Nick's Picks: Beating The S&P 500 Soundly In 2016

Last year I decided to throw my hat into the ring of Seeking Alpha contributors who made yearly stock picks. This was a fun exercise to do, although a 1 year holding period is a bit weird to think about when picking and choosing stocks. One year is a relatively short-term way of thinking for me; I typically made investing decisions with decades in mind, not single years. However, using tried and true value investing techniques I was able to do quite well with my "Nick's Picks" for 2016, and now that the year is over, it's time to look at my results.

But, before I get going on the data there are a couple of houskeeping notes that I should discuss with readers. Even if you read the initial Nick's Picks piece a year ago, I doubt you remember much about them now. My initial goal when putting together these picks was to simply buy and hold them for a year, without making any changes, or re-investing the dividends. I wanted this project to be as simple as you could get.

However, not long after publishing my original picks, 4 of the companies that I "owned" in this theoretical $100,000.00 portfolio shot up in price, quickly narrowing the gap between their former undervalued states and what I believed to be their fair values. So, because of this I wrote this companion piece to the original "Nick's Picks," trading out 4 industrial names for 3 tech names for the portfolio. I traded out three railroads, CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX), Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC), and Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP), as well as United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) for Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE), and Priceline (NASDAQ:PCLN).

I say this, in all fairness, because if I hadn't written this second article and would have maintained all of my original picks throughout the year, my overall performance would have been better. The value of my original portfolio, including the dividends collected during the year, increased 20.6%. The value of the portfolio post industrials/tech trade increased 16.5% on the year. While this second figure is something that I'm proud of, it is significantly less than the coulda-woulda-shoulda performance of my original picks if I had just sat on my hands and done nothing.

Although, if I'm being completely honest with myself, I truly thought the theoretical trades I made within the portfolio were for the better (even though in hindsight, they weren't) and it wouldn't be fair for me to simply ignore the fact that they happened. I say all of this because I've decided to continue trading within this portfolio throughout the years here on Seeking Alpha, meaning that Nick's Picks 2017 will be built with the dollar amount that I had at the end of 2016, and so on. I started with $100,000.00, so I think it will be fun to not only see how well I do over each yearly period with this fake money, but how well I can do over the long-term as well. Because of this, I will be using the post-trade, lower performance amount moving forward, rather than the higher, original amount because like I tell the kids on the cross country/track and field team that I coach at the local high school, if you make a mistake, own it.

Speaking of owning it, it's also worth noting that while I own many of the companies that I've included in these picks in my actual portfolio, I don't own all of them (please refer to the disclaimers for comparisons here) and since these pick-for-the-year portfolios don't mimic my actual investing decisions, they're meant for entertainment purposes only. The reason that the picks I made in 2016 and the ones I'm about to make for 2017 don't perfectly mirror those I make in my personal portfolio is because in real life, I am not constrained to investing on only one day of the year. I'm able to look at potential catalysts or upcoming headwinds and take my chances timing the market throughout the year when looking for the best possible value. In these types of portfolios, that's not possible. Though as I said before, I did break this rule with regard to CSX, NSC, UNP, and UTX last year; I won't be doing this again, and it's not just because of the relative underperformance of my altered portfolio in 2016, but because I realized that's not the point of an exercise like this. The fun of it is picking stocks on January 1st and seeing how well you did on December 31st, not trading around throughout the year.

And lastly, we come to the final bit of housekeeping of the 2016 Nick's Picks review. I wasn't as timely last year when writing this piece as I should have been and the picks were made on January 18th, not the 1st. Because of this, when looking at performance relative to the markets, it's not fair to compare my returns to the annual totals posted by the market, but instead, those made between January 19th and December 31st. I say this because I would have cherry picked a few points by looking at full year results. When looking at a year long graph, you'll see that by waiting a few weeks to get my piece published I was able to take advantage of some January weakness last year. So, when looking at the major market indexes during the 11.5 months that this portfolio existed we see that the S&P 500 was up 13.92% and the Dow Jones was up 22.3%.

Now, this brings me to the title of this piece, because by now I'm sure many of you are grumbling about my relative underperformance to the DOW. This is correct; the DOW beat both of my returns, pre-trade and post-trade, handily. However, if you've read my work here at Seeking Alpha over the year you'll know that I've never compared my portfolio's performance to the DOW, but instead the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY). I always use the S&P 500 when looking for a bench mark; this index is more widely diversified than the DOW and acts as a better representation of the market as a whole, in my opinion, at least.

So, there you have it, that's all of the notes I had written down to discuss with readers before posting the actual 2016 results. Sorry the preamble rambled on so; honestly, I didn't expect that to take 1000 words. So, without further adieu, behold, Nick's Picks 2016 in review.

Original Picks Results:

Company Name Ticket Symbol Shares Start Price Starting Value Ending Price Ending Value dividends received % gain/loss including dividends AbbVie ABBV 57 58.65 3343.05 62.62 3569.34 129.96 10.66% Amgen AMGN 21 153.43 3222.03 146.21 3070.41 84 -2.10% Gilead GILD 37 90.61 3352.57 71.61 2649.57 68.08 -18.90% Pfizer PFE 82 30.5 2501 32.48 2663.36 98.4 10.40% Merck MRK 49 50.92 2495.08 58.87 2884.63 91.6 19.30% Biogen BIIB 6 262.1 1572.6 283.58 1701.48 0 8.20% Celgene CELG 16 106.7 1707.2 115.75 1852 0 8.50% Regeneron REGN 4 473.12 1892.48 367.09 1468.36 0 -22.40% Geron GERN 564 3.24 1827.36 2.07 1167.48 0 -36.10% Boeing BA 40 124.61 4984.4 155.68 6227.2 174.4 28.40% Union Pacific* UNP 48 69.99 3359.52 103.68 4976.64 108.24 51.40% CSX* CSX 149 22.42 3340.58 35.94 5355.06 107.28 63.50% Norfolk Southern* NSC 48 68.59 3292.32 108.07 5187.36 113.28 61% Berkshire Hathaway BRK.B 39 127.04 4954.56 162.98 6356.22 0 28.30% Netflix NFLX 29 104.04 3017.16 123.8 3590.2 0 19.0% Disney DIS 106 93.9 9953.4 104.22 11047.32 157.94 12.60% Johnson and Johnson JNJ 103 97 9991 115.21 11866.63 324.45 22% Apple AAPL 103 97.13 10004.39 115.85 11932.55 229.69 21.60% Whole Foods Market WFM 170 29.31 4982.7 30.76 5229.2 91.8 6.80% United Technologies* UTX 57 87.69 4998.33 109.62 6248.34 149.34 28% International Business Machines IBM 26 124.79 3244.54 165.99 4315.74 143 37.40% Cisco CSCO 154 23.79 3663.66 30.22 4653.88 152.46 31.20% Qualcomm QCOM 73 45.34 3309.82 65.2 4759.6 151.11 48.40% Blackstone BX 190 26.27 4991.3 27.03 5135.7 315.4 9.20% 100001.05 117908.27 2690.03 20.60% Click to enlarge

Results Post Trade:

Expedia* EXPE 52 104.5 5434 113.28 5890.56 52 9.40% Priceline* PCLN 4 1265.86 5063.44 1466.06 5864.24 0 15.80% Alphabet* GOOGL 8 718.7 5749.6 792.45 6339.6 0 10.30% 100001.05 114235.27 2263.89 16.50% Click to enlarge

So, as you can see, overall I think I did pretty well. I haven't gotten a chance to see how these results compare to the other contributors on the site, but the way I see it, any year when you return over 15% (especially if the SPY did worse than that) is surely a great one.

Obviously, there are some picks that I wish I could take back. Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD), Geron (NASDAQ:GERN), and Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN) stand out as my biggest losers. These three companies all operate in the troubled healthcare sector. I was overweight healthcare in Nick's Picks (just like I am in my actual portfolio) and I admit that I didn't foresee the pain and struggles that healthcare would experience during the year. Long-term, I'm still very bullish on the sector and continue to maintain an overweight exposure to the space. I owned both GILD and GERN in my actual portfolio during the year, but was fortunate enough to have sold them both (luckily at higher prices than they're currently trading for). I also own REGN, though I purchased these shares during the year for $331.10, a much lower cost basis than I secured in my Nick's Picks.

I talked about them already, but the transports were my biggest winners. It's too bad for that I sold them before their major year's end rally, though I can't complain about the performance of their replacements much either. My biggest regret for 2016 is not being long the railroads in my actual portfolio. I was tracking these companies very closely early in the year but got greedy, with targets just below their lows. I thought their values were fair in early January but I also thought that falling shipment volumes (with coal and the auto sector having peaked already) would drive prices lower, giving me an even better entry point sometime after their Q1 reports. Well, once the markets bounced off the Dimon bottom in February, shares of these companies were off to the races -- a race that hasn't abated much as we head into the new year. Luckily I do own Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) in my actual portfolio, so I get the benefits that come along with BNSF, though I sure would have liked to have exposure to all four and not just one. Boeing (NYSE:BA) is also a large holding of mine, in Nick's Picks and in my personal portfolio, so I was pleased to see the near 30% increase this stock posted.

The core positions in this portfolio, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Disney (NYSE:DIS), Johnson and Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) are all core positions in my personal portfolio as well, meaning I was able to reap the rewards of their performances both theoretically and in real life. These aren't the type of companies that you buy to get rich quick, though they are great wealth builders over the long-term and safe picks in a one-year scenario like this one. I'm still working on finishing up my Nick's Picks 2017 piece, though I'll give you a spoiler here: These three companies will continue to be core positions headed into the new year. I expect them to continue their outperformance based upon their relatively cheap valuations.

I found it interesting that I was able to do so well in 2016 with very little exposure to financials, which were the primary fuel for the late year Trump rally. Another spoiler: This lack of exposure to the big banks will change in 2017. Also, while many sectors performed well in 2016, healthcare didn't, posting a -4.3% return for the year. I think this project just goes to show that if you pick quality companies trading at fair or better valuations, you can outperform sector averages due to the fact that besides the aforementioned GILD, GERN, and REGN, all of my healthcare picks did quite well for the year.

Other than the transports, if I had to give a biggest surprise for the year with regard to these picks, it would have been the huge outperformance on the old tech holdings. Due to their very cheap valuations I thought that Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), IBM (NYSE:IBM), and Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) would all do well on the year, especially when considering their hefty dividend yields, though I never would have expected each of these companies to exceed 30% returns (with Qualcomm nearly beating the 50% mark). I expected their multiples to expand a bit, but not to this extent. I own all three of these companies in my actual portfolio and will be happy to continue to hold and re-invest their rising dividends, though I have to admit that the runs they've experienced in 2016 have greatly diminished the values that they present in the present which is why you won't see two out of the three of them in my picks for the upcoming year.

I hope you all experienced great success in your picks for 2016 as well. Happy New Year to all. Stay tuned, Nick's Picks 2017 in on the way.

