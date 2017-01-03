Value Buy In The Sky

In the past I've covered airlines including buying into the Ebola scare, taking a position in Southwest airlines (NYSE:LUV), buying United Airlines (UAL), and now I'm proposing a buy in an undervalued and overlooked airline.

However, before we look at individual airlines, we need to understand the industry. Michael Porter, a Harvard Professor, developed a common methodology for analyzing an industry using "five forces," and I'll be using this method on the airlines industry. His work can be accessed here.

Bargaining Power of Suppliers - HIGH

Boeing (NYSE:BA) and Airbus are the two airline industry suppliers. The buyers (the airlines) have low bargaining power as there are very limited suppliers and many buyers. Switching costs are also high because airlines are tied to long-term contracts with airline manufacturers.

Bargaining power of buyers - HIGH

Customers are price conscious and have good access to information about ticket pricing. Switching costs are low because customers can easily compare rates between airlines and easily switch to a different airline if desired.

Threat of New Entrants - LOW

Since airlines and capital and labor intensive and heavily regulated by government policies it is not an easy industry to enter. Additionally, established airlines have better access to low cost inputs through long-term contracts with suppliers, greater credit worthiness, and an established brand. However, overall brand recognition is weak since customers are price sensitive and have low brand loyalty.

Threat of Substitutes - LOW

Direct substitutes are other means of transportation but in many cases these methods are impractical and flight is the best option for convenience and time. An indirect substitute is improvements in teleconferencing and doing more business online versus in person.

Industry Rivalry - HIGH

Overall, the airline industry is highly competitive. The industry has benefited from many tail winds including lower fuel costs, higher passenger load factors, and various other metrics which have led to a cyclical upswing. However, if the industry starts to lose altitude valuation metrics and a margin of safety will become more evident.

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) operates the largest fleet, most developed route network and largest passenger capacity of any airline in The People's Republic of China. China Southern also trades at very cheap valuations with respect to peers and offers the greatest margin of safety at nearly 30%. China Southern operates more than 2,000 daily flights to 208 destinations in 40 countries and regions across the world.

By June 30, 2016, China Southern Airlines have kept a safe record of 16.87 million flight hours and carried close to 900 million passengers without incident. The airline's safety commitment is - and continues to be - unwavering both throughout China and globally.

Per the latest quarterly report, the company is also focused on expanding their route network:

In combination with various factors such as the market demand and operation benefits, we continue to optimize layouts for the route network. In China, we will strengthen current advantages, rationalize timetables, increase the capacity of main lines as well as improve overall competitiveness and profitability. In terms of international route network, we will coordinate China's development strategy for the "One Belt and One Road" through launching new routes and flights and further expand the international route network. During the second half of the year, we will focus on filling the gap in the route network and launch various routes including Guangzhou-Toronto route and Guangzhou-Adelaide route in North America, Australia and New Zealand; increase the input of capacity for the important routes and further adjust and optimize the existing routes and waypoints in Europe; and we will take advantage of market opportunities during peak seasons and increase the capacity of Guangzhou-Melbourne and Guangzhou-Christchurch routes as to further consolidate its market share in Australia and New Zealand. Furthermore, we will reduce the input of capacity for certain routes based on the market condition during peak and off-peak seasons, while enhancing the support for long-range routes and improving the connection between routes through optimizing models and slots for medium-short range routes.

Breaking down the revenues the international expansion has been a significant growth driver. Click to enlarge

China Southern Airlines has formed an extensive network with Guangzhou, Beijing, Urumqi, and ChongQing as its hubs, covering all of China, radiating throughout Asia and linking Europe, America, Oceania & Africa, building an international network-oriented airline.

Click to enlarge

China Southern also trades at a discount to peers in terms of PE and also has an extremely low P/S ratio of 0.3. Another advantage is that China Southern pays a higher yield than peers at 2.33%. Comparing other airlines I also found that China Southern also offered the greatest margin of safety. Using a very conservative discounted cash flow model I came to a fair value estimate of $35 a share versus their current price of 25.71 implying nearly a 30% margin of safety. In general airlines continue to be a bargain as many of the companies trade below their historical PE ratios.

Click to enlarge

Ken Fisher, CEO of Fisher Investments is also a fan of this stock. Click to enlarge

In an interview Mr. Fisher explained:

"People have a great deal of difficulty buying into the notion of emerging markets' airlines so you can often buy them fairly cheaply. One that I like a lot is China Southern Airlines as a depository receipt. This falls unto the classic mode of a great airlines that's cheap just because it's an airline."

Click to enlarge

In the last year as the chart above demonstrates, other airlines have taken off while the market has left behind China Southern. In time, ZNH will move closer to their fair value at $35 per share.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ZNH over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.