Western Gas Partners LP: Another MLP Winner For 2017

After successive waves of indiscriminate selling and buying, the easy money has been made in midstream master limited partnerships (MLP); going forward, investors must have a firm grasp on underlying fundamentals to achieve differentiated returns.

We continue to prefer names that offer exposure to the following three growth opportunities:

Volumetric growth in the onshore plays (primarily the Marcellus Shale and Permian Basin) that are best-positioned to take market share in a challenging pricing environment;

Mexico's growing appetite for inexpensive US natural gas; and

The expansion of the US petrochemical complex on the Gulf Coast.

Western Gas Partners LP (NYSE: WES) hiked its third-quarter distribution by 1.8 percent sequentially and 9 percent year over year. Excluding one-time items, the MLP generated enough cash flow to cover this higher payout by an impressive 142 percent.

The partnership benefited from an uptick in throughput volumes on its gas-gathering and -processing systems in the Marcellus Shale, Permian Basin and Niobrara Shale.

Management expects this volumetric growth to continue in the Permian Basin and Niobrara Shale-areas where Anadarko Petroleum Corp (NYSE: APC), the MLP's sponsor, plans to focus its capital expenditures over the next several years.

Anadarko Petroleum boasts a leading position and some of the best economics in the Niobrara Shale, where the exploration and production company added two rigs to the one drilling team already operating there. Management expects the company to drill 90 more wells than expected in the Niobrara Shale and complete an additional 50 wells that had accumulated in its inventory. These trends bode well for throughput volumes on Western Gas Partners' systems in the fourth quarter and in 2017.

Over the summer, Anadarko Petroleum operated six rigs on its 580,000 gross acres in the Permian Basin, focusing primarily on the Wolfcamp formation. The exploration and production company added a seventh rig in the third quarter and activated an eighth in October, prompting Western Gas Partners to accelerate the development of its Ramsey VI gas-processing plant.

The partnership also inked a 20-year, fixed-fee gathering and processing agreement with Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE: RDS.A), diversifying its customer base and securing additional volumes.

Future growth opportunities in the Permian Basin include a second processing hub, a header pipeline system and takeaway capacity for residue gas.

Management expects throughput volumes on the MLP's assets in the Marcellus Shale to resume their decline in the fourth quarter because drilling in this basin isn't a focus for Anadarko Petroleum.

But this outlook may change. Anadarko Petroleum recently sold 195,000 net acres in north-central Pennsylvania that flow about 470 million cubic feet of natural gas per day from the Marcellus Shale.

This $1.24 billion transaction give Anadarko Petroleum more financial firepower to develop its core assets-a boon for Western Gas Partners' gathering and processing operations in the Niobrara Shale and Permian Basin.

Recent media reports also suggest that the upstream operator has placed its acreage in the Eagle Ford Shale on the sales block, a transaction that could lead to increased drilling activity and throughput volumes on Western Gas Partners' systems in the region.

In addition to these organic growth opportunities, Anadarko Petroleum still holds interests in the Panola and Saddlehorn pipelines that could be dropped down to Western Gas Partners at some point.

Western Gas Partners stands to benefit over the long haul from Anadarko Petroleum's plans to accelerate its drilling activity in the Permian Basin and Niobrara Shale.

The sponsor has also demonstrated its support for the MLP repeatedly, dropping down midstream assets in the Permian Basin for what amounts to an IOU and providing protections against weakness in the price of natural gas liquids (NGL).