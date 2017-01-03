Real Yields, Exchange Rates And The Price Of Gold

Even more interesting, the combination of the 10-year TIPS rate and the US dollar exchange rate is even more correlated to the price of gold.

Here's something interesting. As measured over the last 10 years, the 10-year Treasury rate (ie, 10-year CMT rate) has been decently correlated with the price of gold. As the 10-year Treasury rate goes up, the price of gold has tended to go down and vice versa. Below is a chart showing the actual price of gold over this 10-year period versus its predicted price from simple linear regression results of the 10-year CMT rate versus the price of gold. The chart also gives the R 2 and correlation of the regression, a measure of the explanatory power of the regression and, in simple terms, the square of the correlation.

Here's something else even more interesting. Over the last 10-years the 10-year TIPS rate (ie, 10-year TIPS CMT rate) has been even more highly correlated with the price of gold. Again, as the 10-year TIPS rates goes up, the price of gold tends to go down and vice versa. Below is a chart showing the actual price of gold over this 10-year period versus its predicted price from simple linear regression results of the 10-year TIPS rate versus the price of gold. Again, the chart gives the R 2 and correlation of the regression.

Want to see something even more interesting? The combination of the 10-year TIPS rate and the US dollar exchange rate are even more correlated to the price of gold than the 10-year TIPS rate by itself (same goes with the 10-year Treasury rate). The chart below shows the actual price of gold over this 10-year period versus its predicted price from simple linear regression results of the 10-year TIPS rate and US dollar exchange rate versus the price of gold. And again, the chart gives the R 2 and correlation of the regression

Real Yields

Real yields represent the clearing price for capital. As borrowers seek more funds, real yields can increase. This can happen whether the economy is strong and growing or whether it is weak and in or near recession. As borrowers' needs increase, so must the real yield in order to attract and entice lenders, all other things equal.

The result of increasing real yields, as the regression results show, is that the price of gold has generally fallen. And that makes sense because buying gold has a cost of capital (or opportunity cost). And that cost of capital is the real yield. As such, as real yields increase, gold buyers must be compensated for their higher cost of capital through lower gold prices.

The US Dollar Exchange Rate

The US dollar exchange rate by itself is not very correlated to the price of gold (as measured over the last 10-years). However, when paired with the 10-year TIPS rate, it significantly improves upon the "explanatory power" of the 10-year TIPS rate with respect to the price of gold as shown in the charts above.

And this, too, makes sense. Gold is priced in dollars. As the dollar weakens, the price of gold, all other things equal, is likely to increase and vice versa. Thus, the effect of real rates can either be tempered or accentuated by strength or weakness of the US dollar.

Recent History: Considering Real Yields

The table below shows how the price of gold, the US dollar exchange rate, the 10-year TIPS CMT rate and the 10-year CMT rate have fared since election day (November 8). Not surprisingly, it can be seen the price of gold has fallen as real and nominal rates rose and the dollar strengthened.

Date Gold Price USD Exch Rate 10-yr TIPS CMT rate 11/18/2016 1282.35 92.06 0.15 12/23/2016 1131.35 96.55 0.58 Change -11.78% 4.88% 0.43 Click to enlarge

The conventional wisdom behind these moves is that President-elect Trump's economic policies, centered around tax cuts and stimulus spending, will spur economic growth and, as a result, inflation and a stronger dollar. Nary a soul, however, even mentioned real yields, let alone their recent increase and the dynamics behind it.

And the dynamics behind the rise in real yields is what's most interesting. While economic growth can cause real yields to increase as borrowers compete for funds, so can a surfeit of borrowers competing for funds in a weak economy. In fact, Trump's economic policies have the potential to do both. Cutting taxes and stimulus spending may indeed spur economic growth but it also assuredly will increase the deficit, the size of the US national debt and, as a result, increase the already large borrowing needs of the US government.

Similarly, real yields can rise as the dollar weakens or strengthens. The strength of the dollar not only depends on US economic conditions and monetary policy but also on global economic conditions and monetary policy. Right now, for example, the ECB is still in the midst of quantitative easing, planning at best to gradually wind it down starting in March of this year, while the Fed is in the beginning of a self-proclaimed tightening program.

In Any Case

Over the last 10 years, the correlation between the 10-year TIPS CMT rate, the US dollar exchange rate and the price of gold has been strong.

No matter what your view on the current levels of real rates or the strength of the dollar, then, almost by definition, you will have a view on the price of gold.

