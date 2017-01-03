Disney Should Buy Netflix, And Maybe Twitter Too

As a major media company that needs distribution to survive, Netflix could be Disney's best option and Disney could be one of the only companies that could afford Netflix.

By Parke Shall

We have argued several times in the past that Disney (NYSE:DIS) buying Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) would be a fantastic idea, despite Netflix's pricey stock. Disney needs a content delivery platform and, make no doubt about it, Netflix is one of the best direct to consumer video content platforms out there.

Increased speculation due to a Reuters article that was out at the end of last week furthers our case, and also lends credence to our argument that Disney may also want to acquire Twitter for the same reason. Twitter's (NYSE:TWTR) shift into becoming an organic video and content carrying platform may not only help Twitter as a business on its own, but also make it a potential acquisition target for Disney. It is worth noting that both of these takeovers are nothing more than speculation at this point, however we want to lay out a case as to why we think it makes more sense then not for Disney to make one, or both, of these acquisitions.

In an a December 30 article called "Disney buying Netflix could be practical magic," published by Reuters on Friday, Jennifer Saba writes,

Walt Disney may be looking for a bit of two-for-one magic. The $160 billion entertainment conglomerate is on the hunt for technology to connect consumers directly with its movies and TV shows. It's also in need of a successor to Chief Executive Bob Iger. A Netflix acquisition including founder Reed Hastings might just answer both dreams - though it would be pricey.

First, we have to look at where Disney is lagging. There were numerous headlines over the last couple of months that Disney was losing some of its viewership from ESPN. This has been reported on all year. The end of 2016 for ESPN was one that Disney would likely look to forget. Zerohedge reported last month, citing Nielsen,

Yesterday Nielsen announced its subscriber numbers for November 2016 and those numbers were the worst in the history of ESPN's existence as a cable company -- the worldwide leader in sports lost 621,000 cable subscribers. That's the most subscribers ESPN has ever lost in a month according to Nielsen estimates and it represents a terrifying and troubling trend for the company, an acceleration of subscriber loss that represents a doubling of the average losses over the past couple of years, when ESPN has been losing in the neighborhood of 300,000 subscribers a month. These 621,000 lost subscribers in the past month alone lead to a drop in revenue of over $52 million and continue the alarming subscriber decline at ESPN. Couple these subscriber declines with a 24% drop in Monday Night Football ratings this fall, the crown jewel of ESPN programming, and it's fair to call October of 2016 the worst month in ESPN's history. But this isn't just a story about ESPN, the rapid decline in cable subscribers is hitting every channel, sports and otherwise. It just impacts ESPN the most because ESPN costs every cable and satellite subscriber roughly $7 a month, over triple the next most expensive cable channel.

At face value, it seems like Disney has a content delivery problem. They certainly own a significant amount of content, especially with some of the acquisitions the company has made over the last couple of years in the movie industry, but one area that it could definitely expand on and certainly improve on is the area of content delivery to the consumer.

It just so happens, this is what Netflix does and it is a new road that Twitter has been exploring over the last six months to a year.

We believe both of these companies would be common sense acquisitions for Disney.

Netflix still has a lot of room to grow. Disney already owns Hulu, which could be an easy mesh with Netflix's platform. Merging the two would likely just be a software fix. Netflix could easily absorb Hulu's content.

Aside from subscriber numbers looking like they may be saturating a little bit here in the US, Netflix still has a significant amount of runway internationally. Netflix could benefit from Disney's already established infrastructure and presence internationally instead of having to try and break through tough international markets on their own. Netflix would do far better expanding in highly regulated international locations with the help of a staple company that has been around for decades and has a good name around the globe.

The move from cable to streaming is a secular move that is going to take another 10, 15, or 20 years to fully play out. We believe that Netflix can continue to be the beneficiary of such a move and that this would be a great way for Disney to capitalize on it.

Though takeover rumors about Disney and Twitter have slowed down as of late, Twitter would give Disney the best of both worlds: social media AND a content platform.

Twitter is a social media site, and one that we believe has tremendous value, but now it is also a content host as well. As the Twitter executive team looks for methods to spur active user growth, it has employed a strategy over the last six months of acquiring content and giving users a platform to watch it. For instance, Twitter streamed many of the presidential debates live. They are also now streaming NFL football games on a regular basis. This type of content draws people in. If you are going to have to choose between adding on a subscription package to your cable setup or simply downloading Twitter in order to watch an NFL game that you wouldn't normally get, the decision becomes relatively obvious.

In addition to providing streaming content, Twitter is doing what YouTube is trying to do now and is providing a streaming platform with an area for discussion and commentary alongside of it. It is essentially becoming a social content viewing experience. This is something you try and see conventional TV stations tap into when they stream tweets underneath a live broadcast to give you some impression of what people are thinking. Except, when viewing it from the Twitter platform, you are looking at unfiltered and unedited content from far more users than you would be able to see from network television selecting individual tweets to display.

In addition, the recent partnership weeks ago between Disney and Twitter to stream new Star Wars content gives us even more hope. Recode reported,

Disney will reveal some new "never before seen content" for its upcoming movie, "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," exclusively on Twitter later this week. The two companies announced the promotional move Tuesday and plan to show off the footage, whatever it may be, as part of a live show set to stream Friday that includes a Q&A with the cast from a "surprise" location. This is a small addition to Twitter's overall streaming strategy, which includes everything from NFL games to Bloomberg TV. But this deal in particular is good for Twitter simply because people love "Star Wars." The content will probably be "exclusive" to Twitter for all of about two seconds before ending up other places online, but any "Star Wars" content is good content to have, especially with two weeks to go until the movie comes out.

This type of partnership could be an obvious stepping stone to either a partnership or an acquisition. Either one would do fantastic things for Twitter. Even sell side analysts think it makes sense, with Bernstein commenting earlier in December,

This conclusion come as the analyst tackles one very popular question they receive from investors: "What do you think of the idea of Disney acquiring Netflix?" While they are not not calling for a deal, nor do they have any knowledge one is being or will ever be contemplated, after reviewing it they are open to it. Juenger estimates ~31% dilution from such a deal but argues they don't care so much about the dilution. What matters, he said, is whether what was bought is worth, to your shareholders, more or less than what you paid, and how does that compare to the NPV of the next best alternative. He also notes that some have argued that Netflix can bring Disney its next CEO in Reed Hastings.

Entering into a partnership could allow Twitter to receive the same exact benefits that it would get from a potential buyout. It needs a big brother, and Disney could be it.

The valuation of both of the potential acquisition targets isn't really meaningful to Disney. Many people will argue that Netflix is too expensive to go out and buy, but Disney is really a fortress of a company with a fantastic balance sheet that can go out and acquire whatever it wants using cash and stock.

It would be a large takeover at a 30% premium, but Disney could easily swing it. The company could take on more debt at these low rates and perform a stock & cash deal to acquire Netflix at a premium to today's already expensive price if it wanted to. Twitter at that point just becomes a drop in the bucket that Disney could buy with just one year's worth of operating cash flow (about $13B).

Click to enlarge

Because of its consistent cash generation and existing equity, Disney wouldn't need Netflix to immediately be profitable either. Likewise, it wouldn't need Twitter to immediately be profitable. It can employ the resources of a large successful business to consult with these two potential subdivisions and figure out methods to turn them into profitable segments of its business.

If Disney doesn't acquire either platform, we believe Twitter is still going to be worth owning, whereas Netflix we'd be cautious about. We believe them both to be acquisition candidates for other companies, no doubt, but Twitter is the only one we'd hold without Disney interest and that is specifically because of Netflix's valuation. You can read our Twitter specific articles for our full thoughts on why we believe Twitter to be a very valuable resource.

Our endgame for both companies is that they are both likely to see buyout interest: Twitter for its users and Netflix for its platform. While both companies have been quiet about speculation regarding buyouts, respective boards have an obligation to review any and all offers at all times. We believe both of these companies could benefit from a buyout: Twitter because of how badly it has fallen and Netflix because the upside based on financials may be limited from here. We acknowledge that a lot of this case is speculative, but sometimes M&A, just like activism, seems like an obvious conclusion to us.

We know that these have been only buyout "rumors" but both of these companies are too valuable, in our opinion, for Disney to pass up. They are both obvious acquisition targets as they are both having trouble turning a profit but have meaningful topline results that synergies with a larger company. Disney is one of the few companies in the world that could probably take on both of these corporations. It has the balance sheet, it has the reputation, it has the team and it sure has the content to supply to both mediums that would be necessary to keep them both moving in the right direction.

Why choose? Disney can, and should, acquire them both.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TWTR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.