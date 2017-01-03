LTC Properties: Still The Safest Way To Play Senior Housing

Healthcare REITs continue to attract a lot of divisive debate as investors weigh the long-term health of the sector. Demographic trends are certainly favorable and well-documented, but there are certainly plenty of questions investors need to ask in order to better inform their investing decisions. Is it better to be exposed to public versus private pay? What about skilled nursing versus assisted living facilities? Unfortunately, answering those questions comes down to predicting political gamesmanship; will Trump and Congress actually drive cuts to Medicare and Medicaid programs? Will the government change, yet again, how it calculates reimbursement rates to these facilities?

The safest way to play such situations is right down the middle, and LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) has historically been an excellent way of playing the healthcare REIT market. The company has outperformed larger peers like Omega Healthcare (NYSE:OHI) and Welltower (NYSE:HCN) on trailing measures. Is that outperformance set to continue?

Diversification Play

The vast majority of LTC Properties' $1.5B in gross investment has been split between skilled nursing ($757M) and assisted living ($694M). Likewise, revenue shows a similar breakdown, with the trailing twelve month period seeing 55% revenue contribution from skilled nursing and 40% from assisted living. As you might expect, most of the skilled nursing business is exposed to Medicare/Medicaid reimbursement (roughly 75% of revenue). Assisted living, however, is nearly entirely private pay, which results in a near 50/50 split between payor sources. For those investors that are concerned with having too much exposure to one side of the market, LTC Properties is the easiest way to play the business.

Likewise, the entirety of the company's portfolio is tied to triple net leases, avoiding any issue related to maintenance capital expenditures ( see my recent thoughts on New Senior (NYSE:SNR)). Triple net leases are not risk free, and tenant risk does matter. While operator diversification is strong, and a few are publicly-held and can be easily evaluated for quality (Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD), Genesis HealthCare (NYSE:GEN)), many are privately held, and investors need to keep a little faith that management did a solid job evaluating tenants, particularly given the long lease terms (average of ten years remaining).

The only thing I would draw investor attention to here is that managed bed count is substantially smaller within assisted living. While return on assets is similar, this means occupancy rates are much more important to the assisted living business; keeping an individual in those beds is more important to tenants supporting those fixed assets. While LTC Properties does not disclose occupancy rates in its 10-Q filings (only in its supplemental investor presentations) so that I can establish trends, there is likely some room for expansion from the current 85.4% occupancy rates. This doesn't necessarily benefit LTC Properties directly, but it would assuage fears around tenant health. New Senior, for instance, has managed 88-89% occupancy in recent periods within its own assisted living portfolio.

Quick Glimpse At The Financials

Where LTC Properties has seen some weakness, however, is within FFO/Revenue conversion. Fellow Contributor Valuentum pointed out the quality of FFO conversion when it comes to this metric all the way back in October of 2015 here on Seeking Alpha, drawing the conclusion that this metric was set to expand to 80%:

Since Q3 2015, the trend here has been down. The timing of that call was unfortunate, but nonetheless I agree that this is an important metric to follow, and that LTC Properties has always performed well historically on this metric. The reason for this decline falls squarely on rising interest costs, which have more than doubled since the beginning of 2013 (well in excess of revenue growth). As expected, this increase was driven by carrying more debt on the balance sheet, and not because of rising interest rates. I think you can pin some of the blame on how management decides to raise capital for investment; the strength throughout late 2013 and 2014 likely benefited from the use of equity (via secondary stock issuance) to develop growth, which wouldn't be captured above.

Another potential area to focus on is in the company's mortgage business. It is a little unusual to see a REIT engaged in loan origination, particularly since this is high yield. This business is primarily operating within the skilled nursing segment, with LTC Properties issuing mortgages in the 8-13% annual interest rate range. Clearly, there are some risks to underwriting to issuers, as I would suspect most prospective operators would likely try to get loans from a typical bank before going this route. As a share of revenue, this business has been increasing, and is not a small portion of overall quarterly revenue at this point:

Personally, if I want lender exposure, I like to get it through owning banks, not via owning a REIT. While admittedly not my forte, I would question whether this falls under qualifying income for REIT tax treatment. I have a query out to Investor Relations on this issue, as details are scant, at least from my own digging.

The Distribution, Valuation

As far as the distribution goes, it is well covered by cash flows. There is actually quite a bit of room for a significant bump if management so chose, but LTC Properties has instead elected to retain cash flow, plowing that money back into the business via acquisition, expansion, and new development projects. As long as the company sees cash yield opportunities within management's stated range (8-9%), expect this activity to continue. Outsized distribution growth ahead of recent historical rates are unlikely as a result, given the attractiveness of those terms versus the company's own cost of capital.

Unless something drastically changes, I would say current yield is likely the best way to value LTC Properties - likely what most investors are already doing. At the moment, the current 4.9% distribution yield is right in the middle of historical valuation levels. In my opinion, if you're buying today, you're likely buying at fair value, which puts this in the category of a safe way to get diversified exposure to a safe means of investment for investors seeking a margin of safety. I'll call this one a hold, but if you're intent on buying today (or are reinvesting dividends) you could do much worse in the REIT sector.

