The Sector To Be In For 2017

Electric vehicles are years away in terms of significant numbers. It will take 10-20 years, as per Tesla's founder, for the balance to turn to electric vehicles.

A great sector to invest in for 2017 is crude oil. After years of overproduction, we are finally seeing the markets move from a "buyer's market" for this commodity to a "seller's market." This will have a very positive impact on the price of crude oil.

It's clear that the 2015 overproduction is getting corrected as consumption catches up to production. The top oil-producing countries have committed to ensuring production remains in line with consumption.

The imbalance between production and consumption from 2014-16 caused an oversupply of the commodity. OPEC, led by the world's largest producer Saudi Arabia, set a direction in 2014 with other OPEC nations to wage "market share war" by "letting the markets" dictate the price of oil. Crude oil crashed to $26 per barrel in February 2016. Traders short over-supplied commodities to drive them down to amazingly low levels.

Many less resilient producers declared bankruptcies and all producers had to slash exploration budgets to near zero. "Big oil" offshore and arctic mega projects were cancelled and most producers managed to survive by slashing costs, diverting production to the lowest cost oil wells, and slashing expenditures on exploration to simply maintain production levels and pay the bills. They also leveraged cheap oil service companies that gave away services in order to stay afloat themselves. U.S. oil services companies are far from being ready to recover to pre-2014 state as some investors expect. In fact, there's a $110 billion bill looming, and they aren't able to give away their services for much longer.

The OPEC war had a huge, lasting impact that many investors underestimate. Yes, investments are coming back, but slowly. Let's not forget crude oil was, on average, around $96 per barrel between 2011 and 2014, and those prices attracted investors to shale and expensive oil. Nobody is talking about oil prices hitting these levels as Wall Street is now fixated on low oil prices as being the norm. The past "bonanza" and euphoria isn't coming back, and it will take years for U.S. production to recover. Many oil investors got wiped out and many will never return to oil.

Supply Management

OPEC formally called off its war on market share in September 2016, surprising the markets. It seemed at the time that OPEC was disorganized and unable to agree on the basic concept of "supply and demand." Producers of any commodity can't oversupply; if they do, the commodity turns into a buyer's market and prices plummet. OPEC agreed on supply management on Sept. 18, 2016, and the markets reacted as shown in the chart below.

Oil then traded timidly as pundits and critics filled the air and the press with fear, uncertainty and doubt: "Will OPEC actually be able to agree at its Nov. 30 meeting?" "Did it really call off the 2014 market share war?" Media loves to stir up a lot fuss to keep investors on edge. OPEC announced on Oct. 5 that it was committed to the cuts for its Nov. 30th meeting. The financial market showed once again that it's paying attention to OPEC's every move.

Well, OPEC delivered as promised. On Nov. 30, 2016, OPEC formally announced the framework and enforcement, and surprised the markets with deeper cuts than expected. And the financial market reacted again. The financial press put out headlines such as "Oil Skyrockets As OPEC Confirms Deal To Cut Production."

As critics, just days later, were starting to fear-monger again, the Russia-led state-controlled oil producing nations solidified the strength of the crude oil supply management by announcing their formal support and their own cuts -- also surprising the financial market. The Saudis then announced deeper cuts, which the press and analysts all called historic. This is something not seen since 2001, and is truly historic. Look at crude oil prices post-2001 as proof -- we had a crude oil bull run until 2008.

Regardless what the pundits and critics say, the fact is that the financial market again showed that it's watching closely these leading, state-controlled, world oil producing countries. When dealing with Wall Street, it's best to follow what the charts indicate. That's vastly more valuable than pundit "opinions" and the baseless speculations that permeate the mainstream press, negatively impacting investor sentiment.

The market reaction clearly tells OPEC (and Russia) that if they are serious about supply management and production cuts, the market is serious about supporting higher oil prices. The uptrend is now fully confirmed, in my view. OPEC and Russia would have to underestimate the financial market to make any kind of mistake at this point. It's clear the new blood in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is "market savvy" with its Vision 2030. Saudi Arabia knows that crude oil, as a primary world energy source, needs to be replaced but that will take decades. The Russians aren't known to be weak on strategy, although it's unclear whether its large state-controlled oil producers are serious about the cuts. But if they look at the revenues at stake, it's hard to think that a master strategist like Putin would risk billions in revenues per year by not decisively supporting production management with OPEC.

It's also unclear at this point how "market savvy" other state-controlled oil producing nations are. If they are smart, they will continue to aggressively follow through with cut increases to boost overall revenues. One thing is for sure: Wall Street is watching every step, and it makes money regardless of whether oil goes up or down. From all accounts, it seems as if the financial market is ready for a catalyst one way or the other.

Ever-Increasing Demand

The investment community and analysts are ignoring the obvious growing crude oil demand. All eyes are on supply and oil producing countries, but the mainstream press is not paying enough to demand. No nation can its control consumption. Consumption needs are built over a period of time.

What Consumes the Most Oil Worldwide?

To understand the oil consumption side of "supply and demand," we need to look at which sectors consume the most crude oil and whether these sectors are growing or shrinking. As per the graph below, road transportation is the biggest consumer of oil.

Source: Statista

Road transportation accounts for 43% of the world's global crude oil consumption. It's critical for investors to understand that oil consumption in this sector will continue to grow for years to come, based on two main factors:

Car sales worldwide are hitting record highs. Large SUVs and trucks are leading sales in all main markets. Although many pundits and the press this year claimed the death of oil because of electric vehicles, that is all emotion-based. The fact is that electric vehicle sales are insignificant today and will remain so for years to come because consumers aren't buying them in significant enough numbers.

Record Car and SUV Sales in All Three Top Oil Consuming Nations = Record Oil Consumption for Years to Come

Oil consuming car sales are breaking records because economies are doing well. When economies do well, people buy and use more cars. And when oil is cheap, they buy big cars, assuming oil prices will stay low. This vicious cycle is not new and people forget that oil is a finite resource and crude oil prices are cyclical. Not only do light duty trucks and SUVs have the highest sales numbers, but they also enjoyed the highest sales increases in 2016.

Source: Wall Street Journal - Market Data Center - Auto Sales

Look at the 20.9% growth of large SUVs in the U.S. market alone. We're buying larger vehicles, which is why the U.S. is the No. 1 crude oil consumer with demand increasing since 2012. And considering that most vehicles last around 20 years, that high oil consumption pattern is locked in for years to come -- if not a full decade or more.

What About the Press and Headlines Saying Electric Vehicles Will Have an Impact on World Oil Consumption and That Oil Is Dead?

Yes, electric vehicles will have an impact far in the future, but only if people start buying them now in quantities that are significant. Unfortunately, today the impact is zero and the sales are mediocre. If you follow the auto industry, there is a lot of buzz about electric vehicles. Unfortunately for the planet, we haven't started the transition to electric vehicles and it's unclear when we will start.

Astute investors should look at the numbers and be wary of the "hype of the day," unless the numbers show a clear trend. Unfortunately, the numbers simply tell us that there is no trend with regard to EVs. Oil is clearly undervalued and bound for a violent turnaround, as we migrate crude oil from an oversupplied commodity to an under-supplied commodity with no quick transition plan to electric vehicles or other solution to curb our very strong, and growing, oil dependency. This doesn't mean we should give up on EVs as consumers and world citizens, but as investors you need to put emotions aside and look at the facts.

The charts above showing vehicle sales don't differentiate between EV and gas powered vehicles, but let's look at the chart below with EV sales in the U.S. this year. It's clear how insignificant the sales numbers are after all these years of promises and failed expectations.

Source: InsideEVS.com

Year to date, the total number of sales for EV and PHEV amounts to just 133,054 units. That's compared to 16.7M total units, or less than 0.1% of sales going to electric vehicles. This is not only ridiculously small but completely insignificant from an oil consumption perspective, compared to the massive sales of large oil consuming vehicles.

The U.S. is not alone in this; the No. 2 and No. 3 oil consuming nations are also seeing record sales of gas powered vehicles, and EVs also don't account for any significant sales. A number well below 1% is true for most countries, and it's barely 1% in some of the most EV-centric countries in the world.

China saw record high sales in 2015, with 21.1 million passenger vehicle sales up 7.3% from a year earlier. And 2016 looks even more impressive. As for Western countries, larger SUVs and MPVs have the highest adoption numbers with buyers. The CAAM also confirms SUV are in highest demand: "SUV and MPV both enjoyed growth in sales volume and market share. The sales reached 3,930,000 units and 1,777,000 units, respectively, up 57.1% and 25.0% year on year. Their market shares increased 4.2 percentage points and 1.7 percentage points, reaching 57.0% and 89.7%, respectively."

As for EV sales, they are also very insignificant, even with China's push for lower consumption cars. China, the No. 2 oil consuming nation, knows cheap oil isn't forever. The No. 3 world oil consuming nation, India, also has incredible record sales of gas-consuming passenger vehicles. In 2015, car sales hit record high in India. The incredible growth seen in India seems to be ignored by mainstream press. According to a fresh article published by the Deccan Herald for 2016:

Between April and November 2016, passenger car sales stood at 22,75,330 units, vs. 20,57,536 units in the same period last year.

With growth of 8%, SUVs grew by a whopping 60%.

The SUV segment grew almost 25%-40% month on month.

Although investors seem to be focused on other areas, watching what is happening in the rest of the world is fascinating. Overall investors should look at growing oil demand worldwide, which is continuing to soar with little media attention. If you look at the demand for crude oil generated by these large vehicles and SUV sales in such large markets, oil investors can only smile as 2017 arrives and the OPEC cuts begin.

Conclusion

It should be no surprise for investors looking at actual world production and consumption why are seeing a narrowing of the supply and demand curves. We certainly need OPEC and Russia to fast track a reduction in production since, in the past year, they have been the two nations over-pumping. But longer term, it's clear that all nations will have to produce as much as they can to keep up with the growing short- and medium-term world oil demands. It's unlikely the Saudis will give control of oil prices back to Wall Street after the 2014-16 "experiment" in overproduction; they will likely just adjust production to keep oil high enough for their revenues but low enough to tamper any over-investment in "expensive and difficult" non-conventional oil.

As a result of the upcoming higher crude oil pricing, nearly all oil-related companies will do well. But the hardest hit will likely see the highest gains short term, if they are still relatively intact. Risk-averse investors might wish to focus on "big oil" companies. These move more slowly both up and down, and are fairly safe for the next decade or more:

Chevron (NYSE:CVX)

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM)

BP (NYSE:BP)

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

More aggressive investors might wish to seek out leveraged companies, which were severely beaten up during the downturn. They have a good chance of rising quickly if they were able to "weather the storm." Some of these survived and are recovering nicely. They are highly tied to crude oil prices and will benefit quickly from higher oil prices. They are good candidates for investors looking for high short-term torque with "buy and hold" opportunities. Some examples include:

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO)

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE)

More aggressive, short-term traders looking for event-driven, short-term investments might want to consider highly leveraged oil ETFs such as:

PowerShares DB Oil (NYSEARCA:DBO)

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO)

VelocityShares 3x Long Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UWT) (was UWTI)

Although I've mentioned oil-traded ETFs in the past, their returns tend to underperform the indexes they track. These are better for more conservative, event trading types of investors:

United States Oil (NYSEARCA:USO)

iPath S&P GSCI Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:OIL)

Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLE)

Disclosure: I am/we are long UWT, BTE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I trade UWT and hold long BTE for the longer term in some portfolios