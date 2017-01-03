My Best And Worst Calls Of 2016

A brief look forward on my goals for the New Year.

After a rough start to 2016, the markets finished strong in the final stretch with the major indices posting solid gains YoY.

Index Closing Price 12/31/2015 Closing Price 12/30/2016 CAGR S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) 2,043.94 2,238.83 9.54% DOW (NYSEARCA:DIA) 17,425.03 19,762.60 13.42% NASDAQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) 5,007.41 5,383.12 7.50% Click to enlarge

For those of us who index the majority of our retirement, the post-election rally has been a nice Christmas present. For those of us who venture beyond index funds, it's always helpful to review the year to see how our individual picks have performed versus the market. I am mostly a slow-and-steady dividend-oriented investor, but I would like to review the handful of individual calls I made here at Seeking Alpha during 2016.

My Best Calls

United Parcel Service and FedEx Corporation

At the close of 2015/beginning of 2016, I wrote a 3-part series about the two shipping giants, United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) and FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX).

The Online Retail Revolution Part I: Growth Delivered To Your Door

The Online Retail Revolution Part II: Breaking Down The Shipping Giants

The Online Retail Revolution Part III: Buying The Shipping Giants

Both stocks were fairly beaten down and appeared to offer value to the buy and hold investor at current prices, especially versus the broader markets (which I still believe are over-inflated). These two individual stocks were my first recommendations for 2016, and performance has been stellar since.

Stock Date Of Publishing Closing Price On Date Of Publishing Closing Price On 12/30/2016 CAGR UPS 1/12/2016 $93.00 $114.64 24.07% FDX 1/12/2016 $134.71 $186.20 39.62% Click to enlarge

With the current run-ups in price, I can no longer recommend them as value plays, but for those willing to slowly accumulate positions in a DRIP, I believe these two companies are great long-term accumulation plays as retail continues to move online at lightning speed.

American Express Company

When American Express (NYSE:AXP) lost its long-standing credit agreement with Costco (NASDAQ:COST), share prices plummeted. In my article American Express: No Credit From Mr. Market, I compared the sentiment to the famous Salad Oil Scandal of 1963 that caused massive but repairable damage to American Express Corporation. It was at this time that Warren Buffett himself initiated his famous position in the company.

Since then, the stock has soared.

Stock Date Of Publishing Closing Price On Date Of Publishing Closing Price On 12/30/2016 CAGR AXP 2/7/2016 $ 53.98 $ 74.08 42.22% Click to enlarge

While the company has not yet regained its 2015 highs, it was clear that the market overreacted and oversold the stock, hitting prices as low as $50/share. Those who bought in at those lows who choose to fall asleep behind the wheel and reinvest that dividend will likely wake up to a nice surprise in a couple decades. This was my single best call of 2016.

The Coca-Cola Company

As a die-hard dividend investor, saying bad things about a legendary Dividend Aristocrat such as The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) seems like blasphemy. Still, I have been bearish on Coca-Cola for quite some time. Why? Well, for many reasons.

Sugar is OUT in the US and Western Europe. Its reputation is permanently damaged, and sugary drinks will forever have a bad name. Even people that drink sodas and juices know the drinks are bad for them. Market share is shrinking, especially in my generation of Millennials, due to a simple burning question that I ask myself every day: "Why would I drink sugary swill like soda when for fewer calories I can have a nice glass of wine or a good beer and actually get some measurable health benefits in the process?" Either give me a beer or a glass of wine, or give me water. That is how my generation feels, that is what we will teach our children, and I see companies like Coca-Cola having a seriously tough time peddling their products to the United States and Western Europe moving forward. International expansion in less-developed countries where the population has not yet had the awareness education of sugary drinks is struggling. These headwinds will likely intensify as the US Dollar continues to strengthen. Coke was able to generate a bit of a resurgence in the early 2000's by repositioning their flagship product to Diet Coke due to the ZERO CALORIE effect, but now artificial sweeteners are viewed as worse than sugar to the general public. Not much expansion left there, either. Poor portfolio diversity. Coke is a sugary drink company. Period. Nearly all of their brands are in jeopardy.

In my article, I tried to drive these points home and pointed to their CEO, Muhtar Kent, as a bit of a visionless dinosaur. Since then, he's been given the boot and is "stepping down" in a couple months.

How about that stock performance since?

Stock Date Of Publishing Closing Price On Date Of Publishing Closing Price On 12/30/2016 CAGR KO 3/27/2016 $45.58 $41.46 -11.66% Click to enlarge

While companies like PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) are a bit more insulted to the anti-sugar headwinds due to superior portfolio diversity, when the diversity is junk food, it doesn't help me sleep any better at night. You won't see me putting a dime into sugary drink and junk food corporations moving forward.

Rite Aid Corporation

In May, I wrote an article titled Rite Aid Corporation - Unanticipated Pre-Merger Sell-Off Unlocks Potential For 20-70% Returns.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) was acquired by Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) for $9/share, but the final merger has been held up by Federal regulators. There has been a lot of doubt cast upon whether or not the merger would be approved. The Feds are requiring Rite Aid divest a large portion of their stores to promote a more competitive atmosphere. In the middle of 2016, the bottom fell out of Rite Aid's stock price due to these approval doubts.

Recently, Fred's (NASDAQ:FRED) has committed to buy 865 Rite Aid stores, bolstering chances of Fed approval. Patient shareholders have been rewarded, but some uncertainty still persists leaving room on the table for growth upon final approval.

Stock Date Of Publishing Closing Price On Date Of Publishing Closing Price On 12/30/2016 CAGR RAD 5/22/2016 $7.66 $8.24 12.69% Click to enlarge

My Worst Call

My worst call of 2016 was, ironically, my first call of 2016.

Boston 'T' Party? Investors Should Consider Abandoning This Ship

Since I wrote the article above, AT&T (NYSE:T) has been on a tear, showing massive gains throughout the year on share price alone, even without figuring in their monster dividend.

Stock Date Of Publishing Closing Price On Date Of Publishing Closing Price On 12/30/2016 CAGR T 1/3/2016 $34.41 $42.53 23.74% Click to enlarge

Clearly, AT&T was massively undervalued in the mid-$30's, especially given the overall inflated S&P 500 at the time.

Still, I am a stubborn guy, and I just don't like AT&T for the long-term buy-and-hold investor. I think their DirecTV acquisition was a bad deal because they paid a whole lot of money for what amounts to a declining industry. Cable TV packages are going the way of the dodo bird. My generation of Millennials are dedicated cord-cutters, and the generation of Snowflakes behind me are even worse, with even more debt and even more resentment toward anything that presents a monthly fee for things we don't use.

We want on-demand content with use-based payment systems. Charge me for what I actually use, not for content I don't consume. We want Roku, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Fire, Hulu, Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), not bulky packaged junk from the likes of AT&T, Verizon (NYSE:VZ), Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) and Time Warner (NYSE:TWX).

As a result of us finicky kids, you're seeing these corporations scramble to buy the rights to the content itself rather than the medium for which it is delivered. How will AT&T fare after their large investments in mediums rather than content? I was wrong this year, but will I be wrong this century? I have a lot of time on my hands before I retire and need 30-year returns, not 1-year returns.

What's On My Radar For 2017?

2015-2016 was a year of oil and gas for me with some of my largest positions built in Chevron (NYSE:CVX), Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) and Valero (NYSE:VLO). I didn't purchase much of anything during the second half of 2016. However, 2017 is looking very interesting for the beaten-down healthcare sector. I have my eyes on the following companies:

DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC)

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

I am in the very beginning of my research efforts, but their recent stock price declines is presenting opportunity. The Bureau of Labor Statistics forecasts the greatest growth in the next decade to be in the Healthcare sector - specifically home healthcare services. Expect to see more from me in the near future on these companies.

May you all have a very blessed, happy and successful New Year 2017!

Disclosure: I am/we are long CVX, RAD, SPY, VLO, XOM.

Additional disclosure: All information found herein, including any ideas, opinions, views, predictions, commentaries, forecasts, suggestions or stock picks, expressed or implied, are for informational, entertainment or educational purposes only and should not be construed as personal investment advice. I am not a licensed investment adviser.