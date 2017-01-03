Running With The Small-Caps - An ETF, A Hot Sector, A Couple Of One Of A Kind Stocks

Click to enlarge

Small cap stocks have been rallying since the election on the expectation that the Trump administration will focus on domestic policies. Small companies generally derive most of their income in the U.S. and have less international exposure than the larger companies. Lowering of the corporate tax rate would be a huge win for these stocks as would be the removal of restrictive legislation that Mr. Trump and his party are likely to promote.

The Russell 2000 (RUT), widely considered to be the small cap benchmark has outpaced the overall market since the election.

Historical trends indicate that such a long stretch of gains has a tendency to continue. For instance, in 1996, the Russell 2000 gained 2.2% over its first month of gains and moved 8.4% higher over the following three months. Other trends suggest that the year following a presidential election is mostly a profitable one for the S&P 500.

Only once in the last eight elections has the S&P 500 finished in the red. However, the Russell 2000 index has surpassed the index by a wide margin, registering an average gain of 20.2%. In fact, small-cap growth stocks have posted 34% plus gains in the last two years following an election.

In this article, I am presenting different options for how to play the small cap rally consisting of an exchange traded fund, some picks in a hot sector and two one of kind small caps and leave it to the reader to perform their own due diligence to determine suitability for their respective portfolio.

THE ETF PLAY

The Wisdom Tree SmallCap Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EES) is an ETF made up of almost 1000 small caps that are profitable for the prior four consecutive quarters. This is a good option for the passive investor that does not want to devote time to following developments on individual stocks but is seeking exposure to small caps.

Since November 9, the first trading session after Election Day, EES is up 15.1 percent. On the other hand, the Russell 2000 Index and the S&P SmallCap 600 Index are up 10.9 percent and 12.6 percent, respectively. This is not new territory for EES, which has outpaced the Russell 2000 by more than 1,300 basis points over the past three years.

THE HOT SECTOR PLAY

Demand for simulation services has increased due to the increasing complexity of products fueled by the Internet of Things, Wearable Devices, Big Data, Driverless vehicles, Smart Home and Smart Car movements. Simulation allows for different solutions to be tested without having to build a prototype, saving time and money. Simulation is in its infancy and has barely penetrated its addressable market. Increased manufacturing in the U.S. will produce an increased demand for simulation services. Please see my SA article on plays in the simulation industry for more detailed info on Ansys (NASDAQ:ANSS), Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) and GSE Systems (NYSEMKT:GVP) and the simulation industry outlook.

ANSS is the simulation industry leader and has a customer base well diversified across just about every industry. ANSS is not a pure play on U.S. growth as it derives about 60% of its revenues overseas. The company is debt free and has very low operating expenses. This is a stellar company with phenomenal a phenomenal growth history that is continuing. ANSS has reported lower margins as it has been switching over to a recurring revenue model, but this should be just a temporary blip.

SLP provides services mostly for the drug development industry, producing test results through software rather than clinical trials, offering its clients cost and time savings and the ability to test numerous applications. SLP trades at high multiples, its PE for example is in the 30s and is therefore more prone to sell off on negative news than the average stock. Street Sweeper issued a report alleging that the company was guilty of faulty accounting on its acquisition of Cognigen and the stock price retreated giving investors an opportunity to add to their holding or to establish new positions. It is my opinion that Street Sweeper's allegations were without merit. SLP has resumed its uptrend. The company has no debt and pays a 2% dividend.

GVP provides simulations services to the energy industry, with a primary focus on the nuclear industry. With a new management team in place the company introduced its turnaround plan in 2015 and has produced five consecutive quarters of positive EBITDA reversing prior losses, fueled by the increased demand for clean energy. Almost 70% of revenues is derived from the U.S. which remains the world's top nuclear energy producer. China and Russia are vastly expanding their nuclear energy facilities. GVP'S successful turnaround in positive EBITDA, 440 basis point improvement in gross margin and 45% in reported backlog is still in progress. Please see my prior article on GVP.

TWO ONE OF A KIND STOCKS

Viad Industries (NYSE:VVI) provides exhibition and event services through its Marketing and Events division which brings in majority of revenue and also has a Travel and Recreation group. This is a company that grows by acquisition and then spins off its separate parts. The company went on a major acquisition spree for its M & E division in 2014 as it added new services in an effort to provide one stop shopping for its customers and increase market share. VVI is the market leader in this sector in Europe and Canada but second to a private company in the U.S.

Major renovations and expanded services along with acquisitions were also introduced in the T & E group. Results have been very positive. For the most recent quarter, revenues improved 50% compared to prior year and management upped expectations going forward. This is a company with a history of spin offs and it is very likely that value will be unlocked with the expected although not yet announced spin off of the T & E group. Please refer to my earlier article on VVI for more background information. Although the stock price has been rising, it's still a long way off from my target in the mid 60's.

Bioamber (NYSE:BIOA) produces and sells bio succinic acid and its derivatives. It produces the same exact chemical as is created using oil, but instead utilizes renewable feedstock currently sugar from corn.

Succinic acid and its derivatives are used to manufacture biodegradable plastics, sealants, cosmetics, lubricants, paints, dyes, nylon, spandex, artificial leather and various other products. The manufacturing of bio-succinic acid and its derivatives creates no greenhouse gas, and utilizes 60% less energy than oil-based production.

BIOA began mass production in October of 2015 at its first plant in Canada and has reported significant consecutive increased revenues for each quarter in operation. For the most recent quarter reported sales of bio‐succinic acid were 3.7 million, a 45% increase over the prior year. The company is in the final stages of approval for a low interest loan from the DEA to provide funding for the company's second manufacturing plant, to be built in the U.S. providing jobs as well as relief for our environment. Click here for my original article on BIOA.

CONCLUSION

This article includes a few investment ideas. I look forward to your comments. I most often write about small cap stocks. Click to follow me if you like what you read. Please do your own due diligence or consult an investment advisor prior to making an investment decision.

