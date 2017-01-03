Icahn Sells Allergan: A Rebuttal

The author/SA Contributor Brian Firestone recently wrote an article titled, "Icahn Sells Allergan". I wanted to take a closer look at the guts of the piece as many people seemed to have issues with Carl Icahn and the author's valuation numbers. Let's also take a closer look into what Allergan (NYSE:AGN) shareholders can expect and look forward to in 2017.

Alright, so should you care that Carl Icahn dumped his Allergan position like Brian insinuates? After all, he's a billionaire investor that obviously only hits extra bases and home runs right? Well let's take a closer look into some recent positions for him and how he's doing in them.

Icahn holds a few positions in energy companies including but not limited to Cheniere Energy (NYSEMKT:LNG), Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK), CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI), and Transocean (NYSE:RIG). For the last two months these names have experienced a huge , no giant , no massive , no COLOSSAL rally including up to 60% gains.

RIG data by YCharts

Now, that all sounds and looks pretty great right? Well, Mr. Icahn's holdings in these companies are currently down 35%, down 60%, down 40%, and finally down 50% respectively. Now, how does that look and sound?

RIG data by YCharts

Obviously Icahn makes some great investments, otherwise he wouldn't be a billionaire. He also makes some beyond awful investments. Not to mention compounding these mistakes by throwing good money after bad by acquiring additional shares of these companies.

What we can gather from this information is that Carl Icahn is *drumroll please*; a human being! He makes some great investments and he also makes some atrocious investments. Does this sort of human error from an investing standpoint remind you of someone else!? That's correct reader, Carl Icahn should remind you of yourself! We are all human and indeed we all make mistakes. What we can determine from this is that Carl Icahn selling a large stake of his Allergan shares is not news.

In his article Brian Firestone moves on to Allergan's "bubbling" valuation. Let's now take a closer look at this claim. To claim a bubbling valuation I think we have to take a look at Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) if only because whenever you whisper "Tesla" someone else whisper's "bubble".

click to enlarge)

Now let's take a look at some of the same metrics from Allergan.

click to enlarge)

What about these various metrics from both companies looks the same? Well, Allergan and Tesla are indeed both growing and they are also both sporting multi-billion dollar market caps. Is that all that's needed to claim a bubbling valuation of Allergan? No, because beyond those two facts we can clearly see that these two companies are not alike in any way. Whether your looking at the inexpensive metrics like P/E, or P/B, or P/C it's very clear that Allergan is deep value, and price always catches value.

Mr. Firestone goes on to say that Actavis was Allergan's best asset. This claim is unfounded. Actavis generics along with the disposed ANDA generated about 1 billion dollars profit in 2015. However, in Allergan's world there lives a myriad of profit beasts; from Botox to Restasis to Fillers. Not to be forgotten though, of Allergan's top 18 products 13 of them are still growing at a speedy pace.

click to enlarge)

Source: Allergan.com

Allergan sold an around 5 billion revenue business with little growth and slim margins for nearly 38 billion dollars to strengthen their balance sheet and feed their growth. That's not too shabby I reckon.

Let's take a look at another problem with Mr. Firestone's article. He states, "Allergan is also expected to report a loss from continuing operations of 3.80(a share) for the full year 2016. This represents a huge decline from 2015 Non GAAP EPS of $13.43" The problem with these figures that he's using, is that he is comparing GAAP to Non-GAAP numbers. He goes on to routinely do this throughout the article. Is it a honest mistake? Is he trying to twist the numbers to support his narrative? I'd vote for the latter, what do you think?

Before we move on, do you know why Allergan and others report Non-GAAP figures? It really doesn't have to be confusing. The reason Allergan's management wants it's shareholders to know the Non-GAAP numbers is simple. Non-GAAP numbers exclude one-time and irregular expenses. In the case of Allergan these Non-GAAP figures help it's investors see the forest for the trees. It allows Allergan to strip away restructure and acquisition costs while showing shareholders what to expect when these expenses dissipate.

Let''s move on from Mr. Firestone and see what Allergan shareholders can look forward to in 2017.

Looking forward in 2017 Allergan shareholders can expect a new trend and story. This may be the most important aspect of the coming year. Why? Well 2016 was marred by the Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) deal receiving the axe from the U.S. government, specifically Mr. Jack Lew with the Treasury. Instead of implementing the right changes, a lower competitive corporate tax rate around 15%, and also ending the absurd practice of double taxation on foreign profits. These simple and logical changes would of course make companies choose to stay in the U.S. Instead, the administration killed the deal and the abundance of jobs that Mr. Ian Read and Mr. Brent Saunders; CEO's of Pfizer and Allergan respectively had promised would come from the deal through increased R&D.

This event set in motion a downward trend on the shares, however the shares have shown great signs recently with a 13% rally in the final handful of days in December perhaps signaling a new trend and story.

AGN data by YCharts

Allergan shareholders have a dividend to look forward to in 2017. A $2.80/share annual dividend or $.70c quarterly yielding currently 1.4% will commence in Q1 of '17. The CEO of Allergan Brent Saunders and CFO Maria Teresa Hilado have both strongly said they are committed to the dividend and also raising it in the future, possibly annually.

click to enlarge)

Allergan shareholders were treated with tremendous share buybacks in 2016 that will surely help grow EPS in 2017. Nearly 15 billion was spent on share repurchases in '16 and while we shouldn't expect that high of a figure in '17 it's reasonable to expect a 5-10 billion plan depending on how inexpensive the shares are and for how long.

Allergan shareholders can also look forward to increased debt reduction. In 2016 Allergan retired about 10 billion in total debt. We can expect to see debt levels continuing to be brought down drastically going forward in support of Allergan's investment grade credit ratings across the board.

click to enlarge)

Allergan shareholders in 2017 of course will be treated with many bolt-on acquisitions that we've come to expect from the deal-loving management. Allergan made countless bolt-on deals in '16 while saving the best deal for last coming on 12/20/16. Allergan took out LifeCell for $2.9 billion and they expect the deal to be immediately accretive to EPS in '17.

click to enlarge)

Finally Allergan shareholders can look forward to the ever increasing deep pipeline featuring over 70 mid to late programs with several big programs in 2017. Here's a closer look at just a few of the noteworthy pipeline advances coming up.

click to enlarge)

Conclusion

We delved inside a recent article by Mr. Brian Firestone titled, "Icahn Sells Allergan" and determined that Mr. Icahn is no different than any other investor in that he makes mistakes, and his actions shouldn't be viewed any differently then the next investor. We determined by examination and comparison that Allergan is indeed not bubbling and by contrast very inexpensive. We also took a trip to 2017 and found many catalysts to look forward too. If your a shareholder of Allergan or perhaps you might become one in the future what are your top 3 catalysts your looking forward to in 2017? GiGC's PT on Allergan in 18 months is $325/share. What's your PT?

