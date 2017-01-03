Houston Wire & Cable May Be Past The Worst

There's an old piece of investing advice that says investors shouldn't reach for falling knives. In other words, don't buy the stock of a company based upon its recovery prospects while the company is still in decline. That's all well and good as advice goes, but the reality is that the market is a forward-looking place, and if you wait for concrete evidence of stabilization and improvement, you will definitely miss some of the upside.

This comes to mind with Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC), as the company has logged almost three straight years of double-digit quarterly revenue declines and significant margin and free cash flow erosion. On the other hand, metal-adjusted MRO sales were up in the last quarter, and sales are expected to rise year over year for this fourth quarter. The shares got a good post-election bounce (before a roughly 10% pullback), and there are definitely risks that the power gen and oil/gas markets will remain weak for a while, but all in all, the risk/reward trade-off here looks interesting albeit high-risk.

A Distributor's Distributor

Houston Wire & Cable can be slotted into the overall industrial/MRO distribution market, and part of the electrical distributor sub-segment, but it runs a different business than companies like WESCO (NYSE:WCC).

Houston Wire & Cable distributes specialty wire and cable, but it functions as a "master distributor" that primarily serves wholesalers and other distributors instead of end-users. What does that mean? Many of Houston Wire's customers don't have enough demand for particular wire and cable types to manage inventory in a cost-effective fashion, so the company provides inventory management and product knowledge for these customers.

Houston Wire offers a wide range of products (armored cables, power cables, electronic wires and cables, flexible cords, et al), with about 70% of its sales classified as MRO and the remaining 30% classified as large-scale project. The company targets the utility, infrastructure (including water and mass transit), and industrial markets - a total addressable market opportunity that management believes exceeds $320 billion. While that's a huge market, Houston Wire has been critically tied to the oil and gas industry, where it generates about a third of its revenue.

Like other MRO companies, Houston Wire does have a private label component to its business. The company's LifeGuard is the most attractive private label business, where the company produces low-smoke zero halogen cables for the power gen, wastewater, and datacenter markets. I estimate that Houston Wire only generates around $25 million to $30 million a year from private label, but management believes that LifeGuard addresses a $1.4 billion market opportunity.

Management also tries to boost margins and improve customer retention through value-added services. These services include installing pulling eyes (making it easier to install wires/cables), striping, twisting, packaging, and VMI services.

Multiple Punishing Trends

Like Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE), Houston Wire is very exposed to commodity prices as part of its revenue (copper, aluminum, and steel represent meaningful percentages of wire/cable costs), and the company saw serious headwinds from commodity prices. Going back to mid-2015, metal prices have accounted for around 40-60% of the company's revenue contraction. I'd also note that the company uses an inventory methodology of the lower of average cost or market, which does give it eventual leverage to higher commodity prices.

The problem for the company is that it's not just metal prices that have hit sales; there have been meaningful decreases in unit demand as well. Houston Wire's heavy exposure to the oil/gas industry helps to explain some of the dismal revenue trend. I won't rehash the numbers on how drilling rigs and drilling activity have declined, nor how capital spending has declined across the sector. Suffice it to say, it has had a punishing impact on Houston Wire's results.

But that's not the only challenge. Project revenue (which makes up around 30% of the mix) declined 3% yoy in the fourth quarter of 2015, but that trend worsened to down 18%, down 26%, and down 45% in the following quarters, with steep declines in both utility power gen and industrial in the last quarter.

Margins, too, have come under pressure. Gross margins used to be consistently above 22%, but have since fallen into the high teens (19.9% in the second quarter of 2016, then 18.5% in the third quarter). Some of this is due to deleverage caused by lower sales volumes, the very competitive nature of the distribution market, and freight costs. Some of it, though, is also due to lower supplier rebates, and this concerns me on a long-term basis. Houston Wire does about half of its business with five suppliers (Belden (NYSE:BDC), General Cable (NYSE:BGC), Lake Cable, Nexans (OTCPK:NXPRF), and Southwire), and suppliers are increasingly holding back rebates to distributors while end-customers are getting more aggressive about demanding that rebates get passed along. It's an industry-wide phenomenon in MRO distribution, and one that Houston Wire has to figure out to work around.

All told, Houston Wire is looking at a tough operating environment. The 8% growth in metal-adjusted MRO revenue in the third quarter is encouraging, as are recent signs of stability in the oil/gas sector. But stability is not the same as growth, and management needs a broader industrial recovery to help buoy demand. On the project side, it's harder to call - will the new administration's policies lead to a more constructive environment for utility projects and infrastructure projects (including water and transport)? If so, that should help Houston Wire, but there's a lot of uncertainty today.

The Opportunity

When (or perhaps I should say "if") the industrial and oil/gas end-markets turn around, I think Houston Wire's service-oriented model and specialized niche capabilities will serve it well. Larger distributors like WESCO really don't want to do what Houston Wire does, and smaller electrical distributors (which make up a large portion of the market) couldn't even if they wanted to. Margins will likely never exceed 30% on a sustained basis, but supplying specialized product and value-added services should still allow for long-term FCF margins in the mid-to-high single digits with decent revenue growth prospects.

Management has also started looking into new market opportunities. The company paid $32 million back in October of 2016 for DXP Enterprises' (NASDAQ:DXPE) Vertex specialty fastener business, and this is an interesting long-term opportunity on the MRO side. Like Houston Wire's core business, this is a master distributor business that focuses on specialty fasteners (particularly corrosion-resistant threaded fasteners, rivets, and hose clamps) used in end markets like water/wastewater, manufacturing, power gen, and oil/gas. While those end markets overlap with Houston Wire's existing markets, there's little customer overlap (since Houston Wire sells primarily to other electrical distributors and this business sells to other fastener/industrial MRO distributors).

While there may not be much cross-selling from this deal, this fastener business offers meaningfully better margins (recent gross margins in the high 30%'s, and double normalized operating margins), as well as exposure to industrial and oil/gas recoveries, increased infrastructure spending, and market share growth potential. Management estimates Vertex has around 5% share of its target niche, and that would appear to translate into low-single-digit share of the overall master distributor fastener market (which, in turn, is about 15% to 20% of the overall fastener market).

Improving commodity prices should start helping revenue, and that could be an attractive one-two punch if the MRO market continues to recover. This should also translate into better margins, albeit with some lag. Longer term, increased private label sales and value-added service offerings should help margins, but I think the company's overall efficiency opportunities are limited by the fact that it needs to maintain numerous distribution centers and enough inventory to quickly service its distributor customer base. To that end, while inventory turnover should improve from its recent sub-3 lows, exceeding and maintaining a turnover ratio above 4 probably isn't likely.

I use what I think are relatively modest assumptions for my model. I'm looking for Houston Wire to grow revenue around 3% a year over the long term, as the benefits of eventual recoveries in its core markets will attenuate over time, and this isn't a business that I believe can meaningfully outgrow the overall economy even with the specialty/service focus. On the margin side, I'm only looking for the company to get back to where it was and generate long-term FCF margins in the neighborhood of 4%. A "lower for longer" scenario in the oil/gas sector is a risk, but I'd also note that Houston Wire is more leveraged to the midstream segment than upstream, and I think midstream projects will go forward over time.

In any case, my assumptions call for normalized annual FCF growth around 4%, and even with a double-digit discount rate, I get a fair value of over $8.50 today. To be sure, I'm not looking for a quick turnaround (I think EBITDA margins will be below 2% through 2018), but it seems like the market is not giving this company any slack at all.

The Bottom Line

Houston Wire isn't well-covered by the Street, and I don't think the company is poised for a dramatic turnaround in its core (metal-adjusted) growth rate. That said, I'm cautiously optimistic that the company has made it through the worst of the downturn and made it through largely intact. The new fastener business is an interesting long-term growth opportunity, and I think the master distributor model in wiring/cabling still makes sense. With expectations looking pretty low already, this could be a name that outperforms if/when its targeted oil/gas, industrial, and infrastructure sectors show a real recovery.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.