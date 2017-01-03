Bare Bones Bellatrix (Part 1)

Bellatrix Exploration (NYSE:BXE) is a small and simple E&P with enough data to give us a clear picture of its prospects. Over several articles, we will breakdown the key points to determine whether Bellatrix is over- or undervalued.

The Business Model

Bellatrix is similar to SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) in that both E&P companies set out to apply techniques from the Shale Revolution (what we call The Shale Enlightenment) to non-shale plays. There are two ways to do this: The first, what we will call Type 1, involves applying shale techniques (horizontal drilling and fracking) to "tight" plays. The second, which we will call Type 2, involves using shale techniques as a "secondary recovery" method to extract residual oil and gas in old, depleted fields where traditional Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) techniques have failed.

Since inception, Bellatrix has targeted the Spirit River and the Cardium formations (i.e. rock layers). The Spirit River is a Type 1 tight gas play with relatively little history as a producing formation in BXE's area. The Cardium is a Type 2 play where some of the oil and gas left behind is being recovered through shale techniques.

Spirit River

For starters, it's actually more appropriate and consistent with the historical record to referred to what BXE calls the "Spirit River" formation as the Upper Mannville instead. While the Spirit River and the Upper Mannville are the "same" geologically speaking (meaning they were deposited at the same time and under similar conditions), the term "Spirit River" is used to refer to the productive region to the north, in the Peace River Plains area, where the layer is much thicker and where the productive Falher, Notikewin, and Wilrich members ("members" within the broader "Spirit River" formation) are easy to identify. In Central Alberta, where BXE's acreage is, the rock layer gets much thinner and the Falher, Notikewin, and Wilrich members are harder to identify. This is why the two layers were originally given different names and why it took geologists a while to realize these two layers were the "same" in geologic terms-but, again, quite different in other respects.

To illustrate this point, we've attached a high-resolution image (Figure 19.5) from the Alberta Geological Survey's Atlas of the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin showing generic well-log signatures for these areas. The Spirit River is shown in the "#3 Peace River Plains" well-log. The Upper Mannville is shown in the "#5 Central Alberta Plains" well-log. As you can see, the Spirit River shrinks from over 300 meters in the Peace River area down to 100 meters in Central Alberta (BXE's area) where it becomes the Upper Mannville.

In this sense, BXE's Spirit River/Upper Manneville play is an attempt by BXE to extend the historically successful Spirit River play from the north down into Central Alberta.

Given the lower permeability, lower thickness, and lack of conventional production history in this area, the Spirit River/Upper Mannville in this area is best thought of as a "tight" play falling under the Type 1 category mentioned above.

While it's rare for terms in the oil and gas industry to have very precise meanings, the term "tight" does in fact have a fairly precise meaning (…most of the time). "Tight" is generally used to refer to a reservoir with a permeability of less than 1mD (miliDarcy). This distinction dates back to the 1970s when the U.S. government carved out special pricing terms for "tight" oil and gas at a time when price controls were in place and there were fears of shortage. By granting "tight" plays better pricing terms the government was hoping to spur more development. This meaning was then adopted by the industry more broadly and adopted implicitly or explicitly by countries outside the U.S.

The bottom line for our purposes is that "tight" plays are definitely not something new. These are typically formations like "dirty" or "muddy" sandstones (as opposed to "clean" sandstones) where the other gunk (clay minerals, etc.) reduce porosity and permeability. But while these are less permeable than the gushers of days past, they are far more permeable than shales. "Tight" plays tend to be measured in the range of microDarcies (0.001 milliDarcies) while shale plays tend to be measured in terms of nanoDarcys (0.000001 milliDarcies). For our purposes here, the point is relevant because it raises the question of whether or not BXE can continue to develop its Spirit River wells without drilling into areas that have already been depleted by adjacent wells.

A related concept that pre-dates the shale revolution and applies to some tight plays is the notion of a "statistical play" (sometimes called a "resource play"). Unlike shale plays, these plays were called "statistical" because the individual well results varied widely. Nonetheless, they could be counted on to pay out as long as a large enough number of wells were drilled. In these plays you were really counting on the outliers to make the play economic. If you could afford to drill 100 wells, you could be confident you would get at least one home run. But if you could only afford to drill 10 wells, then you'd have a very high risk of going bankrupt before hitting your first gusher.

Based on the dispersion of BXE's well results (see Slide 17) and the higher permeability of the formation (compared to a shale formation), we find ourselves concerned that perhaps BXE's Spirit River play is a tight statistical play where the company has already drilled some of its best wells-and that perhaps these outliers were so good because they were draining from adjacent undrilled areas.

If we take a look at Slide 15, we can also see how clustered the development has been. Despite these wells being in the same tight clusters, their performance has varied quite a lot. This calls into question the sustainability of technology improvements as they move into the undeveloped areas. As the good wells get better, they could just end up making the bad wells even worse, making it so that any perceived gains going forward would be a wash as more and more wells are drilled.

The clustering may also suggest that the undeveloped parts of the acreage are dead zones of some kind. Since this is not a shale play, it is not enough to merely have the one rock layer in place. You also need to have two other rock layers that have recurred in the same pattern across the play. The three layers you need are a source rock, a reservoir rock, and a seal (typically a shale) to provide, store, and trap the hydrocarbons. This means the plays can have more narrow productive bands or lenses/pockets. Take a look at this image of historical Cardium wells. While this is not for the Spirit River formation, it nonetheless illustrates the general point that these conventional accumulations can be highly banded.

Looking again at Slide 15, we can see how the horizontal wells are also clustered where there is a high density of old vertical wells (the o's and x's in the map), and that there are very few historical wells in the areas where BXE hasn't done much drilling yet. It could be that natural fracturing or other factors disrupted the source-seal-trap pattern needed for hydrocarbons to accumulate. If so, this would explain why there are so few historical wells in these undeveloped areas, but it would also pose an additional risk that BXE's wells may not be as great as their historic wells going forward.

In the part of this series we'll try to get our hands on some of the data from the Alberta regulator and see how these ideas stack up against the actual pattern of development. Stay tuned.

