Whiting Petroleum - Over 50% Upside Possible In 2017

Aside from the current production, Whiting's resource value currently stems fully from the Williston basin, with Niobrara only coming into play at higher oil prices.

For many months, companies with operations in Delaware and Midland basins of Texas have been in the news. Shares have been rising and changing hands in the battle for the Permian acreage. In contrast, exploration and production (E&P) companies operating primarily in the Williston basin in North Dakota were left behind, nursing losses, selling assets and creatively restructuring debt. From a stockholder's point of view, however, the greatness of a producer's acreage is of somewhat remote interest. The stock performance is what matters, and hence the question of fundamental value relative to the share price. In the superheated E&P universe, Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) boasts an attractive valuation today and can have a better year in 2017, with performance boosted by improvements in North Dakota's pipeline and gathering infrastructure.

My approach to valuation starts from the basics: where Whiting operates and how productive the wells are, leading to estimated value per drilling location. Whiting has released data on the number of drilling locations, along with a qualitative characterization of what might be expected of them. The result of such analysis, to follow, is an estimate of the firm's net asset value (NYSE:NAV). Once the valuation framework has been constructed, we can consider the relative merits of Whiting's operations in the Williston basin compared to Niobrara and also quantify the sensitivity to various parameters important in the business of oil production.

Decline curves of Whiting wells in the Williston basin and in Niobrara

The following chart presents oil decline curves for Whiting wells used in the subsequent analysis. While raw data for wells in North Dakota and the Niobrara basin are available, a significant amount of judgment is required to create a reasonably smooth amalgamation of data from wells of different vintages. As a general observation, while Whiting touts increases in initial production (NYSE:IP) figures over initial and very short periods of time of as little as 9 months, the longer-term trend for Whiting wells completed in the last few years is to behave similarly, typically not showing an improvement of the same proportion as in the initial period.

Click to enlarge

Source: data from shaleprofile.com, author's analysis

This chart makes the Bakken advantage clear. It is of the magnitude that even a lower well cost and better differentials in Niobrara cannot overcome. The 30-year estimated ultimate recovery (EUR) of an average well in the Williston basin is 580 MBoe (thousands of barrels of oil equivalent), with the oil portion being 460 MBbl. In comparison, my estimate of a Niobrara well EUR is 198 MBoe, with oil accounting for 141 MBbl.

The value of a drilling location in the Bakken

Let's look at the estimated net present value of a drilling location in each basin. Initially, I will consider inputs derived from Whiting's own guidance.

In the Bakken, a completed well costs $6.8 million, compared to $4 million in the Niobrara. Initially, I assume that oil is sold in North Dakota at $8.5 per barrel below WTI. This is one area where a future improvement is likely. Natural gas is expected to sell for $1.05/MMbtu below Henry Hub. Natural gas liquids (NYSE:NGL) are expected to sell at 25% of realized oil price, as compared to 33% that would be typical in the Permian. Both the horrible natural gas differential and the below-average pricing of NGLs have unfortunately been typical of Whiting's recent quarters. Lease operating expense (LOE) is at $8.30/Boe. The tax rate on wellhead revenue is at 9%. Terminal decline at 8% per annum is applied to project production figures beyond the initial five years covered by the manually constructed decline curves. The WTI oil price marker is assumed to be flat at $57, chosen as the level of long-term WTI futures, while Henry Hub natural gas price is taken to be $3.3/MMBtu, roughly consistent with futures.

Under the above assumptions, an average Whiting well in the Williston basin boasts the internal rate of return (NYSE:IRR) of 30.6%. Discounting cash flows at 10% per annum yields the net present value per well of $3.65 million.

The value of a drilling location in the Niobrara

In the Niobrara, figures relevant to well economics are hard to find, because no major producer operates there exclusively. We do know that a well costs less, about $4 million, but what about the differentials, the lease operating expense and the tax rate on wellhead revenue? For the purpose of a rough estimation of differentials, filings by Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) are helpful because Anadarko is a major operator in the Wattenberg field area, while Redtail Niobrara and Whiting's newest wells in the basin are indeed in the same Weld County, Colorado. This yields oil at $5.32 below WTI and natural gas at $0.37/MMBtu below Henry Hub. Both are far better than Whiting's figures in North Dakota. As for LOE and the tax rate, I assume them the same as in the Bakken, simply because no other information source is available.

As a result, a well in the Niobrara has NPV of only $0.32 million (as before, assuming that cash flows are discounted at 10%), while its IRR is at 13.7%. Overall, the problem in Niobrara stems from lower production that neither the lower well cost not the more attractive differentials can offset.

The firm value, of course, is the sum of values of all drilling locations in both basins. But before going there, there is one more cost that needs to be considered somehow - the general and administrative expenses (G&A), at about $3/Boe for Whiting and near the typical level in the industry.

In the Niobrara, adding an extra allocated G&A cost of $3/Boe causes well NPV to go negative at current long-term WTI of $57. In the absence of unrelated reasons, new drilling is uneconomic at this time.

The future value in the Bakken

As I pointed out above, a fair NAV estimation would include G&A as part of the cost incurred in monetizing the underlying assets. Adding $3/Boe in G&A overhead takes a single well's NPV from $3.65 MM sharply down to $2.56 million. However, not all is lost.

Improvement of differentials is potentially one catalyst that can help the stock in 2017. It could occur as a result of progress on Dakota Access Pipeline. Considering one Bakken competitor, Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) as an example, tightening the current Whiting oil differential from $8.50/Bbl to Oasis' $6.50/Bbl ought to be possible. As discussed in the comments to an earlier article, Oasis' oil differential is composed of the overtly disclosed amount of $4.85/Bbl and additional $1.44 and $1.73 per barrel that stem from its "Marketing, transportation and gathering expenses".

Additionally, I foresee a modest improvement in the natural gas differential, from $1.05 below Henry Hub to perhaps $0.75. This would still leave Whiting collecting less for its natural gas sales than its larger peers. Yet this might be more realistic than hoping for the differential to halve. Another potential improvement concerns NGLs, sold typically for 33% of the realized oil price, and not for 25% Whiting has seen recently. Neither of the two factors is large enough on its own, due to a high percentage of oil in the company's production, but together they can add over $200,000 to a single well's NPV.

In summary, I see the value of a Whiting drilling location in the Williston basin at $3.3 MM, at WTI of $57 and inclusive of G&A allocated in proportion to each well's production. This is illustrated by the model partially shown in the following exhibit.

Click to enlarge

Source: author's analysis

Drilling locations are the future. What about the present?

The estimated value of potential drilling locations represents that of undeveloped reserves and resources. Additionally, there is the value of currently developed and producing reserves.

One way to go about estimating the value of Whiting's current production is rather detailed. The distribution of wells by vintage (the first year, quarter or even month in which each batch of wells went online) can be quantified. Armed with the same decline curve as in the analysis of value of a drilling location, we can project the future production of each cluster of wells, etc. This is a long and hard way.

There is an easier way that relies on Whiting's disclosures in its 2015 form 10-K of its standardized measure, specifically the value of proved developing producing (NASDAQ:PDP) reserves and the sensitivity of standardized measure to changes in WTI. As of 2015 year-end, PDP reserves were valued at $4,085 million, assuming $50.28 flat SEC price for WTI. This amount would vary by $198 million for every $1 move in WTI. Here, I am making a reasonable assumption that the greatest part of the sensitivity is indeed due to PDP (representing 91.5% of Whiting's 2015 standardized measure), and only a much smaller part is due to proved undeveloped reserves.

As of December 30, WTI futures in 2017 varied from $55.65 in April to $56.22 in May, $57 in August and $57.16 in December 2017, with the later delivery months being in contango. These are roughly $5 above $50.28 SEC price in 2015, meaning that if Whiting's 2015 year-end PDP reserves were valued as of today with forward-looking prices, the value would be about $5.075 billion.

However, Whiting's 115 MBoe/d Q4 2016 production guidance is significantly lower than 155.21 MBoe/d of the company's Q4 2015 production. Making the proportionate adjustment yields the final current estimate of Whiting's PDP reserve value at $3.76 billion.

Summing it up: the relevance to where the stock has traded lately

According to the December presentation, Whiting has 5,471 (gross) potential drilling locations in the Bakken / Three Forks, of which 5,019 are in the core areas. To err on the conservative side, only locations in the core areas are considered. At working interest of 58%, there are 2,911 net locations in the core areas. At $3.3 MM per location and together with $3.76 billion value of the current production, these amount to a NAV of $13.36 billion.

In comparison, Whiting's enterprise value was at $7.83 billion as of December 30, with shares closing at $12.02. This was calculated off Q3 2016 quarter-end figures, with an adjustment for conversion of $721 million in face value of mandatory convertible notes into 77.6 million shares that took place earlier in December.

To see an undervalued E&P company today is almost as unexpected as seeing a unicorn. I believe the primary underlying reason behind the Whiting opportunity is Bakken being unpopular. It is true that at WTI of $60, a Whiting well in the Bakken would fare far worse than a premium Permian well by EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG). The rate of return of the former, measured via well NPV divided by the completed well cost, is estimated around 60%, as compared to EOG's claim of 100% or better. Is this a good reason to pay over a third above EOG's NAV?

In light of Whiting's superior NAV, R.F. Lafferty's target of $23 looks eminently justified. Indeed, if I were to put full faith in Whiting's inventory of drilling locations and assume that each of them were going to perform at the same level as the firm's average well in the past two or three years, the resulting share price target would be as high as $27. The salient point is the agreement on shares being undervalued relative to NAV.

An ample margin of safety

One risk factor inherent in the NAV estimation is the reliance on Whiting-provided count of drilling locations. What if reality falls short? There is a gap of $4.07 billion between a fairly certain estimate of $3.76 billion value of PDP reserves and Whiting's $7.83 billion EV. At $3.3 million per modeled drilling location, merely 1,233 locations would suffice to bridge it, as compared to 5,019 locations in core areas, mentioned in the December presentation.

In other words, as long as the number of locations equivalent to those drilled in the past two to three years does not decline by more than 75% from Whiting's count, the company's NAV will remain above the company's current enterprise value. Only one out of every four locations needs to be real to justify the current Whiting valuation. This looks safer than relying on EOG to grow its premium location inventory above and beyond the claimed figures to justify its elevated valuation.

There is also a silent assumption that future wells will prove to be as prolific as wells underlying the estimated decline curve. The valuation presented here, however, proceeded from the perspective that the benefit of improved initial production is just that - an initial benefit that does not affect the decline curve beyond the first 6 months or so. For example, data for wells for the 8th month and later were taken from those of 2015 vintage. For points in time at little more than a year on production, wells of 2012 vintage were judged to be representative and "in the middle" of decline curves exhibited by wells of other years.

Conclusion

I criticized Whiting and found its drilling economics wanting in 2016. It was hard to identify fundamental value in E&P regardless of basin. Finding Whiting to be undervalued at this time is an intellectually pleasing discovery. I rate Whiting Petroleum a buy with the target price of well above $20 per share, assuming long-term WTI at $57.

