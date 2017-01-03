The AMD Koduri Cube And Option Plays

We give you a Radeon Instinct Tech Briefing 2016 video breakdown. We watch it then give you the highlights - saving you 1 hour and 7 mins.

In our last AMD (NYSE:AMD) article, we wrote about how "The End Of AMD" was at hand. In this article, we explore that further and shed light on some interesting product developments. AMD showed off its "Vega Cube" or "Koduri Cube" (as some have deemed it) during the recent Radeon Instinct tech briefing (Go to 31:40 min mark for the Cube). Details so far are very sparse. What we do know is that it has "4x GPU and is capable of 100 billion operations per second" (per Mr. Raja Koduri of the Radeon Technologies Group). So far what we have seen is a proof-of-concept prototype. While we have very little solid evidence to work with, it shows the company's intent and also shows the direction it might be headed for, which should be cause for concern for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) and Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA).

(One cube to rule them all) Click to enlarge

At 4x Vega GPUs per cube, power consumption is going to be high, but, given the processing power, this is acceptable. We should have more details on Vega GPU power consumption at CES, hopefully.

Radeon Instinct and Deep Learning

Mr. Koduri goes on to say (in the video at 49:53):

"You can have many many GPUs attached to a single node. That is what our customers want to do. Not one GPU, not two GPUs [but] four, eight, sixteen..."

What this means for AMD investors is that deep-learning servers will be requiring (and AMD will be selling) a lot more AMD GPUs per server.

The photo below illustrates a basic cube setup of 4x GPU accelerators working with a server-grade Ryzen "Naples" chip:

Click to enlarge

Continuing, Mr. Koduri states:

"And the form factor I showed you, [Mr. Koduri picks up the cube at this point] this tiny form factor means the footprint they can get in the data center is quite exciting."

He then shows the various examples below to give a comparison to the cube's form factor.

(Super Micro SYS Server with 3x Radeon Instinct GPUs) Click to enlarge

(Inventec K888) Click to enlarge

(And this beast... 6,600 watts!) Click to enlarge

Per DatacenterDynamics:

"The 400 T-flop beast packs 16 Instinct MI25 cards, along with an undisclosed number of CPUs in a 2U server. The CPUs are not named, but are thought to be Zen-based Naples. The Falconwitch can be combined to form the Inventec Rack with Radeon Instinct, creating a 3 Petaflop machine with 120 Instinct GPUs."

What we have are several nice server designs for AMD's Radeon Instinct cards along with an interesting form factor for the "Koduri Cube". We especially look forward to seeing the cooling solutions it put forth for it. We would not be shocked if Cray (NASDAQ:CRAY) adopts AMD CPU and GPU solutions for its super computing market as it was a historic partner with AMD.

Click to enlarge

Vega at CES

AMD put out a teaser on January 1st about Vega, and we now know for a fact that the company will be presenting an architectural preview of Vega at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Vegas. The site has a timer going, so feel free to stop by and give it a glance here.

What to Expect

AMD has had a great run, and we should get some nice news from Ryzen and Vega at CES - news that tech sites will write about and distribute to the general masses. The general masses, in turn, will be informed that the company is back as a player in the high-end GPU battle and might be inclined to explore AMD further. Thus, the stock price could see decent movement.

How to Play It

Options Disclaimer: Options are not toys. You can and will lose money if you have no idea what you are doing. Care and discretion are the watch words here. That being said, losses can be huge and so can gains. Tread carefully.

Play #1. Bullish play - Short-term selling of puts might be the way to go to catch a CES bump, but limit your risk to this Friday from a time perspective. Time decay is our friend.

Example - Last Friday, we sold cash covered puts at an $11 strike for .22 that expire this Friday for a 2% gain (which we announced in the comments sections of our last article "The End Of AMD." Worst case, AMD drops and we are forced to buy the stock at an effective price of $10.78 (if we back out the premium we collected). Given our long-term view on AMD, this is acceptable. If our view changes (or we feel our position is growing too heavy), we could in turn sell in the money-covered calls on those newly-acquired shares just to get rid of them at a profit (hopefully) and in order to practice risk management.

Play #2. Insurance play - The buying of cheap protective puts is also always recommended to avoid unexpected and unforeseen events. Our protective $7 dollar puts will expire soon, so we will be looking to acquire more at a slightly higher strike as a form of disaster insurance. Best to spend a few pennies to avert calamity. It might be wise to get some protective puts to cover past earnings, but we recommend buying them as the earnings announcement gets closer in order to reduce the time value built into the options. We want to get them cheap as possible, just in case all the new blood in AMD stock does not like the earnings projections due to expectations and lack of understanding.

Earnings

Earnings should arrive later on in the month with projections of -.04 to -.03 cents. This is not to be unexpected (as the company did give guidance on this in the past). Personally, we think it might beat revenue projections. We would speculate it is selling older inventory to make room for Ryzen. This might impact margins in the short term on the CPU side (due to product discounts and rebates), but could boost revenues. However, it is wise for AMD not to get stuck with older tech that could be harder to move once Ryzen is released.

Final Thoughts

Happy CES. We should get more details on Vega and Ryzen. This might give AMD a little boost. Happy trading. If you like what you are reading feel free to follow us.

Final Note: This article was written on an AMD 290x GPU. Bias is built into the article, and this article is not trading advice. Practice due diligence.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMD SHARES, WE OWN CALLS AND PROTECTIVE PUTS. WE HAVE SOLD CASH SECURE PUTS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.