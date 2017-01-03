Nike: Don't Buy Into Fear, Buy Into Value

Moreover, the company is trading at a more attractive price point on the basis of free cash flow and earnings.

In a previous article on Nike (NYSE:NKE), I advised that due to a downturn in sales and concern of competition from other industry players such as Under Armour (NYSE:UAA), investors would be best advised in waiting for a pullback before initiating a long position in this company.

While my reaction (and indeed that of other investors) may have been overblown, we see that Nike is currently trading at a more attractive valuation than that of July of this year.

Valuation Metrics

For instance, when we examine earnings and free cash flow metrics, we see that:

1) The firm's price to free cash flow ratio has dipped significantly while free cash flow itself appears to be on the rebound;

2) at a P/E ratio of 22.97, we see that this is far less than the ratio of 33 achieved in 2015, and earnings per share have continued to increase during this time; and

3) at a price of $50, the company trades significantly below the peak of $65 seen in 2015.

In this regard, I see this as a good opportunity to buy one of the best brands in the world at a value price.

Business Prospects

From a competitive standpoint, much of the reason for the discord with Nike had stemmed from a decline in footwear sales, with basketball sneaker sales having dropped by 13.7 percent in 2016 compared to the previous year. This was a particular concern in the basketball footwear market where competition from Under Armour was causing particular strain on Nike.

However, I do not see this as a long-term threat. Firstly, Nike still owns 90 percent of the basketball sneaker market in North America, and Under Armour itself has seen a dip in sales of its Stephen Curry basketball shoes, which had led to a 5 percent drop in UAA's stock price. In contrast, Nike has seen sales for basketball shoes rebound quite nicely, with pricing adjustments on its basketball shoes having resulted in a 7 percent rise in quarterly profit due to stronger sales in the U.S. and China.

Looking forward, I expect the company's brand image and product reputation will allow sales to increase going forward. However, could the stock itself face a backlash going forward in any case? For instance, while sales growth could indeed end up exceeding expectations, Nike's growth of 2 percent in constant dollar sales orders still lie below the 5.2 percent estimate touted by Wall Street. Therefore, the company has seen growth, but this growth has not being rewarded by the markets; hence the reason for a significant price drop in 2016.

In a sense, the issue of growth is a pertinent one facing Nike at this point in time. Sales growth could continue, but not at a sufficient rate to appease investors, and the stock could still decline as a result. In spite of the highly competitive landscape for sports apparel, Nike still has the advantage of a premium brand.

Moreover, sales growth has been particularly impressive through direct-to-consumer channels, i.e. through Nike stores or the company's website. During the second quarter of 2016, Nike.com sales grew by 46 percent, with direct-to-consumer sales overall growing 23 percent. In this regard, should the company continue to accelerate sales growth through such direct channels, then we could see a higher degree of sales growth as well as increased brand loyalty going forward. For instance, direct sales allows Nike to get a better picture of customer behavior data and determine how to tailor product offerings accordingly. Should Nike continue to capitalise on this trend, then the decline in sales seen last year could be quite short-lived.

To conclude, there is still some skepticism as to whether Nike's stock can grow from here. However, it is my belief that the short-term fears surrounding Nike appear to be largely unfounded, and the current price point represents a good opportunity to capitalise on value, with a strong possibility of the stock reverting to above the $60 mark during this year.

