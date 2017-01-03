Pursuing White Horse Finance's 11% Payouts

Dividend investors might want to check out WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF), which yields 11.6%. Over the last five years, WhiteHorse's dividend has grown 11.07%.

WhiteHorse is a business development company that provides debt financing to small-cap companies. WhiteHorse is the publicly traded credit arm of H.I.G. Capital, a private equity investment company that manages approximately $21 billion. H.I.G. Capital manages WhiteHorse, which presently has about 40 positions in 30 companies.

WhiteHorse's 2016 fourth quarter earnings are expected to be $0.36 per share, compared to $0.35 for the same quarter during 2015. Earnings per share for the third quarter of 2016 were $0.40, exceeding analysts' expectations of $0.35. The company's recent earnings history is stable, fluctuating a bit during 2015, but essentially remaining flat with no outlandish dips.

According to a recent article on Seeking Alpha, Downtown Investment Advisory touted WhiteHorse Finance's bonds as "underfollowed" and "undervalued." This would seem to indicate the company's continued financial health.

The company's price target, according to analysts, is $12.40. Shares of WhiteHorse are currently trading at $12.17, down a bit. The company's total debt to total assets is 42, which indicates WhiteHorse is not over-leveraged. And it's important to note that WhiteHorse's loans operate on floating rates, which means the company benefits in the current higher rate market. Simply put, this means return gains on assets.

Under the new administration, finance stocks should get stronger, especially if interest rates continue to rise, as is expected. With the new president's policy of higher rates and reduced regulations, WhiteHorse is well-situated to reap financial rewards. According to Yahoo Finance, "finance stocks with high dividend yield and a good dividend payment track record should be better bets for the investors." WhiteHorse fulfills both requirements. The company's recent dividend history has remained steady, with payouts of $0.36 since 2014.

WhiteHorse announced a quarterly dividend of $0.355 that will be paid January 3, 2017. This indicates a yearly dividend of $1.42 at a yield of 11.67%. If the company continues to beat analysts' expectations, regular payouts should remain in place over the next five-year period. A few analysts now predict 2016's earnings will beat the $0.36 earnings per share for the fourth quarter of 2016, estimating $0.375 per share.

Unless something totally unanticipated occurs, investors should not expect payouts to increase in 2017. But 11.67% is pretty darn good. So dividend investors should definitely put WhiteHorse on their best bets lists for 2017.

Investors should look for earnings per share to remain in the $0.36 to $0.40 range, and as further rate hikes kick in, earnings might increase a bit. Payouts will remain at the 11% level. Future payouts could increase, but not before 2019 or 2020.