MagnaChip Semiconductors: An Asymmetric Bet With +100% Upside

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) represents an interesting opportunity that allows investors to buy into a company that is selling below a likely range of values for its foundries. The operations of the company, however, represents potential greater upside. I believe an investment at these levels can double your money with fairly conservative estimates.

MX is a hybrid semiconductor company: it operates fabrication facilities to manufacture its own analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products, as well as the products of fabless semiconductor companies.

Right now, the market's perception of the company is very negative. In February 2015, MX restated its financial statements, and the market punished the stock as reality set in.

Click to enlarge

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

Essentially, what had happened was MX "stuffed" their distributors with products that they couldn't sell, and recorded revenue on a "sell-in" basis. If you are interested, my article on M/A-COM (NASDAQ: MTSI) covers the concepts behind "sell-in" versus "sell-through" revenue recognition. In a nutshell, however: Sell-in = record revenue when product goes to the distributor; sell-through = record revenue when the distributor sells product to end-consumers like you and me.

As things stand now, the market is valuing MX at the company's lowest price to sales ratio (P/S) in the last 6 years. I believe, however, that fundamentals are improving for MX, and that a re-rating of the stock should happen soon.

Source: (SEC filings, author estimates)

On an operating expense per wafer basis, it appears that MX is making itself more efficient, and with the company reporting capacity utilization of 80 percent and rising, margins will likely expand rapidly if product volume makes itself apparent.

(Source: SEC filings, author estimates)

This year MX is probably going to end up generating roughly $20 million in EBITDA, which is a significant improvement over last year's negative $14 million. Assuming MX hits their fourth quarter guidance of $174 - $180 million in sales, this results in annual incremental EBITDA margin of +80 percent, which is substantially higher than the company's average margin.

(Source: SEC filings, author estimates)

Valuation

The valuation of MX is probably the most compelling part of this thesis, as I believe the market is valuing the company as if its revenue and cash flow don't exist!

MX's facilities currently produce roughly 1.8 million 8-inch wafers annually, and using SMIC's acquisition price for 70 percent of LFoundry, and TowerJazz's acquisition of Maxim's Texas' fab as valuation proxies, fabs seem to go for anywhere between $119 per wafer to $164 per wafer. As a result, MX's fabs, if they were sold to strategic acquirers, would garner valuations between $214 million and $295 million.

(Source: SEC filings, author estimates)

Looking around, it seems like most semiconductor companies trade at around 2x to 4x sales. Applying either of those multiples onto MX yields upside of 500 to 1,000+ percent. Currently, MX trades at a paltry ~0.3x 2016E sales, and combined with significant incremental margins and a fast-growing AMOLED business, I think it's likely that we see a re-rating of the stock in the not-so-distant future.

Regarding valuation, I am not the only one who believes MX is significantly undervalued. According to Pleasant Lake Partners, an activist investor in MX, MX's fabs are worth $30 per share. This estimate is significantly higher than my estimate which, admittedly, is based upon just a quick glance at two articles. While the divergence is massive, this aids in the margin of safety. Pleasant Lake also estimates MX's normalized EBITDA and gross margin to be $124 million and 32.5 percent, respectively. These estimates of normalized earnings paint a clear picture to significant upside from current levels.

On AMOLED

Per management, MX is the second largest AMOLED integrated circuit (IC) supplier to the two largest OLED panel makers, Samsung and LG. AMOLED displays are now overtaking LCD screens within the mobile space, as AMOLED phones have become just as cheap as LCD phones. According to some, the AMOLED screen has the best display thus far, and as a result, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is gearing up to shift from LCD screens to AMOLED screens this year.

The good news for MX, is that if I assume that the only area of growth comes from its AMOLED business, this will translate into higher incremental EBITDA margins and a ~4-turn lower EV/EBITDA, given the company's operating leverage:

(Source: SEC filings, author estimates)

For this scenario, my AMOLED growth assumption is 23 percent, a rate that is consistent with IHS's five-year CAGR of 23 percent. For a business that has grown by ~500 percent in a year, I believe that 23 percent is on the conservative side.

If I only assume that all of MX's other segments grow by just 5 percent, MX's forward EV/EBITDA will fall below 10x. While I cannot forecast the future with sniper-like precision, the point of these exercises helps me understand how sensitive MX's results are to minute changes in its fundamentals. Another important observation to consider is just how sensitive MX's gross margins are. At 22 - 23 percent, MX's current gross margins are at some of the lowest that they've been. Just 5 years ago, the company's gross margins were at 30 percent!

(Source: SEC filings, author estimates)

Conclusion

Aside for some freak liquidity risk, it's hard for me to see much downside for MX from a fundamental perspective. The financials have been restated, the revenue recognition issue has been cured (now the company seems to have a hybrid sell-in, sell-through policy), operating margins are recovering significantly, and sales are recovering as well. To me, MX appears to be a strong asymmetric bet.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.