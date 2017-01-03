Afrezza's Potential Label Change: Is 'Ultra-Fast' Ultra-Important?

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) investors come in pretty much two classes. There is a group that sees nothing but bankruptcy and a group that sees nothing but overwhelming success. There is not much middle ground. A popular discussion these days surrounds a possible label change for Afrezza and what that may mean.

Let's toss out the radical fringes on each side and assess things in a logical manner.

The FDA approved Afrezza label can be a bit daunting. There is a black box warning, including a requirement for lung function testing (spirometry), and there is data that shows that Afrezza may not be materially different than existing treatments on the market.

The Black Box:

A black box is essentially a bold warning that is designed to call attention to specific risks. A black box is not the kiss of death that many say it is. In fact, the majority of the top ten selling drugs in the United States have their own black boxes. That being said, a black box is not a selling point either. The Afrezza Black box is as follows:

Image source: Afrezza label.

In my opinion, any proposed label change will exclude any changes in the black box warning. One major hurdle Afrezza faces is contained in the black box. It is a requirement for spirometry testing. A spirometry test is actually a rather simple test that measures how much air you inhale, how much you exhale, and how quickly you exhale. Though it is a simple test, it is not one that is routine in many doctors' offices. Further, this lung function test can make patients a bit nervous about the whole concept of inhaling insulin.

Avoiding the need for a spirometry test would be a huge boost for MannKind, but alas, there is likely very little data that MannKind could present that would make the FDA even consider changing this requirement.

Ultra-Fast-Acting:

The aspect of the label that most believe MannKind is seeking is the ability to call Afrezza "Ultra-Fast-Acting" vs. "Fast-Acting". Some feel that if MannKind is successful in getting Afrezza labeled as "ultra fast" that it will create a brand new category from which the company can market to doctors, patients and insurance companies.

The current labels demonstrates that Afrezza is absorbed more quickly, but also contains language that states, "Despite the faster absorption of insulin from Afrezza, the onset of activity was comparable to Lispro insulin."



Chart source - Afrezza label

If we were to assume that MannKind is successful in getting Afrezza labeled as "ultra-fast-acting", what will it mean? This is where opinions can differ wildly. As is most often the case, the real answer is somewhere in the middle.

I try to be realistic and pragmatic about things that involve investing. The reality is that Afrezza has been on the market for two years now. During that time, no one has stated that being called "fast-acting" vs. "ultra-fast-acting" has been the reason for the lackluster sales. The spiromety issue has been called out as a major hurdle. Dosing, or learning to properly dose, has been a major hurdle. Cost has been a major hurdle. Insurance coverage has been a major hurdle.

While being "ultra-fast" does sound better than simply being "fast", it does not, in my opinion, move the needle very much. Will insurers change their minds on formulary decisions simply based on adding the word ultra? Insurers are smarter than that. The data has not changed materially since the initial FDA approval.

The idea that being called "ultra-fast" suddenly puts Afrezza in its own category is ignoring the fact that as an inhaled insulin it was already in its own category. Being inhaled was supposedly the massive selling point. By what rationale should we suddenly feel that getting called "ultra-fast" is the big selling point? I will let readers ponder that.

Timing:

Timing is the critical issue when it comes to this investment. MannKind has cash that can take it through Q2 of 2017 if the spend rate remains what it has been. The company has a credit line that can take it through Q3. After Q3, the company is down to an option of dilution or finding a major investor to partner with the company. The issue is that any proposed label change may not happen in time to help resolve the cash crunch.

What I see in the many communications I get is that there is a large number of investors pinning hopes on anything they can. The latest thing that seems positive is the idea of a label change. That is putting the cart before the horse. The company must first deal with NASDAQ listing, address the cash crunch, and then look to what a label change may mean.

Sales of this drug have been lackluster. Patients do not seem to be buying refills. Weekly scripts are having trouble getting over 300 per week. These are not things that make MannKind or Afrezza attractive. How do you attract a partner in Europe or Asia on sales that are this low? Would any company plunk down a $500 million in commitment based on what we have seen thus far? Would the promise of adding the word "ultra" be a compelling selling point? In my opinion, the answer is no.

To be fair, any change in the label would be a positive development. I am simply not yet convinced that the company can effectively market these changes with the budget it has. Thus, MannKind remains a highly speculative investment. It may well be worth taking a flyer with a small portion of your portfolio, but anything beyond that means that you are taking on much greater risk. Call Options could be a sound way to play this even for those that are already well under water and feel the need to keep investing to average down.

Afrezza is a great solution for some. It is a great concept. Thus far, it has been a commercial failure. For those that do see benefits from Afrezza I hope it is able to stick around. For investors, it is time to be pragmatic. Stay tuned.

