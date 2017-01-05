Dividend Stock Yields 7.6%, Projected Yield 10%, Could Be The Big Winner In Your Dividend Portfolio

This under-followed stock is one of our Top Picks for 2017, and could be the biggest winner in your dividend portfolio.

NGL Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:NGL) is an MLP which currently pays a $1.56 distribution for a yield of 7.6%. NGL seems to be under-followed with very little analyst activity, and its current price does not reflect the strong likelihood that it will increase its distribution soon and that it should be able to sustain strong growth in coming years.

Business - NGL is a very diverse MLP with operations in five sectors - Retail Propane, Water Disposal, Crude Oil Logistics, Refined Products, and Liquids. The retail propane business is the sixth largest in the United States and serves a wide geographical area. This is a seasonal business so that financials have to be examined on a trailing 12-month basis because there is substantial variation from quarter to quarter with the first two quarters of the year (ending on 6/30 and 9/30) generally being the weakest. The water disposal business provides an essential service for the fracking industry. The crude oil logistics business provides pipelines and terminals so that NGL can engage in back-to-back purchases and sales of crude oil. The refined products business involves the purchase and delivery of refined products from terminals using contract pipeline capacity and other facilities. The liquids business involves the transportation and storage of butane and propane for delivery to marketers and large users. These five segments each contribute substantially to an anticipated EBITDA for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2017, of between $485 and 500 million.

NGL had some large expansion projects pending when the bottom fell out of the MLP market, and it executed a "pivot" which permitted it to complete the projects with some changes in its capital structure. As a result, the Grand Mesa pipeline came online on November 1 of 2016, and other projects have come online or will come online before the end of the year. As a result, NGL projects EBITDA for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2018, will increase to more than $600 million, or well over 20%. NGL's business diversity means that it has limited exposure to changes in oil and natural gas prices. It is able to generate strong cash flow in a variety of market conditions although a "contango" oil futures market does tend to help its large storage and terminal operations.

Pivot - Earlier in 2016, NGL was trading in mid-single digits and could be described as a "distressed" MLP. It had large capital obligations in connection with the completion of the Grand Mesa pipeline and other projects, and it was precluded from entering the equity market by the negative market reaction to MLPs. The management executed a masterful pivot which has put its future on firm ground. It sold a general partner interest, sold some $240 million in preferred stock, bought back some debt at roughly 60% of par, cut distributions, and was able to issue a $700 million note offering in October. As a result, the company has no large debt maturities until late 2018, and it has been able to complete the expansion projects as planned.

Business Strategy - NGL's business strategy as discussed in its most recent conference call is to focus on organic growth projects and small "fill in" acquisitions only if those expansion efforts can produce at a price cash flow ratio of 5 or less. NGL plans to use a substantial amount of cash flow to pay down debt to lower the debt/EBITDA ratio and ultimately obtain an investment grade credit rating. This should lower interest expense over time. It may also permit the company to redeem its preferred stock.

Financials - NGL is generating nearly $500 million in EBITDA for this fiscal year and is probably at a run rate of nearly $600 million due to the expansion projects coming on late in this fiscal year. Its distributable cash flow (DCF) should be at a run rate of roughly $3.20 per share, which means that it is trading at roughly 6 times DCF. This qualifies NGL as a "cheap" MLP. It also means that it has considerable cash flow left after paying $1.56 per year in distributions. This creates the potential for the pay down of debt or for cash flow financed expansion. NGL's total debt is $3 billion, but $710 million of that is a working capital line which is offset by its large inventory of propane and refined products. The remaining debt is not large in comparison with EBITDA, and NGL is comfortably in compliance with applicable covenants.

Because of the seasonal nature of at least some of NGL's businesses, financials have to be analyzed on an annual basis. NGL has been adding new sources of revenue so that projected fiscal 2017 numbers will be higher than the trailing 12-month (or TTM) numbers and projected fiscal 2018 numbers will be higher than projected 2017 numbers. For example, the large Grand Mesa project made no contribution to TTM numbers and will be operating for only a portion of fiscal 2017, but will be operating for the full year of fiscal 2018. Using current distribution levels, management noted in the above cited conference call that the distribution coverage ratio - using TTM numbers - was roughly 1.2. However, using projected fiscal 2017 numbers, the coverage ratio would be 1.8. And management added that, even if the distribution were to be increased to $2.00 per unit, projected DCF for fiscal 2018 would provide a coverage ratio of more than 1.6. The company's long-term strategy is to have a coverage ratio of between 1.3 and 1.5, and this underlines the fact that an increase in the distribution starting in fiscal 2018 (which begins on April 1, 2017) is very likely.

Using TTM numbers, EBITDA is $407 million providing a compliance leverage of 4.15 (some debt associated with expansion projects is excluded in calculating the ratio). The debt/EBITDA ratio using fiscal 2017 numbers is projected to be between 3.8 and 3.9. NGL's long-term business strategy is to have a debt/EBITDA ratio of 3.25 so that it is likely the company will continue to pay down debt.

Capital Structure - NGL has some 107.5 million common units and some 19.9 million preferred units. The preferred units are redeemable, but only at a premium to the purchase price ($240 million), which starts at 140% of the purchase price on the first anniversary of issuance, then declines to 115% of the purchase price on the second anniversary of issuance, then declines further to 110% of the purchase price on the third anniversary of issuance and which finally declines to 101% of the purchase price on the eighth anniversary of issuance. The distributions paid to the preferred shares cost $25.6 million per year. NGL's manager is entitled to incentive distribution rights, which start at 13.1% of quarterly distributions in excess of $.388125, increase to 23.1% of quarterly distributions in excess of $.421875 and top out at 48.1% of distributions over $.50625. The escalation rate of the distributions makes the manager's interest aligned with those of shareholders, as it gets higher fees as NGL's payout ratio increases. At the current distribution level, management receives almost no IDR revenue so that its incentive to increase distributions is strong.

In fact, management has indicated its intention to increase distributions in its most recent conference call (referenced above) by stating, in connection with the option of raising the distribution to $2.00 per year that it was "leaning in that direction." This $2.00 distribution would provide close to 10% yield on its recent closing price.

NGL is Firing on All Cylinders - In its latest conference call on November 4, 2016, management stated:

I would also say that some of you may drop by before the end of the call if we get boring, but we're very confident and very bullish on NGL' future. We don't have to worry about buying anything, we've got tremendous coverage, we've got EBITDA that's going to be north of 600 next year.

Most Recent Positive News - On December 20, NGL announced that the United States Bankruptcy Court approved its bid to acquire certain assets of Murphy Energy. The assets include a natural gas liquids terminal in Louisiana and a natural gas liquids facility in Oklahoma. NGL will pay $51 million in the transaction which should close in January. The facilities fit strategically into NGL's existing assets and strategy and should produce synergies going forward. This transaction should have no effect on the quarter ending December 31, 2016, but should begin to impact financial results starting with the quarter ending March 31, 2017. The transaction appears to be a positive for NGL because of the strategic fit as well as the tendency of asset purchases out of bankruptcy to produce bargains.

Upside Potential - With most midstream MLPs, even low growth ones, trading at around 10 times DCF, NGL looks very attractive. With a solid growth outlook and increasing distributions, this under-followed stock is likely to start getting more investor and analyst attention. Given enough time, our expectations are that NGL will trade in line with its peers at 10 times DCF, which will provide an upside potential of more than 50%.

Taxation - NGL issues K-1 tax forms. Such securities are usually best held in a taxable account.

Bottom Line - The company will almost certainly increase its distribution - probably to 50 cents per quarter - in the coming months and then will continue with smaller annual increases. NGL's capital crunch appears to be in the rear-view mirror and its strong cash flow will permit it to pay down debt, expand and enhance its credit rating in coming years. The diversity of operations protects it from some of the more serious impacts due to gyrations in energy markets.

NGL is a strong buy and is one of the better bargains in the MLP space today. It has an unusual combination of strong cash flow, a low price and excellent growth potential. It is one of our Top Picks for 2017, and could be the biggest winner in your high-dividend portfolio.

