, China will take countermeasures." "If Trump imposes a 45 percent tariff on Chinese imports, China-US trade will be paralyzed." "China will take a tit-for-tat approach then. A batch of Boeing orders will be replaced by Airbus. US auto and iPhones sales in China will suffer a setback, and US soybean and maize imports will be halted."

Q3's US GDP report heavily benefited from China soybean purchases.

CNBC reported:

"Some nine-tenths of a percentage point [out of 2.9% total GDP] of the gain came from a surge in soybean exports, much of which was shipped to China."

China threatened to pull just one commodity that affects US economic numbers.

Here's Apple.

Click to enlarge

Source: Interactive Brokers

Above you see the chart for Apple. The day after China's return threats Apple was down 2.5%. That was just based on words. Nothing of course happened so the stock moved back up. If China were to actually take steps hitting Apple's earnings we can be assured stocks are going to be down more than 2.5% and for more than just one day until this issue gets resolved.

Here's Boeing down for multiple days following China's return rhetoric.

Click to enlarge

Source: Interactive Brokers

Again, of course nothing happened. Words traveled across the world. When PE Trump does something and China responds earnings will be hit.

Of course Boeing and Apple are not the only companies affected by such retaliation as the Bloomberg/Goldman chart shows above.

Apple also happens to be the largest weighting in the S&P 500. As it moves up and down so does the overall market. S&P 500 stocks make up about three-quarters of the overall market.

As of November 19th a study was done showing all of the S&P 500 performance was thanks to five stocks. Among them were Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and General Electric (NYSE:GE), both of which have important exposure and risk to China in a trade war.

Because China growth has been a main driver for international growth it's fair to say the S&P 500 and markets in general are going to be affected. Stocks will trade down on the rhetoric, then on the government moves, then on the earnings reports, misses and lower guidance announcements.

The general market story is about to change.

There is no way the market avoids what's coming. Markets are clearly exposed.

Until something tangible happens, though markets are not taking it seriously.

Tweets So Far Tame

Even though many have reported that PE Trumps Twitter account has been on fire, we'd argue that he's been tame.

PE Trump is going to give tax breaks to companies that bring manufacturing back to America but will harass many companies that don't move quickly.

His current tweets are not packed with the political power he will yield after January 20th.

China's media has reported that its government is waiting to see if he actually follows through.

When the keys are actually handed over we expect PE Trump to have much more to say and do when he can follow it up with action.

We haven't seen anything yet.

Central Banks Handcuffed To Save This Crisis

Some will say the Fed can come to the rescue if markets crash or economies slow. For one the Fed has said it is limited near zero interest rates. Secondly, PE Trump has not endeared the Fed much. They can just as easily decide they are already very accommodative (which is putting it mildly).

Because the world has been in a relative state of calm since the 2008 crisis we have been conditioned not to expect much. We've been conditioned that central banks will come to the rescue.

They have come to the rescue at every whiff of crisis.

This impending trade war is a different type of crisis, however.

Trade wars drive inflation as previous supply sources are disrupted. Inflation is what central banks want. As inflation hits their targets they can't defend slowing economies. If anything, inflation may force central banks to tighten exacerbating the problems.

This type of crisis handcuffs central banks from coming to the rescue because inflation is a reason to tighten not ease.

Conclusion

President-Elect Donald Trump picked the cabinet members who can help carry out his campaign message. Much of Peter Navarro's recent life has been devoted to what PE Trump took on as his own commitment to America. Many are used to calm and central bank saviors. This time is different. Two super powers are about to collide.

