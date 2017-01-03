Shipping Preferred Stock - Just The Facts, None Of The Fluff

Fortunately, however, there is a way to get decent dividends while share dilution through new issuance is in your favor.

Things have gotten a little better, but the dividends on the equities won't be the same as they were.

Shippers, to say the least, have had a rough couple of years and their equities have been challenging.

I have been trying something new lately, my "no fluff" notes on the preferred market and other investments. Thus far, the feedback has been positive for the lack of fluff and focus on providing data - and charts - for folks to look at and discuss in the comments section. I am at it again today, with my "no fluff" approach to shipping preferreds.

As always, I will say that all data (tables and charts) are drawn from spreadsheets I have compiled from sources believed to be accurate. I will also state right up front that I am long Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) and Teekay Offshore (NYSE:TOO) preferreds (which means that this isn't just an academic exercise for me).

Jumping right into the deep waters of shipping preferred stock, here is the list of the securities I have found. All of these companies are still solvent and none are in bankruptcy. I do not include bankrupt companies as the investment in bankrupt companies and the estimation of recovery value, especially in shipping with different flagged vessels across numerous jurisdictions, are a whole different beast.

Click to enlarge

Important note: Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) suspended its preferred dividends on 2/23/16. Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) is unsecured debt.

As the table above (and the graphs below) shows, there is still decent yield to be earned from the preferred stock of shipping companies. The yield available is due to the inherent risks in the industry as rates are down and newbuilds continue to hit the market. Companies like Navios have cut the dividend and others have been trying to do swaps for equity and negotiation with bondholders. The waters can be treacherous indeed.

For par-sensitive investors, the shipping industry does not present much of a hurdle as few of the preferreds trade above par.

Click to enlarge

Yields of 10% are the norm. Note, however, that Navios is calculated as if payment was coming. It might be, but the company has not stated when. Due to this, the yield presented is not entirely accurate.

Click to enlarge

Next, measuring the "risk premium" by determining the spread to the risk-free rate (I used 10yr Treasuries):

Click to enlarge

Again, I will state that there is a clear reason for the risk premium.

Next, a look at the journey that these preferred stocks have traveled. Note how far away from the lows these preferreds trade (or the reciprocal, note how close to the highs):

Seaspan Series G and H weren't around last year as they were part of a capital raise this year. Judging from the table above and chart below, the easy money (ok, not easy as big brass, ummm, coffers were needed to get involved) has been made. For many investors this is fine as they are investing for income.

Click to enlarge

The following table and subsequent charts are an overview of the financial condition of the shippers and the returns they have offered investors (or, in many cases, taken from investors):

Click to enlarge

The following chart reminds me of the saying "the bigger you are, the harder you fall". "Big" debt/EBITDA multiples warrant higher yields.

Click to enlarge

One-year equity returns:

Click to enlarge

Finally, equity charts to see what that market is saying (more than one chart for readability, using total return prices to capture dividends):

The good:

DLNG Total Return Price data by YCharts

The Bad:

TOO Total Return Price data by YCharts

The Ugly:

CMRE Total Return Price data by YCharts

I am considering going through the shipping preferred universe and selecting the "best" (yes, potentially very subjective) issues if readers think it is a good idea. I did it with the mortgage REIT sector (here and here) and folks seemed to like it. I am also considering posting weekly preferred updates "no fluff" style and would really appreciate the feedback.

Got some "no fluff" preferred note ideas? Let me know and I will see what I can do.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CMRE, TOO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.