Happy New Year - Time To Sell?

New Ideas for a New Year

We recently disclosed our top 2017 picks. But what previously disclosed positions didn't quite make the cut? Here are five oldies but okayies that are worth reconsidering and possibly trimming as they race to new 52-week highs.

AT&T (NYSE:T) is buying Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) in a deal with a $11.38 arb spread offering a 11% IRR if the deal closes by 2018. That is still a fine spread, but we newly shorted out all of the AT&T exposure due to price. This is still an opportunity, but not as compelling a one as when we first bought our TWX position before the deal was announced.

Another good but no longer great opportunity is B/E (NASDAQ:BEAV), with a $2.89 arb spread offering another 11% IRR if the acquisition by Rockwell Collins (NYSE:COL) closes by June. These two deals lost out to Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) are our top arbitrage pick.

La Quinta (NYSE:LQ) could continue to do well, but it is no longer as mispriced as it was when our investment was first disclosed to Sifting the World members in November. It is still okay, but no longer qualifies as a top priority due to its price. It could be worth over $18 per share, but the ratio of risk to reward is now far more balanced than it was a few months ago.

It lost out to Retail Holdings (OTCPK:RHDGF) as our top long idea.

NexPoint (NYSE:NXRT), Sifting the World's first idea, could still be worth over $25 per share, but that no longer qualifies it for a top pick.

Coming in behind New York REIT (NYSE:NYRT), it was one of the losing nominees for our top REIT pick.

Zions (NASDAQ:ZION) is another worth reconsidering following its April disclosure in StW.

It is worth over $45 per share, but its discount to intrinsic value has meaningfully shrunk in the intervening months. So it was passed over for our best bank idea in favor of BNCCORP (OTCQX:BNCC).

Alon

Delek (NYSE:DK) is buying Alon (NYSE:ALJ) in a $464 million stock deal. ALJ holders get 0.5040 DK shares per ALJ share. The buyer is working with both Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) and Barclays (NYSE:BCS); the seller is working with JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM).

Universal

Today is the state DOI filing deadline for the WellCare (NYSE:WCG) acquisition of Universal (NYSE:UAM).

Cascade

Today is the regulatory filing deadline for the First Interstate (NASDAQ:FIBK) acquisition of Cascade (NASDAQ:CACB).

Depomed

KKR (NYSE:KKR) and Daichi Sankyo are two of the parties intending to bid on Depomed (NASDAQ:DEPO) this month. More to come in future editions of M&A Daily…

Done deal.

Algonquin (NYSE:AQN) closed its acquisition of Empire (NYSE:EDE).

Disclosure: I am/we are long TWX, BEAV, LQ, NXRT, ZION, BNCC, RAD, RHDGF, ALJ, DEPO, EDE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Chris DeMuth Jr and Andrew Walker are portfolio managers at Rangeley Capital. We invest with a margin of safety by buying securities at discounts to their intrinsic value and unlocking that value through corporate events. To maximize returns for our investors, we reserve the right to make investment decisions regarding any security without notification except where notification is required by law. This post may contain affiliate links, consistent with the disclosure in such links. We manage diversified portfolios with a multi-year time horizon. Positions disclosed in articles may vary in sizing, hedges, and place within the capital structure. Disclosed ideas are related to a specific price, value, and time. If any of these attributes change, then the position might change (and probably will).

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.