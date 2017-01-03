Oil Isn't Done With The $40s

I'm still not convinced we've seen the last of the $40s.

Oil (USO) is breaking to a new high today, and I must admit last time I wrote an article I didn't think it would. Is it time to change my view? Is the break-out for real?

Well I just shorted the February contract at $55.15 so I guess that explains my point of view. Let me explain why...

Technicals

Higher highs since August aren't exactly bearish, and the trend is clearly up. In fact, I should clarify I remain positional long from the August lows and am a long term bull. However, there is clear resistance in the channel shown below and for the last six months shorting resistance has worked nearly as well as buying support.

Click to enlarge

The rally in the second half of December is also much weaker than previous phases of the rally which started mid-November. The sell off from 12-15 December has taken 13 sessions to recover. Momentum oscillators show lower highs while price is making a higher high.

There are other technical factors to consider. This is the chart I tweeted when I took out my short:

Click to enlarge

The 127.2% Fibonacci extension of the previous correction often provides resistance. To be honest I'm not entirely sure why. Some explanation can be found here, but it doesn't really answer why the square root of 161.8 would cause price to reverse. I do know from years of experience that it often works, and the current set-up has not one, but two 127.2% extensions at the same price, $55.

The slowing momentum, the channel resistance, and the presence of two Fibonacci extensions all suggest price is not ready to break higher. The technicals are medium term bullish, short term bearish.

Seasonality

January and February are often flat months for oil, as this chart illustrates.

Click to enlarge source: moneycontrol.com

The samples only run until 2013, but January in 2015 and 2016 were also weak.

Some of my followers may recognize the below chart as I have been comparing oil's recovery over the past year to the recovery in 2009.

The seasonality in both recoveries have been remarkably similar (February bottom, June high and choppy second half of the year). A minor pullback started on 11th January 2010 into an early February low and this looks quite possible again this year.

Positioning

Money managers' net long exposure increased to new highs towards the end of 2016. This shouldn't really be a surprise. A chart showing the net length of the Money Managers (from Richard Zeit's last article) is really the same chart as oil over the same period.

What may be instructive is that short covering accounted for most of the recent increase and the short position is one of the lowest in recent years.

To me it looks like there are too few shorts to squeeze and now that all the good news is out (i.e. OPEC and non-OPEC deals), the market is overly long with little to drive price higher.

Combined with the technicals and seasonality it seems there is more probability of a pullback than a sustained break to new highs. I am short for a move back below $50 (10%) as an initial target. Any sustained break of $56 and I will stop out for a loss on this position.

Conclusions

On one hand I surrender to the market and admit I cannot time every reversal. I have held a small long position since August and have left it alone as I am convinced oil will see above $60 in 2017.

On the other hand I have attempted to trade around my position to earn extra income and pay for the holding costs. When probabilities look sufficiently in my favor I have taken shorter term trades in both directions. Currently I think the odds favor a move down in January and I am net short for a move back below $50.

Disclosure: I am/we are short USO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I trade CL futures. My long term long is a daily rollover spreadbet. My short term short is Feb contract.